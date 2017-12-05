Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules 12.05.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 3 BUTLER 77, NO. 10 ROCKY RIVER 72
Butler 18 17 18 24 77
Rocky River 14 18 16 24 72
Butler: D.J. Little 28, Gerrale Gates 21, Raquan Brown 11, Muhammad 9, Gibson 6, Connor 2
Rocky River: D-Stone Dubar 22, Jordan Campbell 16, Jayden Springer 15, Evans 7, Sidbury 5, Nicholas 3, Brantley 2, Smith 2
GREENSBORO DAY 44, NO. 4 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 36
CCS - 9 7 9 11 - 36
GREENSBORO DAY - 10 7 11 16 - 44
CCS: Blake Preston 11, Hudson 7, Shrader 7, Tharrington 6, Seth Bennett 3, Efosa E-Udosomwan 2
Greensboro Day: Newman 17, Greene 12, Dillard 4, Inge 4, Evtimov 3, Pierce 2
Records: CCS: Overall 6 - 1, Conf. 0 - 0; GDS Overall 12-0, Conf. 0-0
NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 80, MORGANTON PATTON 59
FREEDOM: 25 26 18 11 = 80
PATTON 21 15 15 08 = 59
Freedom: Michael Logan 20, Jakari Dula 15, Fletcher Abee 14, Pearson 8, Davis 8, Tolbert 6, Birchfield 4, Kanipe 4, Johnson 1
Patton: Tripp Causby 22, Cody Davis 15, Ty Causby 7, Streppa 4, Butler 4, Taylor 3, Conley 3,Holsclaw 1
Freedom 2-0 next at home Thursday, December 7 vs. Draughn
NO. 8 INDEPENDENCE 79, HICKORY RIDGE 37
Hickory Ridge 12 5 15 5---37
Independence 24 18 18 19--79
Hickory Ridge 37 – Bell 8, C Hien 10, Hawkins 2, Murtins 1, Thomas 8, Bangasco 3, Brooks 1, Marsh 4
Independence 79 - Smith 7, Jamarius Burton 12, Raja Melton 10, Andra’ McKee 35, Mobley 7, Burgess 2, Latta 2 Burton 4
NO. 12 FORT MILL NATION FORD 85, BOILING SPRINGS 67
Nation Ford 30 21 12 22 85
Boiling Springs 20 19 14 14 67
Nation Ford Top Scores Eric Moulds - 16 Khy Smith - 14 Zeb Graham - 17 Drew Wilke - 2 Travell Crosby - 2 Ben Tuipulotu - 22 Shaman Alston - 6 Cade Chatham - 3 Lucas Heckaman - 1 Wayde Prince - 2 Ben Burnham - 2
Boiling Springs Top Scores JB Kennedy - 11 Isaiah Prysock - 5 P Gentry - 7 Seth Hewitt - 10 Trayson Fowler - 5 Myles Wilkins - 3 Reggie Crocker - 8 H McCraug - 1 Kamal Desor - 10 Chance Guest - 6
Records Overall Region IV (5A)
Nation Ford 5--0
NO. 13 HICKORY 71, GASTONIA ASHBROOK 66
Hickory – cody young 22 jaquan thurman 17 james freeman 12 torey james 12, jackson bell 5 richard ables 3
Ashbrook – cameron june 27 byron sanders 24 jaQuail brown 11 britt 4
Records: Hickory 3-0 ashbrook 3-2
NO. 14 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 61, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 51
Charlotte Catholic 12 19 11 19 61
Piedmont 15 2 11 23 51
Charlotte Catholic L. Harkins 27, Dortch 3, McKinstry 5, Ciccone 8, S. Rogan 13, Shibelli 5
Piedmont Hall 2, Climbingbear 4, Fesmire 2, Camden Baucom 11, Ruettgers 4, Topper 3, Hunter Tyson 25
Records: Charlotte Catholic 4-1 (1-0 SCC)
OTHERS
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 65, HICKORY GROVE 61
Country Day (65) 20 15 16 14
Hickory Grove (61) 15 16 11 19
Country Day (65) DeAngelo Epps 39, Tabor 9, McLaurin 7, W. Gillespie 6, Browner 3, Middlemiss 1
Hickory Grove (61) KJ Freeman 22, Austin Hadden 17, Carson 9, Smith 9, Hinton 3, Owens 1
Records: Country Day 6-3; Hickory Grove 5-3
CHARLOTTE LATIN 57, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 54
MCA - 7 16 17 14 = 54
CL - 14 12 16 15 = 57
MCA: Tyler Nelson 16, Stephen Clark 16, Tate Johnson 12, Tyler Andersen 8, Larry Barnes 2
Records: Metrolina Christian: Overall 7 - 2, Conf. (0 - 0)
Notes: Metrolina Christian's next game is home against Hickory Grove this Friday, December 8th. Metrolina Sr. Tyler Nelson scored 16pts, 9rebs, 7asts, and 3stls; Jr. Stephen Clark added 16pts, 8rebs, 5blks, and 2stl; Jr. Tate Johnson chipped in 12pts, 4asts, 2stls, and 1blk;
CHRIST THE KING 44 CABARRUS STALLIONS 53
CTK - 9 12 8 15 = 44
LC - 4 17 14 18 = 53
CTK: Drew Hendershott 11, Zuhosky 9, Buchsbaum 6, Butterfield 6, Todd 5, Schroeder 4, Edmiston 3
GCS: Jackson 13, Brown 11, Pinion 11, Holm 9, Wilson 6, Havilland 3
Records: CTK: 1-7
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 78, DAVIDSON DAY 53
CFA 15 29 13 21 78
DD 13 11 14 15 53
DD Harrison 11, Hines 5, Breunig 8, Huntley 7, coble, 6, Rickard 14
CFA: D'Wayne Crawford 4, Eli Cupples 13, Stephen Edoka 17, Cole Madeira 3, Trae Benham 11, Bailey Benham 11, JImmy LeProvost 4, Tim Smith 2, Jalen Hinton 4.
Records: CFA Record 4-2
GASTON DAY 89, HIGH POINT WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 61
Gaston Day 25 28 20 16 89
Westchester Country Day 9 12 25 15 61
Gaston Day Scoring: Quan McCluney 22, Demilade Adelekun 18, MJ Armstrong 16, Nate Hinton 13, John Crump 10, Ja'Kai Belton 6, Ty Owens 4
Westchester Country Day: Johnson 17, Sadler 15, Brown 11, Branch 5, Tyler 3, Truschnowitsch 2, Weil 1
Gaston Day Record: 7-2; Next Game: 12/8 @ Northside Christian at 7:00pm
HARDING 57, WEST MECKLENBURG 51
Harding 15 11 14 17 -- 57
4 17 6 24 -- 51
Harding - Arvydas Jones 12, Brian Ross 19, Alexander 5, Quinten Thomas 11, Brown 7, Allen 1, Bowman 2
W. Meck Dailey 2, Mims 10, Moore 10, Peele 5, Williams 4, Francois 2, Lockhart 16, Adaire 2...
Records: Harding 5-3; W. Meck 3-3
HOUGH 57, HOPEWELL 50
Hopewell 8 | 9 | 14 | 19 - 50
Hough 14 | 10 | 14 | 19 - 57
Hopewell - Jones-4, Williams-14, Dixon-12, Cannady-15, Lloyd-2, Roberson-2
Hough - Crawford-9, Praeger-9, Washington-14, Maye-2, Dean-5, McCormick-11, Maye-4, Eary-3
KINGS MOUNTAIN 97, EAST BURKE 46
East Burke 13 17 9 7 -- 46
Kings Mountain 21 32 27 17 -- 97
Kings Mountain 97 -- Eli Paysour 25, Zeke Littlejohn 24, Adrian Delph 22, Hughes 7, K. Paysour 6, Raby 5, Parson 4, Crawford 2, Grier 2
East Burke 46 -- Cody Kistler 15, Morrison 7, Melton 6, Dillon 5, Brittain 4, Teague 4, Smith 3, Lail 2
Records: Kings Mountain 2-3, East Burke 0-5
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 68, COVENANT DAY 57
LNC 14 14 17 23 68
CD 13 16 15 13 57
LNC: Reed 22, Allen 17, Martino 12, Newton 5, Vazquez 5, Selden 4, Ashford 3
CD: Russ 10, Anderson 10, Dahlberg 9, Patterson 8, Swann 6, C.Patterson 4, Jiang 4, King 4, Bertran 2
MARVIN RIDGE 46, MONROE 43
MN: 11 5 5 22 46
MR: 8 18 7 13 43
MN: Sturdivant 15; Streeter 16
MR: R. Berry 15; C. Ryan 9
OLYMPIC 65, BERRY 43
Olympic 12 23. 16. 14. 65
Phillip O’Berry 9. 9. 10. 15. 43
Olympic: Parks 2, Banks 13, Harris 8, Barr 18, Ragin 4, Randolph 8, Hubert 6, Truesdale 3, Bryson 3
Phillip O’Berry: Brown 7, Cortez 6, Grace 2, Filmore 2, Jones 3, Welch 1, Smith 3, Conner 2, Sherrill 9, White 2, Moser 4, Cherry 2
SALISBURY 76, CENTRAL DAVIDSO0N 44
SALISBURY 17-19-24-16 = 76
CENTRAL DAVIDSON 15-12-12-5 = 44
SHS: Isacc Baker 19, Elijah Moss 13, Oshaun Robinson 12, Fisher 9, Davis 8, Canon 5, Bailey 4, Russell 4, Kesler 2, Rodgers 2,
CDHS: David Banner 13, Marquise Jordan 11, Trevor Smith 10, Leonard 4, Spainhour 4, Myers 2
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 73, CONCORD ROBINSON 72
SM - 16 23 10 24 = 73
Robinson - 17 24 15 16 = 72
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 16, Chris White 9, Kevin Tate 13, Darien Hayes 6, Will Schott 14, Trey Jackson 3, Barrett Funderburke 3, Veljko Lazarevic 3, Jason Ivey 6
JM Robinson: Vi’chon Means 19, Jason White 15, Isaac Boothe 15, Marshall Raper 7, Max Agnew 5, Daniel Johnson 5, Deangelo Patterson 6
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 74, PINE LAKE PREP 53
Southlake Christian 15 19 16 24 74
Pine Lake 11 14 12 16 53
SLC - Madison Monroe 19 Zion Hendrix 17 Jacob Clark 10 Haughton 8 Jackson 7 Smith 6 Reed 3 McCauhlin 2 Foutch 2
PLP - Josh Barnette 16 D’Marco Small 15 Alex Cluff 10 Doroodchi 6 Yuminami 5 Finizio 1
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 94, UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN 58
Statesville Christian 33 24 30 7--94
University Christian 8 22 16 12--58
Statesville Christian 94-- Christian Bailey 20, Marcus Henderson 17, Logan Mosley 16, Scott Harvey 14, Brennan Settle 13, Michael McKoy 8, Josh Frye 3, Alex Wilson 2, Jordan McCray 1
University Christian 58-- Patel 2, B. Burns 14, Marlow 15, J. Watson 11, G. Burns 2, Sowers 2, Shuford 12
Records: Statesville Christian 7-0 (1-0 SPAA); University Christian 4-2 (0-1 SPAA)
VANCE 66, MALLARD CREEK 58
Vance 15 18 13 20 -- 66
Mallard 15 15 15 13 -- 58
VANCE -- Kam Cooke 17, Washington 4, Ralph Black 13, Mershaun Shabazz 11, Hill 4, Beidleman 9, Ransom 4, Barnes 4
WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 50, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 49
Sun Valley 15 12 6 16= 49
Cuthbertson 12 13 12 13= 50
Sun Valley: Justin Morton 13, Walker 2, Killings 9, Goddard 6, Grovanz 2, LeGrand 9, Howard 3, Shinhoster 6
Cuthbertson: Myles 15, Will 2, John 2, Tyrell 9, Matthew 5, Joelin 2, Matthew 6, Eric 3
WEST CHARLOTTE 70, LAKE NORMAN 64
Lake Norman 7 12 22 23 -- 64
West Charlotte 15 17 22 16 -- 70
Lake Norman: Zane Haglan 25, Demarcus Johnson 13, Hudson 9, Smith 5, Robinson 5, Brazil 3, Edds 2, Schulz 2
West Charlotte: Patrick Williams 21, Cartier Jernigan 21, Koonce 9, Walker 8, Ivey 4, Blake 4, Howard 3
Records: Lake Norman 4-2, 0-1 West Charlotte 3-2, 1-0
WOODLAWN SCHOOL 63, SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 48
Woodlawn 13 20 25 05 - 63
Sugar Creek 11 15 10 12 - 48
Woodlawn 63 - Najir Underwood 20, Kevan Nikolich 16, Jesse Jacobson 11, White 7, Shire 5, Shepherd 4
Sugar Creek 48 - Vernon Alsbrook 17, Covington 8, Sloley 8, Mack 7, Hernandez 5, Robinson 3
Notes: Najir Underwood finished with 10 assists and Kevan Nikoloch had 10 rebounds as well.
