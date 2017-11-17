Friday’s game of the week previews and complete football schedule

No. 6 Myers Park (11-1) at No. 7 Butler (8-2), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: A big second-round 4AA playoff game and a rematch of Butler’s 28-7 home win in October that ultimately handed the Bulldogs the Southwestern 4A conference title. It’s the teams’ first postseason meeting since 1999, when Butler won 21-14. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 18-3 and have not lost to Myers Park since the 1999 regular-season meeting.
North Mecklenburg (9-3) at No. 2 Mallard Creek (11-0), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: North Meck suffered a three-game losing streak toward the end of the regular season but beat Lake Norman 51-17 in its finale. The Vikings then went to Rockingham last week and beat mighty Richmond Senior for their first playoff win in 11 years. The reward for that is a rematch with a Mallard Creek team that has won three of the past four N.C. 4AA state titles. Mallard Creek beat North Meck 27-18 on Oct. 20.
No. 8 Providence (9-3) at Greensboro Page (10-1), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: Two of the hottest teams in the 4AA class meet in the second round. Page has won eight straight since a 19-14 loss to Triad power Greensboro Dudley. The combined scores of Page’s last four wins is 198-21. Providence is averaging 45.25 points per game in a four-game win streak.
No. 9 Hough (9-3) at West Forsyth (11-0), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: Hough has won eight of its last nine, losing only to state power Mallard Creek. It will take a powerhouse run game to West Forsyth, which achieved its third unbeaten regular season in school history this year.
Porter Ridge (8-4) at Harding (10-1), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: A dangerous game for Harding, which has a rare home playoff date. Porter Ridge has won five of six games. Harding got a first-round bye after its first unbeaten conference season since 1987.
Vance (9-3) at Kernersville Glenn (10-1), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: Glenn lost 17-14 to West Forsyth in its final regular-season game, spoiling an unbeaten season. Vance has won six of its last seven games.
Stuart Cramer (8-4) at Charlotte Catholic (12-0), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: Stuart Cramer used two fourth-quarter safeties to upset Concord Friday and win its first playoff game. Catholic, which reached the N.C. 4A semifinals last season, has only allowed one team to score more than 14 points all season.
Charlotte Country Day (7-5) at Charlotte Latin (8-4), Fri, 7: The N.C. Independent Schools Division II state final is the last game for Charlotte Latin coach Larry McNulty, trying to win his 12th state title before he retires. Bucs coach Drew Witman, who was 3-7 in each of his first two seasons, is chasing his first state ring.
Friday’s high school football schedule
Playoff games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
Second round
4AA West: North Mecklenburg (9-3) at Mallard Creek (11-0), 7; Providence (9-3) at Greensboro Page (10-1); Myers Park (11-1) at Butler (8-2), 7; Hough (9-3) at West Forsyth (11-0)
4A West: Porter Ridge (8-4) at Harding (10-1), 7; East Forsyth (8-4) at West Mecklenburg (8-3), 7; Vance (9-3) at Kernersville Glenn (10-1); Hickory Ridge (10-2) at South Caldwell (1-10)
East: Fayetteville Seventy-First (9-3) at Scotland County (9-1)
3AA West: Watauga (10-2) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (10-2); Cuthbertson (5-7) at Sun Valley (9-3); A.L. Brown (10-2) at South Iredell (10-2); Southwest Guilford (9-3) at Asheville Reynolds (11-1)
3A West: Stuart Cramer (8-4) at Charlotte Catholic (12-0); Weddington (9-3) at Hunter Huss (8-4); Crest (8-4) at Jay M. Robinson (10-2); Rockingham County (9-3) at Kings Mountain (11-1)
2AA West: Shelby (10-2) at South Point (12-0); Fred T. Foard (9-3) at Mount Pleasant (10-2); Canton Pisgah (7-5) at Franklin (12-0); North Surry (11-1) at Hibriten (12-0)
East: Ledford (9-2) at North Davidson (11-1)
2A West: East Montgomery (10-2) at Reidsville (12-0); Lincolnton (6-6) at South Columbus (11-1); Red Springs (9-3) at Hendersonville (9-3); Whiteville (11-1) at Mountain Heritage (11-0)
1AA West: Polk County (8-4) at Mount Airy (11-0); Swain County (8-4) at Bessemer City (10-1) ; Murphy (10-2) at North Stanly (10-1) ; East Surry (8-4) at East Wilkes (9-2)
1A West: Community School of Davidson (6-6) at Mitchell (10-1) ; Robbinsville (8-4) at Mountain Island Charter (8-3) ; Elkin (6-6) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-1) ; Union Academy (8-4) at Cherokee (10-1)
N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS
Division II
Friday’s state final: Charlotte Country Day (7-5) at Charlotte Latin (8-4), 7
Division III
Friday’s state final: Southlake Christian (5-6) at Fayetteville Village Christian (9-4)
South Carolina
Quarterfinals
4A: Upper State: Taylors Eastside (11-1) at South Pointe (12-0)
2A: Upper State: Cheraw (9-3) at Abbeville (11-1)
1A: Upper State: Lewisville (10-2) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (8-3)
