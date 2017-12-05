High School Sports

Rocky River fall sports all-conference teams announced

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 05, 2017 09:53 AM

Rocky River All Conference

Champions, Player of the Year, Coach of the Year

Mens Soccer

Champions Forest Hills

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Player of the Year Tyler Temprile CATA

Coach of the Year Jay Niessner CATA

Cross Country Boys

Champions Mount Pleasant

Runner of the Year Evan Wunder CATA

Coach of the Year Darrell Wells Mount Pleasant

Cross Country Girls

Champions West Stanly

Runner of the Year Pierson McManus West Stanly

Coach of the Year Chad Horn West Stanly

Volleyball

Champions Mount Pleasant

Tournament Champions Mount Pleasant

Player of the Year Kaylah Sloop Mount Pleasant

Coach of the Year Blair Sanders Mount Pleasant

Football

Champions Mount Pleasant

Offensive Player of the Year Courtney McKinley East Montgomery

Defensive Player of the Year Tony Brown East Montgomery

Special Teams Player of the Year Landon Parker Mount Pleasant

Coach of the Year Mike Johns Mount Pleasant

Womens Tennis

Champions East Montgomery

Player of the Year Sydney Gray Mount Pleasant

Coach of the Year Amanda Watson East Montgomery

All-Conference Teams

Anson

Wesley Lear

Football

Anson

La'Quan Davis

Football

Anson

Deontrez Davis

Football

Anson

Octavien Harrell

Football

Anson

Marshall Little

Football

Anson

Kameron Rorie

Football

Anson

Cameron Collins

Football

Anson

Zack Sikes

Football

East Montgomery

Diresse McCaskill

Football

East Montgomery

Courtney McKinney

Football

East Montgomery

Tony Brown Jr.

Football

East Montgomery

Robert Alvarez

Football

East Montgomery

Will Jackson

Football

East Montgomery

Raquone Scott

Football

East Montgomery

Keon McBride

Football

Forest Hills

Keeshawn Tyson

Football

Forest Hills

Kenneth Williams

Football

Forest Hills

Jaleel McLaughlin

Football

Forest Hills

Jadus Davis

Football

Forest Hills

Tyler Mills

Football

Mt. Pleasant

Warren McClure

Football

Mt. Pleasant

Chance Daquila

Football

Mt. Pleasant

Landon Parker

Football

Mt. Pleasant

Hayden Radford

Football

Mt. Pleasant

Bailey Drye

Football

Mt. Pleasant

Landon Honeycutt

Football

Mt. Pleasant

Gage Redmond

Football

Mt. Pleasant

Dustin Barnhardt

Football

Mt. Pleasant

Ty McDowell

Football

West Stanly

Lukas Scott

Football

West Stanly

Logan Walberg

Football

West Stanly

Bailey Baker

Football

West Stanly

Noah Guyette

Football

CATA

Evan Wunder

Men's Cross Country

CATA

Elliot Wunder

Men's Cross Country

Mt. Pleasant

Lincoln Baxter

Men's Cross Country

Mt. Pleasant

Jacob Shields

Men's Cross Country

Mt. Pleasant

Mackay Burke

Men's Cross Country

Mt. Pleasant

Hayden Leonard

Men's Cross Country

West Stanly

Maverick Baucom

Men's Cross Country

West Stanly

Michael Eudy

Men's Cross Country

West Stanly

Korbin McNeill

Men's Cross Country

West Stanly

Noah Almond

Men's Cross Country

Anson

Jilbert Tappia

Men's Soccer

Anson

Jaime Thomas

Men's Soccer

CATA

Tyler Temprile

Men's Soccer

CATA

Sebastian Garcia

Men's Soccer

CATA

Daniel Juarez

Men's Soccer

East Montgomery

Belen Jaimes

Men's Soccer

East Montgomery

Sergio Hernandez

Men's Soccer

East Montgomery

Ricky Rodriguez

Men's Soccer

East Montgomery

Alex Soria

Men's Soccer

Forest Hills

Malik Timmons

Men's Soccer

Forest Hills

Cristian Sanchez

Men's Soccer

Forest Hills

Alex Gonzales

Men's Soccer

Forest Hills

Edgar Cuevas

Men's Soccer

Mt. Pleasant

David Mendez

Men's Soccer

Mt. Pleasant

Jackson Aschenbrenner

Men's Soccer

West Stanly

Aldo Cruz

Men's Soccer

West Stanly

Arturo Zelaya

Men's Soccer

West Stanly

Damian Talley

Men's Soccer

Anson

Naiya Woodburn

Volleyball

CATA

Marilyn Cesaro

Volleyball

CATA

Jinbeibei Huang

Volleyball

East Montgomery

Stephanie Pages

Volleyball

East Montgomery

Anna Green

Volleyball

Forest Hills

Audrey Nance

Volleyball

Mt. Pleasant

Kaylah Sloop

Volleyball

Mt. Pleasant

Gracen Osborne

Volleyball

Mt. Pleasant

Nicole Irvin

Volleyball

West Stanly

Riley Barbee

Volleyball

West Stanly

Raelee Furr

Volleyball

West Stanly

Chassity Thomas

Volleyball

CATA

Bella Matasic

Women's Cross Country

CATA

Savannah Owens

Women's Cross Country

CATA

Brooke Butler

Women's Cross Country

East Montgomery

Johanna-Vazquez-Rodriguez

Women's Cross Country

Mt. Pleasant

Melia Eaton

Women's Cross Country

Mt. Pleasant

Ashleigh McDonald

Women's Cross Country

West Stanly

Pierson McManus

Women's Cross Country

West Stanly

Maddie Miller

Women's Cross Country

West Stanly

Hannah Efird

Women's Cross Country

West Stanly

Brooklyn Simpson

Women's Cross Country

CATA

Maggie Horne

Women's Tennis

CATA

Grace Wiggs

Women's Tennis

East Montgomery

Elana Kellis

Women's Tennis

East Montgomery

Samantha Aguilar

Women's Tennis

East Montgomery

Mary-Beth McCaskill

Women's Tennis

Forest Hills

Claudia Faulk

Women's Tennis

Forest Hills

Emily Aldridge

Women's Tennis

Forest Hills

Kristina Whitley

Women's Tennis

Mt. Pleasant

Sydney Gray

Women's Tennis

Mt. Pleasant

Alyson Peck

Women's Tennis

West Stanly

Lindsey Phillips

Women's Tennis

West Stanly

Cortney Queen

Women's Tennis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Vance football ready for Harding challenge

    Vance High visits Harding in a state football semifinal Friday. The Cougars hope to stop Harding’s Cinderella run and advance to the state championship for the

Vance football ready for Harding challenge

Vance football ready for Harding challenge 2:24

Vance football ready for Harding challenge
Hough 39, Myers Park 17 1:29

Hough 39, Myers Park 17
South Iredell QB Brady Pope 1:43

South Iredell QB Brady Pope

View More Video