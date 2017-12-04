After a 4-1 start to the season, Ardrey Kell coach Mike Craft and his Knights have cracked the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll
High School Sports

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 basketball polls: seven new teams, lots of movement

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 04, 2017 03:12 PM

There are a lot of new teams in this week’s Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys and girls basketball polls.

In the girls poll, East Rutherford and Monroe Parkwood are into the mix and there’s a significant shakeup.

There are five new boys teams - Rocky River, Fort Mill Nation Ford, Hickory, Charlotte Catholic and Ardrey Kell.

Boys Basketball Sweet 16 Poll

Rk.

School (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

Concord Cox Mill (3A)

4-0

1

2.

North Mecklenburg (4A)

5-0

2

3.

Butler (4A)

4-0

4

4.

Charlotte Christian (IND)

6-0

5

5.

Providence Day (IND)

5-2

3

6.

Morganton Freedom (3A)

1-0

6

7.

Lincoln Charter (1A)

6-0

7

8.

Independence (4A)

3-0

8

9.

Mashville Forest Hills (2A)

3-0

12

10.

Rocky River (4A)

3-1

NR

11.

East Rutherford (2A)

2-0

13

12.

Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A)

4-0

NR

13.

Hickory (3A)

2-0

NR

14.

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

3-1

NR

15.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

4-1

NR

16.

Concord Cannon School (IND)

4-4

10

Dropped out: West Charlotte (4A, 2-2); Kings Mountain (3A, 1-3); East Lincoln (2A, 0-1); Hough (4A, 3-2). Also receiving consideration: Ashbrook (3A, 3-1); Hopewell (4A, 4-1); Lake Norman (4A, 3-1); Carson (3A, 4-0); R-S Central (2A, 5-0); Salisbury (2A, 3-0)

Girls Basketball Sweet 16

Rk.

School (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

6-1

1

2.

Mallard Creek (4A)

3-1

2

3.

Hickory Ridge (4A)

3-1

3

4.

Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)

4-0

4

5.

Providence Day (IND)

6-2

10

6.

Hough (4A)

4-1

6

7.

Rock Hill (5A)

3-0

8

8.

South Mecklenburg (4A)

5-1

11

9.

North Iredell (3A)

3-1

5

10.

Hickory (3A)

1-1

7

11.

Morganton Freedom (3A)

1-0

12

12.

East Burke (2A)

4-0

13

13.

North Mecklenburg (4A)

4-1

9

14.

Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A)

4-0

15

15.

East Rutherford (2A)

2-0

NR

16.

Monroe Parkwood (3A)

4-0

NR

Dropped out: Clover, SC (5A, 4-1); Myers Park (4A, 2-3). Also receiving consideration: Berry (4A, 4-1); Charlotte Latin (IND, 3-1); Gastonia Forestview (3A, 4-1); Hickory Grove (IND, 6-1); Newton-Conover (2A, 2-0); North Gaston (3A, 4-0); Unionville Piedmont (3A, 5-0); Vance (4A, 5-1).

Note: The Sweet 16 is a ranking of the top 16 teams in the Charlotte Observer’s coverage area in western North Carolina and upper state South Carolina. Eligible teams belong to a recognized state athletic association (NCHSAA, NCISAA) and do not allow student-athletes to reclassify after starting ninth grade.

