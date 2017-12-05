Monday’s HS Roundup: Coleson Leach pushes East Lincoln past Australian team

Elevator
↑Marvin Ridge balance: 14 different Mavericks scored in Monday’s 71-25 win over Indian Land. Senior Harrison Brown led the Marvin Ridge with 13 points.
↑Monroe Parkwood girls: 5-0 after Monday’s 62-23 win over Buford. Addison Laney had 18 points, four rebounds. Kennedie Gaither had eight points, nine steals, seven assists. Molly Setliff had 12 points, four steals; and Chloe Hardy added seven points and seven rebounds.
Monday’s #BIG5 Performers
Never miss a local story.
Brian Buchsbaum, Christ The King: 21 points in a 65-56 win over Lake Norman Christian. CTK got its first win of the season.
Coleson Leach, East Lincoln: 17 points, five assists, three steals in an 83-59 win over Queensland Australia. Teammates Kabian McClendon (15 points, six rebounds, five steals) and Ben Zirkle (13 points, 10 assists) also had strong games for the Mustangs (1-1).
Demarcus Johnson, Lake Norman: 28 points in a 71-67 win over West Rowan (1-3). Caleb Mauldin had 26 and Payne Solsworth 22 for West. Lake Norman is 4-1.
Destiny Johnson, Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln girls: 24 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals for Johnson in a 59-44 win over Queensland Australia. Tadlock added 18 points, five rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks.
Zaire Lucky, Mountain Island Charter: game-high 31 points in an 86-68 win over Union Academy. Mountain Island is 4-0.
Monday’s Capsules
Click here to see all of Monday’s boys and girls high school basketball capsules
Tuesday’s schedule
Albemarle vs. North Stanly (at Pfeiffer University)
Andrew Jackson at Indian Land
Arborbrook Christian at Westminster Catawba
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Ashe County at East Wilkes
Bandys at West Iredell
Berry at Olympic
Bessemer City at South Point
Bible Baptist at Shining Light Baptist
Boiling Springs at Nation Ford
Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical
Bunker Hill at Newton Conover
Cabarrus Charter at Victory Christian
Cannon School at Forsyth Country Day
Central Davidson at Salisbury
Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont
Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day
Charlotte Latin at Metrolina Christian
Charlotte Learning Academy at Cabarrus Charter (Boys
Charlotte Secondary at Comenius
Cherryville at Tri-County Christian
Chester at Northwestern
Clover at Forestview
Concord at South Iredell
Covenant Day at Lake Norman Charter
Cuthbertson at Sun Valley
Davidson Day at Concord First Assembly
Draughn at Burns
East Burke at Kings Mountain
East Henderson at Chase
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
East Rowan at A.L. Brown
East Rutherford at Brevard
Fort Mill at Lancaster
Freedom at Patton
Gaston Christian at Asheville Christian
Grace Academy at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys
Gray Stone Day at South Stanly
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King
Hickory at Ashbrook
Hickory Grove at Charlotte Country Day
Hickory Ridge at Independence
Highland Tech at Polk County
Hough at Hopewell
Jay M. Robinson at South Mecklenburg
Lake Norman at West Charlotte
Lewisville at Blacksburg
McBee at Central Pageland
McDowell at R.S. Central
Monroe at Marvin Ridge
Myers Park at Garinger
North Gaston at East Gaston
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
North Wilkes at North Iredell
Parkwood at Weddington
Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior
Rock Hill at York
Rocky River at Butler
South Caldwell at Hibriten
SouthLake Christian at Pine Lake Prep
South Rowan at Oak Grove
Statesville at Northwest Cabarrus
Stuart Cramer at Mount Pleasant
Sugar Creek Charter at Woodlawn School
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Landrum
Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan
University Christian at Statesville Christian
Vance at Mallard Creek
West Caldwell at Avery County
Westchester Country Day at Gaston Day
West Mecklenburg at Harding
Whitmire at Great Falls
York Prep at United Faith (Girls
Comments