Clemson recruit among Charlotte Observer high school football players of the week

Quavaris Crouch, Braheam Murphy, Marquise Nelson, Harding: 262 yards on 29 carries for Crouch in a 20-14 win over Vance 20-14. Harding advanced to its first state final since 1987. Murphy threw for 102 yards and a score and ran 28 yards for the game-winner in the fourth quarter. Nelson’s final play interception, in his team’s end zone, ended the game.
Malcolm Franklin, Mallard Creek: Two interceptions in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 20-10 win over Hough. He return one for 77 yards.
Sam Howell, Sun Valley: Ran for three touchdowns, threw for one in a 28-25 loss to Asheville Reynolds in the 3AA semifinals.
Derion Kendrick, Rock Hill South Pointe: led the Stallions to a 38-14 win over Hartsville in the S.C. 4A state championship game. It was South Pointe’s fourth straight state title and its 20th straight playoff win. Kendrick, a Clemson recruit, ran 11 times for 119 yards and a touchdown. He completed 14-of-17 passes for 124 yards and three scores.
Never miss a local story.
Lamegea McDowell, Drew Morais, Charlotte Catholic: McDowell, a sophomore, rushed 20 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-15 3A semifinal win over Concord Robinson. Morais hasn’t been forced to punt much this season, but kicked three times for a 35.3-yard average. One punt was downed at the Robinson 1 and led to a Catholic touchdown.
McKinley Witherspoon, Lenoir Hibriten: 155 yards rushing, two touchdowns in a 19-7 win over Shelby to send his school to its first state final.
Comments