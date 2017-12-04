Sites, times, TV for Saturday’s NCHSAA high school football finals

NC 4A and 4AA at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem
Wake Forest vs. Mallard Creek, 4AA finals, noon
Scotland High vs. Harding, 4A finals, 4 p.m.
NC 3A and 3AA at Duke
Havelock vs. Charlotte Catholic, 3A finals, 3 p.m.
Wilmington New Hanover vs. Asheville Reynolds, 3AA finals, 7 p.m.
NC 2A and 2AA at UNC-Chapel Hill
East Duplin vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 2AA finals, 3 p.m.
Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Reidsville, 2A finals, 7 p.m.
NC 1A and 1AA at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
North Duplin vs. Cherokee, 1A finals, noon
Tarboro vs. Mount Airy, 1AA finals, 4 p.m.
TV Information
▪ WCCB, Channel 18, in Charlotte will air Saturday’s games on its primary channel or digital sub-channels. Games will also be streamed live on the station’s website
Tickets/Parking
Tickets are $10 at the door and parking is $10 at all four venues. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at this link.
