Harding edges Vance, heads to 4A state title game

Harding High is returning to the N.C. 4A title game after 30 years.
The Rams used defense and big plays from quarterback Braheam Murphy to beat Vance 20-14 in the West Region title game to advance to the championship round for the first time since 1987.
Murphy, who is committed to play for Army, accounted for all three Rams scores, including a 77-yard pass to Reggie Burris with 4 minutes, 12 seconds to play for a 20-7 lead. Vance, however, rallied to within six on Nigel Summerville’s 51-yard strike to Jaylen Riley and advanced to Harding’s 23 when Marquis Nelson’s interception in the end zone closed the final threat.
The first half was a tightly contested struggle that went tied 7-7 at halftime. Harding scored on its first possession when Murphy scampered 19 yards for a touchdown and Vance countered with Kalen Clark’s 1-yard plunge. The biggest play before halftime when Vance stopped Crouch twice from the 1 to turn possession over on downs late in the second quarter.
Statistically, Harding held the upper hand in the first half with 180 offensive yards – all on the ground – compared to Vance’s 80. Crouch rolled up 134 yards on 16 carries, but the Rams diversified the rushing attack with seven players carrying the ball.
Records: Harding is 13-1. Vance is 12-4.
Three who mattered
Quavaris Crouch: The Harding running back came up big with 262 yards on 29 carries, including 138 yards on 13 tries in the second half.
Nigel Summerville: Vance’s quarterback completed 14-of-27 passes for 205 yards, including a 51-yarder for a score.
Braheam Murphy: Harding’s West Point-bound quarterback spiced up the rushing attack with a pair of touchdown runs, including the go-ahead score from 28 yards in the fourth quarter. He finished with seven carries for 68 yards.
Observations
▪ While Vance stacked its defense to keep track of Crouch, Harding hurt the Cougars with Murphy’s runs on misdirection plays
▪ Harding turned the ball over twice compared to Vance’s one, but managed to survive the miscues.
▪ Harding linebacker Martin Delgado was a blitzing force in the second half with a sack and a pair of quarterback hurries.
Worth mentioning
▪ Harding relied almost exclusively on the run, going 0-for-1 passing in the first half. Murphy finished 2-of-4 for 110 yards and a score.
▪ Rams coach Sam Greiner was Vance’s offensive coordinator under Cougars coach Aaron Brand before taking over the Harding program three years ago.
▪ The game was played before a packed house at Harding, with hundreds of fans standing.
What's next
Harding plays for the 4A title.
Vance 7 0 0 7 -14
Harding 7 0 0 13 -20
H-Braheam Murphy 19 run (Alejandro Guevara kick)
V-Kalen Clark 1 run (James Palacios kick)
H-Murphy 28 run (kick missed)
H-Reggie Burris 77 pass from Murphy (Guevara kick)
V-Jaylen Riley 51 pass from Nigel Summerville (Palacios kick)
