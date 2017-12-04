Gaston Day star among Charlotte Observer prep basketball players of the week

Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom: career-high 34 points in a win over Draughn Friday. He made 8-of-12 3-point attempts.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: 34 points, 17 rebounds, four assists in Friday’s 74-60 win over Fort Mill Comenius.
Quan McCluney, Nate Hinton, Gaston Day: McCluney, a College of Charleston signee, had 18 points, six rebounds, three blocks in Saturday’s win over Morganton Freedom Christian. He had 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in a win over Davidson Day Friday. Hinton, a Houston signee, had 17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists against Davidson Day; and he had 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists, six steals and a block against Freedom Christian.
Jordan McLaughlin, Berry girls: 26 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals in a 68-58 upset win over then Sweet 16 No. 9 North Meck Friday.
Never miss a local story.
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: nationally ranked junior had 41 points, 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s overtime win over Rocky River, then 33 points, 12 rebounds in Friday’s win over Kings Mountain.
Alex Tabor, DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: Tabor had a school-record nine three pointers and a career-high 32 points in a close loss to nationally ranked Greensboro Day Friday, then 19 points on five made 3s in Saturday’s win at High Point Christian. Epps had 17 points, eight rebounds, six steals against Greensboro Day, and 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists against High Point Christian.
Comments