Mallard Creek's Nasjzae Bryant, left, tries to pull away from Hough's Will Fording during Friday’s 4AA region final at Mallard Creek. Bryant Rushed for 96 yards on 20 carries and scored twice in the third quarter. Joshua Komer Joshua Komer
High School Sports

Mallard Creek rallies past Hough, headed to state 4AA title game

By Keith Cannon

Correspondent

December 01, 2017 10:46 PM

UPDATED December 01, 2017 11:11 PM

After a year’s absence from the high school football season’s final weekend, Mallard Creek is headed back to the state championship game.

The Mavericks used an opportunistic defense to spark a second-half rally and take a 20-10 victory over I-Meck rival Hough in the Class 4AA West Region title game Friday at Mallard Creek.

The Mavericks, who won the state championship in 2014 and 2015, overcame a 7-6 halftime deficit.

Records: Hough 11-4; Mallard Creek 14-0.

Three who mattered

Nasjzae Bryant, Mallard Creek: Rushed for 96 yards on 20 carries, but his two third-quarter touchdown runs put the Mavericks in control.

Mallard Creek defense: The forced turnovers were the story of the game. Melvin Davis, Adonis Henderson and Jacob Roberts recovered fumbles and senior defensive back Malcolm Franklin’s two fourth quarter interceptions, one with a 77-yard return, stymied a couple of Hough scoring threats.

Kennique Bonner-Steward, Hough: The junior quarterback put the Mavericks on their heels early with a 91-yard touchdown pass to Austin Robinson on Hough’s first possession. He couldn’t get them back to the end zone but finished with 14 completions in 22 attempts for 185 yards.

Worth mentioning

▪ The Huskies were penalized seven times for 77 yards in the first half, and a couple of them gave the Mavericks a little extra field position for Silverstein’s second-quarter field goals of 22 and 32 yards, the last coming on the final play of the first half.

What's Next

▪ Hough’s season is concluded. Mallard Creek plays defending state champion Wake Forest next Saturday in Winston-Salem for the championship. Kickoff will be at either 12 noon or 4 p.m.

H 7 0 3 0 10

MC 0 6 14 0 20

H-Austin Robinson 91 pass from Kennique Bonner-Steward (Cam Lewis kick)

MC-Josh Silverstein 22 FG

MC-Silverstein 32 FG

MC-Nasjzae Bryant 9 run (Silverstein kick)

H-Lewis 47 FG

MC-Bryant 3 run (Silverstein kick)

