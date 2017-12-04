Charlotte Observer high school basketball games of the week, full schedule

No. 10 Rocky River (3-1, 0-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 3 Butler (4-0, 0-0), Tues, 7:30: These two along with Independence are considered favorites for the league title, so this is some type of conference opener. It’ll feature three of the region’s best players -- Rocky River’s Jaden Springer along with Butler’s DJ Little and Gerrale Gates -- and two of the region’s best teams.
No. 4 Charlotte Christian (6-0) at Greensboro Day (11-0), Tues, 6:30: The Knights are off to a strong start but get their first real test of the season at Greensboro Day, which is ranked No. 13 nationally by MaxPreps. Two of the Bengals starters, Clemson signee John Newman and promising freshman Carson McCorkle missed last week’s win over Charlotte Country Day.
No. 1 Ardrey Kell girls (6-1, 0-0 SoMeck) at Providence (3-1, 0-0), Tues, 6: Providence is off to a surprisingly strong start, and coach Jennifer Bean only has one senior on the roster: Paulina Armendariz. Ardrey Kell looks for a fourth straight win in its conference opener.
Providence Day boys in China: The Chargers, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, are in Beijing, China for the U.S./China International Youth Spectacular this week. Providence Day plays China’s Bayi Rockets Wednesday, Beijing High No. 22 Thursday and will begin bracket play Friday. There are three U.S. teams participating: Providence Day, Chaminade (CA) and Montverde (Fla.) Academy.
No. 7 Lincoln Charter (6-0) at No. 1 Cox Mill (3-0), Friday, 7:30: A great shot for 1A Lincoln Charter to prove it belongs among the state’s elite. Cox Mill has a tough two-day dip. On Saturday it plays at the Bojangles’ Bash at Columbia’s Ridge View High. Ridge View has made eight straight S.C. playoff appearances.
No. 2 North Mecklenburg (5-0) vs. Huntington (W. Va) Prep, Saturday, 6: The Vikings face a national power Saturday at the Bojangles’ Bash. Huntington Prep was ranked as high as No. 5 in national preseason poll. It features UCLA signee Kenneth Nwuba and Xavier commit Dontarius James.
High School Basketball Schedule 12.4-12.10
Monday, December 4th
Buford at Parkwood
Cabarrus Charter at N.C. School for the Deaf
Carolina International at Bessemer City
Central Academy at Piedmont Charter
Gaffney at York
Indian Land at Marvin Ridge
Lake Norman at West Rowan
Lake Norman Christian at Christ the King
Lincolnton at Shelby
Millers Creek Christian at Hickory Christian
Newton Conover at North Wilkes
Queensland Boomerangs (Australian National Team) at East Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Spartanburg Christian Academy
Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter
United Faith at Lewisville (Girls
Watauga at Mountain Heritage (Boys
York Prep at Northside Christian
Tuesday, December 5th
Albemarle vs. North Stanly (at Pfeiffer University)
Andrew Jackson at Indian Land
Arborbrook Christian at Westminster Catawba
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Ashe County at East Wilkes
Bandys at West Iredell
Berry at Olympic
Bessemer City at South Point
Bible Baptist at Shining Light Baptist
Boiling Springs at Nation Ford
Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical
Bunker Hill at Newton Conover
Cabarrus Charter at Victory Christian
Cannon School at Forsyth Country Day
Central Davidson at Salisbury
Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont
Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day
Charlotte Latin at Metrolina Christian
Charlotte Learning Academy at Cabarrus Charter (Boys
Charlotte Secondary at Comenius
Cherryville at Tri-County Christian
Chester at Northwestern
Clover at Forestview
Concord at South Iredell
Covenant Day at Lake Norman Charter
Cuthbertson at Sun Valley
Davidson Day at Concord First Assembly
Draughn at Burns
East Burke at Kings Mountain
East Henderson at Chase
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
East Rowan at A.L. Brown
East Rutherford at Brevard
Fort Mill at Lancaster
Freedom at Patton
Gaston Christian at Asheville Christian
Grace Academy at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys
Gray Stone Day at South Stanly
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King
Hickory at Ashbrook
Hickory Grove at Charlotte Country Day
Hickory Ridge at Independence
Highland Tech at Polk County
Hough at Hopewell
Jay M. Robinson at South Mecklenburg
Lake Norman at West Charlotte
Lewisville at Blacksburg
McBee at Central Pageland
McDowell at R.S. Central
Monroe at Marvin Ridge
Myers Park at Garinger
North Gaston at East Gaston
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
North Wilkes at North Iredell
Parkwood at Weddington
Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior
Rock Hill at York
Rocky River at Butler
South Caldwell at Hibriten
SouthLake Christian at Pine Lake Prep
South Rowan at Oak Grove
Statesville at Northwest Cabarrus
Stuart Cramer at Mount Pleasant
Sugar Creek Charter at Woodlawn School
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Landrum
Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan
University Christian at Statesville Christian
Vance at Mallard Creek
West Caldwell at Avery County
Westchester Country Day at Gaston Day
West Mecklenburg at Harding
Whitmire at Great Falls
York Prep at United Faith (Girls
Wednesday, December 6th
A.L. Brown at Davie County
Alexander Central at North Iredell
Avery County at Watauga
Bandys at Fred T. Foard
Carolina International at Albemarle
Carson at South Rowan
Central Academy at Weddington
Cherryville at Lincoln Charter
Chester at Rock Hill
Comenius at Mountain Island Charter
East Gaston at Stuart Cramer
East Lincoln at Statesville
Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Country Day
Hibriten at North Lincoln
Hickory at Statesville
Kings Mountain at Concord
Lewisville at Northwestern
Maiden at Bunker Hill
North Stanly at Forest Hills
Polk County at R.S. Central
Purnell Swett at Cheraw
Richmond Senior at Clayton
Shelby at Crest
South Caldwell at Patton
South Pointe (SC) at Fort Mill
West Montgomery at West Stanly
U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular (Boys
In Beijing, China
At Tsinghua University High School
Providence Day vs. Bayi Rockets, 1:30 (Beijing time)
Thursday, December 7th
Arborbrook Christian at Woodlawn School
Carolina Day at Providence Day (Girls
Chase at Chesnee
Christ the King at Calvary Day
Comenius at Legacy Charter
Draughn at Freedom
Hickory at Jay M. Robinson
Lake Norman Charter at South Point
McBee at Chesterfield
McDowell at East Burke
Mount Pleasant at South Stanly
Piedmont Charter at Bradford Prep
Queens Grant at Grace Academy (Girls
Salem Baptist at Davidson Day
South Iredell at Lincolnton
Sugar Creek at Pine Lake Prep
U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular (Boys
In Beijing, China
At Tsinghua University High School
Providence Day vs. Beijing High No. 22, 3 (Beijing time)
Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational
At Victory Christian
Charlotte Christian at Victory Christian (Girls), 4
Elevation Prep at Victory Christian (Boys), 5:30
Oak Hill vs. Charlotte Learning Academy (Boys), 7
Friday, December 8th
Atkins at North Iredell
Back Creek Christian at Lake Norman Christian
Bessemer City at Carolina International
Bunker Hill at Bandys
Carolina Day at Avery County (Boys
Carson at A.L. Brown
Central Academy at Union Academy
Central Cabarrus at West Rowan
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Charlotte Christian vs. Pallotti High in Gonzaga (DC) Tournament (Boys), 3:15
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Christian Family Academy at Challenger
Christ School at Cannon School (Boys
Columbia at Great Falls
Comenius at Arborbrook Christian
Covenant Day at East Rutherford
Davidson Day at Carmel Christian
East Burke at Freedom
East Lincoln at North Gaston
East Rowan at Concord
Forestview at South Point
Fort Mill at Indian Land
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens
Garinger at Hickory Ridge
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Gray Stone Day at South Davidson
Hickory Christian at Pine Lake Prep (Girls
Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Kings Mountain at Shelby
Lancaster at Andrew Jackson
Langtree Charter at Queens Grant
Lewisville at Buford
Lincoln Charter at Cox Mill
Lincolnton at Draughn
Maiden at South Caldwell
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Marlboro County at Cheraw
Marvin Ridge at Piedmont
McBee at North Central
Mooresville at Hough
Myers Park at Rocky River
Nation Ford at Dorman
Newton Conover at Hickory
North Hills Christian at United Faith
North Lincoln at Chase
North Moore at Albemarle
North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Latin
North Rowan at North Stanly
Northwest Cabarrus at Stuart Cramer
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Patton at Mitchell
Piedmont Charter at East Gaston
Pinecrest at Richmond Senior
Porter Ridge at Butler
Providence at Harding
Providence Day in U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing, China
Rock Hill at South Pointe (SC)
R.S. Central at Hendersonville
St. Mary
Salisbury at Oak Grove
South Rowan at West Davidson
South Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
Statesville at Alexander Central
Statesville Christian at Wayne Country Day
Sugar Creek Charter at Highland Tech
Sun Valley at Parkwood
Vance at Hopewell
Watauga at Ashe County
Weddington at Monroe
West Caldwell at Hibriten
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
West Iredell at South Iredell
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly
York at Clover
York Prep at Chester (Girls
Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational
At Victory Christian
Elevation Prep vs. Oak Hill Academy (Boys), 3:30
Charlotte Christian vs. Central Pageland (Girls), 5
Cabarrus Charter at Victory Christian (Girls), 6:30
Charlotte Learning Academy at Victory Christian (Boys), 8
Saturday, December 9th
Buford at Westminster Catawba
Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga (DC) Tournament (Boys)
Cox Mill at Ridge View (SC) at Bojangles
Great Falls at Camden Military
North Mecklenburg vs. Huntington Prep (WV) at Bojangles
Piedmont at Forest Hills
Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga Tournament (Boys
Providence Day in U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing, China (Boys
St. Mary
Statesville Christian at Greenfield School
United Faith at Buford (GA) in BCB National Showcase (at Buford High (GA)) (Boys
Westchester Country Day at Northside Christian
York Prep vs. Hamilton Heights (TN) at BCB Showcase at Buford (GA) (Boys
LBI Invitational (Girls
At Rocky River High
Concord First Assembly vs. Rock Hill, 1
North Mecklenburg vs. Ridge View (SC), 2:30
Providence Day vs. Northwood Academy (SC), 4
Carmel Christian vs. Wilson (SC), 5:30
Legacy Early College (SC) vs. South Mecklenburg, 7
Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational
At Victory Christian
Cabarrus Charter vs. Charlotte Learning Academy (Boys), 11 a.m.
West Ridge vs. Elevation Prep (Boys), 12:30
Comenius vs. Charlotte Christian (Girls), 2
Comenius vs. Word of God (Boys), 3:30
Fundamental Prep vs. Mount Zion Academy (Boys), 5
Mount Zion Academy at Victory Christian (Girls), 6:30
Oak Hill Academy at Victory Christian (Boys), 8
Sunday, December 10th
Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga Tournament (Boys
Olympic in National Hoopsfest in Washington, D.C. (Boys
Comments