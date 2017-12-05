Rocky River fall sports all-conference teams announced

Rocky River All Conference
Champions, Player of the Year, Coach of the Year
Mens Soccer
Champions Forest Hills
Player of the Year Tyler Temprile CATA
Coach of the Year Jay Niessner CATA
Cross Country Boys
Champions Mount Pleasant
Runner of the Year Evan Wunder CATA
Coach of the Year Darrell Wells Mount Pleasant
Cross Country Girls
Champions West Stanly
Runner of the Year Pierson McManus West Stanly
Coach of the Year Chad Horn West Stanly
Volleyball
Champions Mount Pleasant
Tournament Champions Mount Pleasant
Player of the Year Kaylah Sloop Mount Pleasant
Coach of the Year Blair Sanders Mount Pleasant
Football
Champions Mount Pleasant
Offensive Player of the Year Courtney McKinley East Montgomery
Defensive Player of the Year Tony Brown East Montgomery
Special Teams Player of the Year Landon Parker Mount Pleasant
Coach of the Year Mike Johns Mount Pleasant
Womens Tennis
Champions East Montgomery
Player of the Year Sydney Gray Mount Pleasant
Coach of the Year Amanda Watson East Montgomery
All-Conference Teams
Anson
Wesley Lear
Football
Anson
La'Quan Davis
Football
Anson
Deontrez Davis
Football
Anson
Octavien Harrell
Football
Anson
Marshall Little
Football
Anson
Kameron Rorie
Football
Anson
Cameron Collins
Football
Anson
Zack Sikes
Football
East Montgomery
Diresse McCaskill
Football
East Montgomery
Courtney McKinney
Football
East Montgomery
Tony Brown Jr.
Football
East Montgomery
Robert Alvarez
Football
East Montgomery
Will Jackson
Football
East Montgomery
Raquone Scott
Football
East Montgomery
Keon McBride
Football
Forest Hills
Keeshawn Tyson
Football
Forest Hills
Kenneth Williams
Football
Forest Hills
Jaleel McLaughlin
Football
Forest Hills
Jadus Davis
Football
Forest Hills
Tyler Mills
Football
Mt. Pleasant
Warren McClure
Football
Mt. Pleasant
Chance Daquila
Football
Mt. Pleasant
Landon Parker
Football
Mt. Pleasant
Hayden Radford
Football
Mt. Pleasant
Bailey Drye
Football
Mt. Pleasant
Landon Honeycutt
Football
Mt. Pleasant
Gage Redmond
Football
Mt. Pleasant
Dustin Barnhardt
Football
Mt. Pleasant
Ty McDowell
Football
West Stanly
Lukas Scott
Football
West Stanly
Logan Walberg
Football
West Stanly
Bailey Baker
Football
West Stanly
Noah Guyette
Football
CATA
Evan Wunder
Men's Cross Country
CATA
Elliot Wunder
Men's Cross Country
Mt. Pleasant
Lincoln Baxter
Men's Cross Country
Mt. Pleasant
Jacob Shields
Men's Cross Country
Mt. Pleasant
Mackay Burke
Men's Cross Country
Mt. Pleasant
Hayden Leonard
Men's Cross Country
West Stanly
Maverick Baucom
Men's Cross Country
West Stanly
Michael Eudy
Men's Cross Country
West Stanly
Korbin McNeill
Men's Cross Country
West Stanly
Noah Almond
Men's Cross Country
Anson
Jilbert Tappia
Men's Soccer
Anson
Jaime Thomas
Men's Soccer
CATA
Tyler Temprile
Men's Soccer
CATA
Sebastian Garcia
Men's Soccer
CATA
Daniel Juarez
Men's Soccer
East Montgomery
Belen Jaimes
Men's Soccer
East Montgomery
Sergio Hernandez
Men's Soccer
East Montgomery
Ricky Rodriguez
Men's Soccer
East Montgomery
Alex Soria
Men's Soccer
Forest Hills
Malik Timmons
Men's Soccer
Forest Hills
Cristian Sanchez
Men's Soccer
Forest Hills
Alex Gonzales
Men's Soccer
Forest Hills
Edgar Cuevas
Men's Soccer
Mt. Pleasant
David Mendez
Men's Soccer
Mt. Pleasant
Jackson Aschenbrenner
Men's Soccer
West Stanly
Aldo Cruz
Men's Soccer
West Stanly
Arturo Zelaya
Men's Soccer
West Stanly
Damian Talley
Men's Soccer
Anson
Naiya Woodburn
Volleyball
CATA
Marilyn Cesaro
Volleyball
CATA
Jinbeibei Huang
Volleyball
East Montgomery
Stephanie Pages
Volleyball
East Montgomery
Anna Green
Volleyball
Forest Hills
Audrey Nance
Volleyball
Mt. Pleasant
Kaylah Sloop
Volleyball
Mt. Pleasant
Gracen Osborne
Volleyball
Mt. Pleasant
Nicole Irvin
Volleyball
West Stanly
Riley Barbee
Volleyball
West Stanly
Raelee Furr
Volleyball
West Stanly
Chassity Thomas
Volleyball
CATA
Bella Matasic
Women's Cross Country
CATA
Savannah Owens
Women's Cross Country
CATA
Brooke Butler
Women's Cross Country
East Montgomery
Johanna-Vazquez-Rodriguez
Women's Cross Country
Mt. Pleasant
Melia Eaton
Women's Cross Country
Mt. Pleasant
Ashleigh McDonald
Women's Cross Country
West Stanly
Pierson McManus
Women's Cross Country
West Stanly
Maddie Miller
Women's Cross Country
West Stanly
Hannah Efird
Women's Cross Country
West Stanly
Brooklyn Simpson
Women's Cross Country
CATA
Maggie Horne
Women's Tennis
CATA
Grace Wiggs
Women's Tennis
East Montgomery
Elana Kellis
Women's Tennis
East Montgomery
Samantha Aguilar
Women's Tennis
East Montgomery
Mary-Beth McCaskill
Women's Tennis
Forest Hills
Claudia Faulk
Women's Tennis
Forest Hills
Emily Aldridge
Women's Tennis
Forest Hills
Kristina Whitley
Women's Tennis
Mt. Pleasant
Sydney Gray
Women's Tennis
Mt. Pleasant
Alyson Peck
Women's Tennis
West Stanly
Lindsey Phillips
Women's Tennis
West Stanly
Cortney Queen
Women's Tennis
Comments