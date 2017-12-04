Observer Sweet 16 football poll update: four teams to play for NCHSAA state titles Saturday

Four Sweet 16 teams are still alive in the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs.
No. 2 Mallard Creek (4AA), No. 3 Charlotte Catholic (3A), No. 5 Harding (4A) and No. 11 Lenoir Hibriten (2AA) will play in the state finals Saturday.
There wasn’t much change in the poll this week. Hibriten, which upset Shelby in Friday’s state semifinals, moved up one spot to No. 11. Shelby fell one spot to No. 12. Shelby had won four straight state championships.
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
15-0
1
2
Mallard Creek (4A)
14-0
2
3
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
14-0
3
4
Charlotte Christian (IND)
10-1
4
5
Harding (4A)
13-1
5
6
Hough (4A)
11-4
6
7
Vance (4A)
11-4
7
8
Myers Park (4A)
12-2
8
9
Butler (4A)
8-3
9
10
Providence (4A)
9-4
10
11
Lenoir Hibriten (2A)
14-0
12
12
Shelby (2A)
11-3
11
13
Concord Robinson (3A)
11-2
13
14
Sun Valley (3A)
11-4
14
15
Belmont South Point (2A)
12-1
15
T16
Hickory Ridge (4A)
11-3
T16
T16
Kings Mountain (3A)
12-2
T16
Comments