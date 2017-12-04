In 2012, Butler football coach Brian Hales hugs Jacobie Gore (61) as as his team celebrated a 56-28 win in the state championship game. Saturday, three Mecklenburg County teams play for titles: Mallard Creek, Harding and Charlotte Catholic.
High School Sports

Sites, times, TV for Saturday’s NCHSAA high school football finals

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 04, 2017 11:06 AM

NC 4A and 4AA at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem

Wake Forest vs. Mallard Creek, 4AA finals, noon

Scotland High vs. Harding, 4A finals, 4 p.m.

NC 3A and 3AA at Duke

Havelock vs. Charlotte Catholic, 3A finals, 3 p.m.

Wilmington New Hanover vs. Asheville Reynolds, 3AA finals, 7 p.m.

NC 2A and 2AA at UNC-Chapel Hill

East Duplin vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 2AA finals, 3 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Reidsville, 2A finals, 7 p.m.

NC 1A and 1AA at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

North Duplin vs. Cherokee, 1A finals, noon

Tarboro vs. Mount Airy, 1AA finals, 4 p.m.

TV Information

▪ WCCB, Channel 18, in Charlotte will air Saturday’s games on its primary channel or digital sub-channels. Games will also be streamed live on the station’s website

Tickets/Parking

Tickets are $10 at the door and parking is $10 at all four venues. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at this link.

