Catholic’s defense paves way to Cougars’ berth in N.C. 3A title game

Concord Robinson became the first team to shut down Charlotte Catholic’s offense during the 3A playoffs.
But the visiting Bulldogs didn’t have an answer for Catholic’s defense, and the Cougars took advantage of Robinson mistakes for a 33-15 victory Friday night in the 3A Western Regional finals.
The victory sends the Cougars (15-0) into the state championship game next Saturday in Durham against Havelock (14-1).
Catholic forced six Robinson turnovers, and the Bulldogs also were hurt by a mistake on a kickoff return.
The Cougars needed their strong defensive performance on a night when they were whistled for an uncharacteristic 11 penalties and held to 245 yards total offense. That offense had averaged more than 43 points over the last six games.
The game remained in doubt until the final minutes, when Catholic, up 26-15, recovered an onside kick and then drove 54 yards for a final score.
The Bulldogs stunned Catholic with a seemingly effortless 68-yard touchdown drive on their first possession, scoring on a 5-yard run by quarterback Chase Orrock.
The Cougars responded with a 74-yard scoring drive that also ended with a quarterback keeper for the touchdown – this time, by Chris Walton.
Robinson mistakes led to the other two touchdowns of the first half. Catholic’s Riley Berger picked off an Orrock pass at the Bulldogs’ 36, and the Cougars scored five plays later on a 1-yard run by Lamagea McDowell. A key play in that drive was a pass interference call against Robinson that nullified a Bulldog interception.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bulldogs return man Que Reid appeared to lose the ball in the lights. He fell on the ball at the 6, and on the next play Orrock fumbled the ball away at the 15. Catholic took advantage of that mistake, scoring on a 13-yard run by Milan Howard for a 20-7 lead.
Records: Jay M. Robinson finished 12-3; Charlotte Catholic is 15-0.
6 who mattered
Lamagea McDowell (Charlotte Catholic): A sophomore, McDowell did most of the heavy work for the Cougars on offense. He carried 20 times for 101 yards, scoring two touchdowns.
Dawson Williams (Concord Robinson): He rushed 12 times for 49 yards, caught two passes and scored a touchdown. On defense, he had one sack and broke up two Catholic passes.
Adam Robbe, Billy Brewer, Riley Berger, Brian Jacobs (Charlotte Catholic): Each had an interception on a night when the Cougars forced six Robinson turnovers.
Observations
▪ The Bulldogs totaled 68 yards on their first possession. They gained 26 yards on their remaining five possession of the first half. They finished with 196 yards total offense.
▪ Catholic totaled 245 yards of offense. Drew Morais punted three times – the most Cougar punts so far in the playoffs.
▪ Twice in the first half, Catholic was whistled for illegal procedure on a conversion kick. After the Cougars’ first touchdown, kicker Will Griggs’ attempt was blocked following a 5-yard penalty. He made the other kick, following the third touchdown.
Worth mentioning
▪ Charlotte Catholic lost at the regional final level a year ago, falling 21-10 at home to Greensboro Dudley. The Cougars were playing at the 4A level last season, though.
▪ Jay M. Robinson entered the game with a record single-season victory total (12). It was the school’s first appearance in football’s regional finals.
What’s next?
▪ Catholic plays for the state championship next Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham against Havelock. The time has not been announced.
Jay M. Robinson 7 0 0 8 – 15
Catholic 13 7 0 13 – 33
R – Chase Orrock 5 run (Luis Escorza kick)
C – Chris Walton 3 run (kick blocked)
C – Lamagea McDowell 1 run (Will Griggs kick)
C – Milan Howard 13 run (Griggs kick)
C – Ty Foley recovered fumble in end zone (pass failed)
R – Dawson Williams 1 run (Bryson Furr pass from Orrock)
C – McDowell 5 run (Griggs kick)
