Girls Roundup: Butler’s Michaela Lane blocks Rocky River’s path to victory Tuesday

↑Renee Alquiza, Hough: Scored her 1,000th point Tuesday on her first basket against rival Hopewell.
↑Monroe Parkwood girls: after trailing Union County rival Weddington by 18 points at halftime, Parkwood -- No. 16 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll -- rallied for a 74-65 win. Molly Setliff (24 points, seven rebounds) and Daisy Hardy (10 rebounds) helped pace the rally. Kennedie Gaither led Parkwood with 23 points, eight steals, five assists and five rebounds. Erin Addison had 29 for Weddington.
↑Gabby Smith, Reigan Richardson, Hickory Ridge: 19 points, 17 rebounds, four steals for Smith;19 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three steals for Richardson, a freshman, in Tuesday’s 75-33 win over Independence. Hickory Ridge, No. 3 in the Sweet 16, improved to 4-1. Independence fell to 5-3.
↑Aniya Finger, Nawaza Chambers, Essynce Cannon, Hopewell: combined for 57 points, 32 rebounds in a 66-50 upset win over Sweet 16 No. 6 Hough.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Zaria Clark, Olivia King, Gaston Day: Clark had 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists in a 65-44 win over High Point’s Westchester Country Day. King had her first triple-double of the season: 13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals, three blocks.
Mallorie Haines, Catawba Bandys: After scoring a career-high 48 earlier this season, the 5-foot-9 freshman had 45 points in a 68-50 win over West Iredell. Bandys is 3-1.
Michaela Lane, Butler: 28 points, 24 rebounds in a 62-43 win over Rocky River. The game was close until Butler pulled away with a 19-3 fourth quarter spurt. Nia Nelson had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Yasmine Love, Gastonia Forestview: 15 points, 17 rebounds, five steals, three blocks in a 52-45 win over 5A Clover for 3A Forestview (3-1).
Nyasia McMillan, West Mecklenburg: Sparked a 24-11 fourth quarter run that helped the Hawks (3-1) rally to beat Harding 60-59. McMillan finished with 29 points. Teammate Alize Brooks had 19. Harding’s Trinity Thompson had a game-high 36.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Results
No. 1 Ardrey Kell 68, Providence 26: Journey Muhammad had 21 points to pace the Knights (7-1, 1-0) in an easy win in their SoMeck 7 conference opener. Ardrey Kell didn’t allow Providence (3-2, 0-1) more than seven points in any quarter. Lili Bowen led the Panthers with six.
No. 2 Mallard Creek 65, Vance 44: After falling behind 15-7 to start the game, Mallard Creek held Vance to four points in the second quarter and outscored the Cougars 31-13 in the third. Junior Dazia Lawrence had 17 points, 10 steals for the Mavericks. UCLA recruit Ahlana Smith finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds. Kyanna Morgan had 12 for Vance.
No. 7 Rock Hill 66, York 44: Rikoya Anderson had 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists to spark the Bearcats (4-0) to an easy win. Tee Ballard added 23 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four assists. Rock Hill led 23-7 after the first quarter. Natalee Graham and Abby Baker led York with 11 points each.
No. 8 South Mecklenburg 73, Concord Robinson 37: The Sabres led 17-6 after the first quarter and won easily to improve to 6-1. Shariah Gaddy had 18, Serina McDuffie 13 and A’Lea Gilbert and Jadin Gladden had 11 each for South. Jada McMillian of Robinson led all scorers with 20.
Tuesday’s Roundup
Berry 50, Olympic 26: Jordan McLaughlin had a game-high 19 points and five assists in the win. Paris Hackett added 10 points.
Lake Norman Charter 62, Covenant Day 34: Senior forwards Kezia Johnson and Vanessa Bissinger sparked the win for LNC (3-4). Johnson had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists. Bissinger had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.
