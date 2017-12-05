East Lincoln’s boys basketball team
East Lincoln’s boys basketball team Picasa
East Lincoln’s boys basketball team Picasa

High School Sports

Monday’s HS Roundup: Coleson Leach pushes East Lincoln past Australian team

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 05, 2017 10:35 AM

Elevator

Marvin Ridge balance: 14 different Mavericks scored in Monday’s 71-25 win over Indian Land. Senior Harrison Brown led the Marvin Ridge with 13 points.

Monroe Parkwood girls: 5-0 after Monday’s 62-23 win over Buford. Addison Laney had 18 points, four rebounds. Kennedie Gaither had eight points, nine steals, seven assists. Molly Setliff had 12 points, four steals; and Chloe Hardy added seven points and seven rebounds.

Monday’s #BIG5 Performers

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brian Buchsbaum, Christ The King: 21 points in a 65-56 win over Lake Norman Christian. CTK got its first win of the season.

Coleson Leach, East Lincoln: 17 points, five assists, three steals in an 83-59 win over Queensland Australia. Teammates Kabian McClendon (15 points, six rebounds, five steals) and Ben Zirkle (13 points, 10 assists) also had strong games for the Mustangs (1-1).

Demarcus Johnson, Lake Norman: 28 points in a 71-67 win over West Rowan (1-3). Caleb Mauldin had 26 and Payne Solsworth 22 for West. Lake Norman is 4-1.

Destiny Johnson, Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln girls: 24 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals for Johnson in a 59-44 win over Queensland Australia. Tadlock added 18 points, five rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks.

Zaire Lucky, Mountain Island Charter: game-high 31 points in an 86-68 win over Union Academy. Mountain Island is 4-0.

Monday’s Capsules

Click here to see all of Monday’s boys and girls high school basketball capsules

Tuesday’s schedule

Albemarle vs. North Stanly (at Pfeiffer University)

Andrew Jackson at Indian Land

Arborbrook Christian at Westminster Catawba

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Ashe County at East Wilkes

Bandys at West Iredell

Berry at Olympic

Bessemer City at South Point

Bible Baptist at Shining Light Baptist

Boiling Springs at Nation Ford

Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical

Bunker Hill at Newton Conover

Cabarrus Charter at Victory Christian

Cannon School at Forsyth Country Day

Central Davidson at Salisbury

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont

Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day

Charlotte Latin at Metrolina Christian

Charlotte Learning Academy at Cabarrus Charter (Boys

Charlotte Secondary at Comenius

Cherryville at Tri-County Christian

Chester at Northwestern

Clover at Forestview

Concord at South Iredell

Covenant Day at Lake Norman Charter

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley

Davidson Day at Concord First Assembly

Draughn at Burns

East Burke at Kings Mountain

East Henderson at Chase

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

East Rowan at A.L. Brown

East Rutherford at Brevard

Fort Mill at Lancaster

Freedom at Patton

Gaston Christian at Asheville Christian

Grace Academy at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys

Gray Stone Day at South Stanly

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King

Hickory at Ashbrook

Hickory Grove at Charlotte Country Day

Hickory Ridge at Independence

Highland Tech at Polk County

Hough at Hopewell

Jay M. Robinson at South Mecklenburg

Lake Norman at West Charlotte

Lewisville at Blacksburg

McBee at Central Pageland

McDowell at R.S. Central

Monroe at Marvin Ridge

Myers Park at Garinger

North Gaston at East Gaston

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

North Wilkes at North Iredell

Parkwood at Weddington

Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior

Rock Hill at York

Rocky River at Butler

South Caldwell at Hibriten

SouthLake Christian at Pine Lake Prep

South Rowan at Oak Grove

Statesville at Northwest Cabarrus

Stuart Cramer at Mount Pleasant

Sugar Creek Charter at Woodlawn School

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Landrum

Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan

University Christian at Statesville Christian

Vance at Mallard Creek

West Caldwell at Avery County

Westchester Country Day at Gaston Day

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Whitmire at Great Falls

York Prep at United Faith (Girls

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cox Mill's Wendell Moore talks about state semifinal win

View More Video