Mallard Creek senior Malcolm Franklin had two interceptions in Friday’s N.C. 4AA state semifinal win over Hough Jonathan Aguallo, Special to the Observer

Clemson recruit among Charlotte Observer high school football players of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 04, 2017 01:39 PM

Quavaris Crouch, Braheam Murphy, Marquise Nelson, Harding: 262 yards on 29 carries for Crouch in a 20-14 win over Vance 20-14. Harding advanced to its first state final since 1987. Murphy threw for 102 yards and a score and ran 28 yards for the game-winner in the fourth quarter. Nelson’s final play interception, in his team’s end zone, ended the game.

Malcolm Franklin, Mallard Creek: Two interceptions in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 20-10 win over Hough. He return one for 77 yards.

Sam Howell, Sun Valley: Ran for three touchdowns, threw for one in a 28-25 loss to Asheville Reynolds in the 3AA semifinals.

Derion Kendrick, Rock Hill South Pointe: led the Stallions to a 38-14 win over Hartsville in the S.C. 4A state championship game. It was South Pointe’s fourth straight state title and its 20th straight playoff win. Kendrick, a Clemson recruit, ran 11 times for 119 yards and a touchdown. He completed 14-of-17 passes for 124 yards and three scores.

Lamegea McDowell, Drew Morais, Charlotte Catholic: McDowell, a sophomore, rushed 20 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-15 3A semifinal win over Concord Robinson. Morais hasn’t been forced to punt much this season, but kicked three times for a 35.3-yard average. One punt was downed at the Robinson 1 and led to a Catholic touchdown.

McKinley Witherspoon, Lenoir Hibriten: 155 yards rushing, two touchdowns in a 19-7 win over Shelby to send his school to its first state final.

