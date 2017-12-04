The North Meck basketball team, No. 2 in the Sweet 16, has a game against nationally ranked Huntington (W. VA) Prep Saturday
The North Meck basketball team, No. 2 in the Sweet 16, has a game against nationally ranked Huntington (W. VA) Prep Saturday JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

High School Sports

Charlotte Observer high school basketball games of the week, full schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 04, 2017 04:05 PM

No. 10 Rocky River (3-1, 0-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 3 Butler (4-0, 0-0), Tues, 7:30: These two along with Independence are considered favorites for the league title, so this is some type of conference opener. It’ll feature three of the region’s best players -- Rocky River’s Jaden Springer along with Butler’s DJ Little and Gerrale Gates -- and two of the region’s best teams.

No. 4 Charlotte Christian (6-0) at Greensboro Day (11-0), Tues, 6:30: The Knights are off to a strong start but get their first real test of the season at Greensboro Day, which is ranked No. 13 nationally by MaxPreps. Two of the Bengals starters, Clemson signee John Newman and promising freshman Carson McCorkle missed last week’s win over Charlotte Country Day.

No. 1 Ardrey Kell girls (6-1, 0-0 SoMeck) at Providence (3-1, 0-0), Tues, 6: Providence is off to a surprisingly strong start, and coach Jennifer Bean only has one senior on the roster: Paulina Armendariz. Ardrey Kell looks for a fourth straight win in its conference opener.

Providence Day boys in China: The Chargers, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, are in Beijing, China for the U.S./China International Youth Spectacular this week. Providence Day plays China’s Bayi Rockets Wednesday, Beijing High No. 22 Thursday and will begin bracket play Friday. There are three U.S. teams participating: Providence Day, Chaminade (CA) and Montverde (Fla.) Academy.

No. 7 Lincoln Charter (6-0) at No. 1 Cox Mill (3-0), Friday, 7:30: A great shot for 1A Lincoln Charter to prove it belongs among the state’s elite. Cox Mill has a tough two-day dip. On Saturday it plays at the Bojangles’ Bash at Columbia’s Ridge View High. Ridge View has made eight straight S.C. playoff appearances.

No. 2 North Mecklenburg (5-0) vs. Huntington (W. Va) Prep, Saturday, 6: The Vikings face a national power Saturday at the Bojangles’ Bash. Huntington Prep was ranked as high as No. 5 in national preseason poll. It features UCLA signee Kenneth Nwuba and Xavier commit Dontarius James.

High School Basketball Schedule 12.4-12.10

Monday, December 4th

Buford at Parkwood

Cabarrus Charter at N.C. School for the Deaf

Carolina International at Bessemer City

Central Academy at Piedmont Charter

Gaffney at York

Indian Land at Marvin Ridge

Lake Norman at West Rowan

Lake Norman Christian at Christ the King

Lincolnton at Shelby

Millers Creek Christian at Hickory Christian

Newton Conover at North Wilkes

Queensland Boomerangs (Australian National Team) at East Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Spartanburg Christian Academy

Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter

United Faith at Lewisville (Girls

Watauga at Mountain Heritage (Boys

York Prep at Northside Christian

Tuesday, December 5th

Albemarle vs. North Stanly (at Pfeiffer University)

Andrew Jackson at Indian Land

Arborbrook Christian at Westminster Catawba

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Ashe County at East Wilkes

Bandys at West Iredell

Berry at Olympic

Bessemer City at South Point

Bible Baptist at Shining Light Baptist

Boiling Springs at Nation Ford

Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical

Bunker Hill at Newton Conover

Cabarrus Charter at Victory Christian

Cannon School at Forsyth Country Day

Central Davidson at Salisbury

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont

Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day

Charlotte Latin at Metrolina Christian

Charlotte Learning Academy at Cabarrus Charter (Boys

Charlotte Secondary at Comenius

Cherryville at Tri-County Christian

Chester at Northwestern

Clover at Forestview

Concord at South Iredell

Covenant Day at Lake Norman Charter

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley

Davidson Day at Concord First Assembly

Draughn at Burns

East Burke at Kings Mountain

East Henderson at Chase

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

East Rowan at A.L. Brown

East Rutherford at Brevard

Fort Mill at Lancaster

Freedom at Patton

Gaston Christian at Asheville Christian

Grace Academy at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys

Gray Stone Day at South Stanly

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King

Hickory at Ashbrook

Hickory Grove at Charlotte Country Day

Hickory Ridge at Independence

Highland Tech at Polk County

Hough at Hopewell

Jay M. Robinson at South Mecklenburg

Lake Norman at West Charlotte

Lewisville at Blacksburg

McBee at Central Pageland

McDowell at R.S. Central

Monroe at Marvin Ridge

Myers Park at Garinger

North Gaston at East Gaston

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

North Wilkes at North Iredell

Parkwood at Weddington

Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior

Rock Hill at York

Rocky River at Butler

South Caldwell at Hibriten

SouthLake Christian at Pine Lake Prep

South Rowan at Oak Grove

Statesville at Northwest Cabarrus

Stuart Cramer at Mount Pleasant

Sugar Creek Charter at Woodlawn School

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Landrum

Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan

University Christian at Statesville Christian

Vance at Mallard Creek

West Caldwell at Avery County

Westchester Country Day at Gaston Day

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Whitmire at Great Falls

York Prep at United Faith (Girls

Wednesday, December 6th

A.L. Brown at Davie County

Alexander Central at North Iredell

Avery County at Watauga

Bandys at Fred T. Foard

Carolina International at Albemarle

Carson at South Rowan

Central Academy at Weddington

Cherryville at Lincoln Charter

Chester at Rock Hill

Comenius at Mountain Island Charter

East Gaston at Stuart Cramer

East Lincoln at Statesville

Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Country Day

Hibriten at North Lincoln

Hickory at Statesville

Kings Mountain at Concord

Lewisville at Northwestern

Maiden at Bunker Hill

North Stanly at Forest Hills

Polk County at R.S. Central

Purnell Swett at Cheraw

Richmond Senior at Clayton

Shelby at Crest

South Caldwell at Patton

South Pointe (SC) at Fort Mill

West Montgomery at West Stanly

U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular (Boys

In Beijing, China

At Tsinghua University High School

Providence Day vs. Bayi Rockets, 1:30 (Beijing time)

Thursday, December 7th

Arborbrook Christian at Woodlawn School

Carolina Day at Providence Day (Girls

Chase at Chesnee

Christ the King at Calvary Day

Comenius at Legacy Charter

Draughn at Freedom

Hickory at Jay M. Robinson

Lake Norman Charter at South Point

McBee at Chesterfield

McDowell at East Burke

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly

Piedmont Charter at Bradford Prep

Queens Grant at Grace Academy (Girls

Salem Baptist at Davidson Day

South Iredell at Lincolnton

Sugar Creek at Pine Lake Prep

U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular (Boys

In Beijing, China

At Tsinghua University High School

Providence Day vs. Beijing High No. 22, 3 (Beijing time)

Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational

At Victory Christian

Charlotte Christian at Victory Christian (Girls), 4

Elevation Prep at Victory Christian (Boys), 5:30

Oak Hill vs. Charlotte Learning Academy (Boys), 7

Friday, December 8th

Atkins at North Iredell

Back Creek Christian at Lake Norman Christian

Bessemer City at Carolina International

Bunker Hill at Bandys

Carolina Day at Avery County (Boys

Carson at A.L. Brown

Central Academy at Union Academy

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Charlotte Christian vs. Pallotti High in Gonzaga (DC) Tournament (Boys), 3:15

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Christian Family Academy at Challenger

Christ School at Cannon School (Boys

Columbia at Great Falls

Comenius at Arborbrook Christian

Covenant Day at East Rutherford

Davidson Day at Carmel Christian

East Burke at Freedom

East Lincoln at North Gaston

East Rowan at Concord

Forestview at South Point

Fort Mill at Indian Land

Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens

Garinger at Hickory Ridge

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Gray Stone Day at South Davidson

Hickory Christian at Pine Lake Prep (Girls

Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Lancaster at Andrew Jackson

Langtree Charter at Queens Grant

Lewisville at Buford

Lincoln Charter at Cox Mill

Lincolnton at Draughn

Maiden at South Caldwell

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Marlboro County at Cheraw

Marvin Ridge at Piedmont

McBee at North Central

Mooresville at Hough

Myers Park at Rocky River

Nation Ford at Dorman

Newton Conover at Hickory

North Hills Christian at United Faith

North Lincoln at Chase

North Moore at Albemarle

North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Latin

North Rowan at North Stanly

Northwest Cabarrus at Stuart Cramer

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Patton at Mitchell

Piedmont Charter at East Gaston

Pinecrest at Richmond Senior

Porter Ridge at Butler

Providence at Harding

Providence Day in U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing, China

Rock Hill at South Pointe (SC)

R.S. Central at Hendersonville

St. Mary

Salisbury at Oak Grove

South Rowan at West Davidson

South Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

Statesville at Alexander Central

Statesville Christian at Wayne Country Day

Sugar Creek Charter at Highland Tech

Sun Valley at Parkwood

Vance at Hopewell

Watauga at Ashe County

Weddington at Monroe

West Caldwell at Hibriten

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

West Iredell at South Iredell

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly

York at Clover

York Prep at Chester (Girls

Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational

At Victory Christian

Elevation Prep vs. Oak Hill Academy (Boys), 3:30

Charlotte Christian vs. Central Pageland (Girls), 5

Cabarrus Charter at Victory Christian (Girls), 6:30

Charlotte Learning Academy at Victory Christian (Boys), 8

Saturday, December 9th

Buford at Westminster Catawba

Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga (DC) Tournament (Boys)

Cox Mill at Ridge View (SC) at Bojangles

Great Falls at Camden Military

North Mecklenburg vs. Huntington Prep (WV) at Bojangles

Piedmont at Forest Hills

Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga Tournament (Boys

Providence Day in U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing, China (Boys

St. Mary

Statesville Christian at Greenfield School

United Faith at Buford (GA) in BCB National Showcase (at Buford High (GA)) (Boys

Westchester Country Day at Northside Christian

York Prep vs. Hamilton Heights (TN) at BCB Showcase at Buford (GA) (Boys

LBI Invitational (Girls

At Rocky River High

Concord First Assembly vs. Rock Hill, 1

North Mecklenburg vs. Ridge View (SC), 2:30

Providence Day vs. Northwood Academy (SC), 4

Carmel Christian vs. Wilson (SC), 5:30

Legacy Early College (SC) vs. South Mecklenburg, 7

Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational

At Victory Christian

Cabarrus Charter vs. Charlotte Learning Academy (Boys), 11 a.m.

West Ridge vs. Elevation Prep (Boys), 12:30

Comenius vs. Charlotte Christian (Girls), 2

Comenius vs. Word of God (Boys), 3:30

Fundamental Prep vs. Mount Zion Academy (Boys), 5

Mount Zion Academy at Victory Christian (Girls), 6:30

Oak Hill Academy at Victory Christian (Boys), 8

Sunday, December 10th

Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga Tournament (Boys

Olympic in National Hoopsfest in Washington, D.C. (Boys

