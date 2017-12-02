Saturday’s HS Roundup: No. 5 Charlotte Christian rolls to win at SouthLake

Elevator
↑Harding defense: Rams held Mallard Creek to 12 combined points in the second and third quarters of a 63-50 win. Harding trailed 20-12 after the first quarter. Brian Ross (16 points) and Arvydas Jones (13) led the Rams (4-3).
↑East Rutherford girls: East beat Queensland Boomerang (Australia) 44-37 Saturday to improve to 2-0
↑Addie McGinnis, North Lincoln girls: season-high 23 points in a 65-19 wiin over Forest City Chase Saturday.
Never miss a local story.
↑Charlotte Country Day: Bucs haven’t had a winning season since 2007-08, but after taking nationally ranked Greensboro Day deep into the fourth quarter in a 66-60 loss Friday, the Bucs beat High Point Christian 85-78, one day after High Point Christian upset Sweet 16 No. 10 Cannon School. On Saturday, DeAngelo Epps had 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Alex Tabor had 19 points and Rylan McLaurin had 12 points, seven assists and two steals. At 5-3, are these Bucs for real? Looks like it.
↑Southeast Hoops Fest MVPs: Here are game MVPs from Saturday’s games at Vance: Alex Cox (Cannon); Dontrell Shuler (Greenville SC Legacy Charter); Chico Carter, Brandon Pirie (Columbia Cardinal Newman); Jalen Barr (Olympic); Seth Smith (Victory Christian). Full results below
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Christian Bailey, Scott Harvey, Statesville Christian: 24 points, 13 rebounds for Bailey in an 85-41 win over Vandalia Christian. Harvey had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Statesville Christian is 6-0.
Alex Cox, Jairus Hamilton, Cannon School: Cannon beat Kernersville’s West Ridge Academy 72-52 in the feature game of the Nike Southeast Hoops Fest at Vance High Saturday. Cox scored 24 points and was named tournament MVP. Hamilton, a top 100 national recruit, had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Cannon (4-4).
Tyler Nelson, Metrolina Christian: Named MVP of the Wake Christian Bulldog Classic after Saturday’s 66-33 win over the Durham Flight. Nelson finished with 19 points, on 8-of-11 shooting, plus 16 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Teammates Tate Johnson (first) and Stephen Clark (second) were named to all-tournament team. Johnson had eight points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals Saturday. Clark had 11 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals.
Blake Preston, JC Tharrington, Seth Bennett, Charlotte Christian: Tharrington made 3-of-4 3-point attempts and had 22 points in a 79-66 win at SouthLake Christian. He made 10-of-12 free throw attempts. Preston, a Liberty signee, had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bennett had 17 points for the Knights (6-0).
Jah’Quez Sanders, Queens Grant: 24 points in Saturday’s 77-48 win over Wake Christian. Sanders averaged 22 points, eight assists, six rebounds for the two-day Wake Christian Bulldog Classic and was named first team all-tournament.
Saturday’s boys roundup
No. 5 Charlotte Christian 79, SouthLake Christian 66: Charlotte Christian ran out to a 30-point lead after a 27-12 first quarter at SouthLake. And SouthLake had played two state powers -- Providence Day and Carmel Christian -- to close games at home earlier this year. SouthLake guard Madison Monroe, an Army signee, scored 20 of his game-high 26 in the second half after Christian had run out to its big lead. The Knights have a high-profile game at nationally ranked Greensboro Day Tuesday. Christian upset the 2017 N.C. Independent Schools state champions last season.
No. 13 East Rutherford 74, Australian Boomerangs 47: East Rutherford improved to 2-0 with an easy win at home. Josh Searcy had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Christian Walker added 14 points, seven rebounds.
Gaston Day 79, Morganton Freedom Christian 38: Houston recruit Nate Hinton had 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists, six steals and a block in an easy win. College of Charleston recruit Quan McCluney had 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Senior shooting guard MJ Armstrong added 14 points, three steals and three assists.
United Faith 73, Hilton Head Heritage Academy 72: The Falcons (5-3) won a tight game in their home tournament Saturday, paced by 18 points, six rebounds and five assists from UNC-Wilmington signee Jalen Sims. Rafael Jenkins added 12 points, six assists and five steals. Malcolm Wade (16 points) and Brett Swilling (13) were in double-digits for Faith. Jakobe Dill had 32 and Kyle Rawsom 17 for Heritage.
Saturday’s Girls Roundup
No. 10 Providence Day 67, Durham Academy 47: The Chargers (6-2) got 24 points from UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd and 12 from Andi Levitz in a comfortable win. The Chargers led 37-21 at halftime.
Charlotte Country Day 58, High Point Christian 31: Katie Batten posted her fifth double-double of the season, scoring 20 points to go with 15 rebounds. Country Day didn’t allow High Point (2-4) more than seven points in any of the first three quarters. Molly McLawhorn added 12 for the Bucs (3-3).
Charlotte Latin 49, Raleigh Ravenscroft 39: Latin 93-1) got 18 points from UNC recruit Claudia Dickey and 18 from Kathryn Vandiver in the win. Ruthie Jones added 10 points. Madison Taylor had 16 for Ravenscroft (3-3).
Nike Southeast Hoops Fest Scoreboard
Results from Saturday’s tournament at Vance
Victory Christian 60, West Mecklenburg 50
Olympic 61, Vance 60
Columbia (SC) Cardinal Newman 76, Asheville Carolina Day 66
Charlotte Catholic 72, Greensboro Piedmont Classical 67
Legacy Early College 55, West Charlotte 49
Cannon School 72, Westridge Academy 52
Comments