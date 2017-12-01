Harding star Quavaris Crouch among Charlotte Observer prep football Friday top performers

Quavaris Crouch: 262 yards on 29 carries, including 138 yards on 13 tries in the second half. Harding beat Vance 20-14 to advance to the state title game for the first time since 1987.
Malcolm Franklin, Mallard Creek: two interceptions in fourth quarter of Friday’s 20-10 win over Hough. He return one 77 yards.
Lamegea McDowell, Drew Morais, Charlotte Catholic: McDowell, a sophomore, rushed 20 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-15 3A semifinal win over Concord Robinson. Morais hasn’t been forced to punt much this season, but kicked three times for a 35.3-yard average. One punt was downed at the Robinson 1 and led to a Catholic touchdown.
Braheam Murphy: Harding’s West Point-bound quarterback had a pair of touchdown runs, including the go-ahead score from 28 yards in the fourth quarter. He finished with seven carries for 68 yards.
Never miss a local story.
Marquise Nelson, Harding: interception, in the end zone, on the final play of the game, sent Harding to its first state final since 1987. The Rams beat Vance 20-14.
Nigel Summerville: Vance’s quarterback completed 14-of-27 passes for 205 yards against Harding, including a 51-yarder for a score.
Dawson Williams, Concord Robinson: the senior RB-DB accounted for 80 of his team's 196 yards total offense, scoring a touchdown. He also had several big plays on defense.
Comments