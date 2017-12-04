Mallard Creek linebacker Masanka Kanku, left and the Mavericks are No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll
Mallard Creek linebacker Masanka Kanku, left and the Mavericks are No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Mallard Creek linebacker Masanka Kanku, left and the Mavericks are No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Observer Sweet 16 football poll update: four teams to play for NCHSAA state titles Saturday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 04, 2017 12:50 PM

Four Sweet 16 teams are still alive in the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs.

No. 2 Mallard Creek (4AA), No. 3 Charlotte Catholic (3A), No. 5 Harding (4A) and No. 11 Lenoir Hibriten (2AA) will play in the state finals Saturday.

There wasn’t much change in the poll this week. Hibriten, which upset Shelby in Friday’s state semifinals, moved up one spot to No. 11. Shelby fell one spot to No. 12. Shelby had won four straight state championships.

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)

15-0

1

2

Mallard Creek (4A)

14-0

2

3

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

14-0

3

4

Charlotte Christian (IND)

10-1

4

5

Harding (4A)

13-1

5

6

Hough (4A)

11-4

6

7

Vance (4A)

11-4

7

8

Myers Park (4A)

12-2

8

9

Butler (4A)

8-3

9

10

Providence (4A)

9-4

10

11

Lenoir Hibriten (2A)

14-0

12

12

Shelby (2A)

11-3

11

13

Concord Robinson (3A)

11-2

13

14

Sun Valley (3A)

11-4

14

15

Belmont South Point (2A)

12-1

15

T16

Hickory Ridge (4A)

11-3

T16

T16

Kings Mountain (3A)

12-2

T16

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Vance football ready for Harding challenge

    Vance High visits Harding in a state football semifinal Friday. The Cougars hope to stop Harding’s Cinderella run and advance to the state championship for the

Vance football ready for Harding challenge

Vance football ready for Harding challenge 2:24

Vance football ready for Harding challenge
Hough 39, Myers Park 17 1:29

Hough 39, Myers Park 17
South Iredell QB Brady Pope 1:43

South Iredell QB Brady Pope

View More Video