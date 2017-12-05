Tuesday's Roundup: No. 3 Butler holds off No. 10 Rocky River in electric Southwestern opener

Elevator
↓Altercation at Butler: A parent was ejected from Tuesday’s thrilling game at Butler between the Bulldogs and Rocky River in the first quarter during a brief altercation that led to multiple technical fouls. A Butler assistant coach voluntarily did not return to the court for the second half after he and the parent had words.
↑Providence Day begins China tournament: Chargers senior guard Trey Wertz, fluent in Chinese, represented his school, with head coach Brian Field, during the Opening Ceremonies for the first China-US Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing. Providence Day plays the Chinese Bayi Rockets Wednesday in the Chargers’ first pool play game.
↑Waxhaw Cuthbertson: Myles Brown had a game-high 15 points as Cuthbertson (2-4, 1-0 Southern Carolinas) ended Sun Valley’s four-game win streak in the upset. Sun Valley fell to 4-2, 0-1.
↑Kings Mountain’s “20” boys: Eli Paysour (25 points), Zeke Littlejohn (24) and App State recruit Adrian Delph (22) all topped the 20 point mark scoring in a 97-46 win over East Burke Tuesday.
↑Donte Wiggins, South Mecklenburg: Scored team-high 16 points and got game-winning basket in a 73-72 win over Concord Robinson Tuesday. Wiggins got an offensive rebound and putback with four seconds left. Will Schott (14 points) and Kevin Tate (13) helped lead South. Robinson got 19 from Vi’chon Means.
↑Statesville Christian: 7-0 after Tuesday’s 94-58 win over University Christian. Marcus Henderson, a junior point guard, nearly had a triple-double (17 points, nine steals, nine assists, one turnover). Christian Bailey (20 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists) and Scott Harvey (14 points, six rebounds) also had strong games.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Results: No. 3 Butler holds off No. 10 Rocky River to extend home streak
No. 3 Butler 77, No. 10 Rocky River 72: The Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0 Southwestern 4A) extended their home win streak to 24 games with a close win at home. Queens recruit DJ Little had 28 points and New Orleans recruit Gerrale Gates had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Little made 5-of-9 three-point attempts. Former Rocky River player Raquan Brown, who transferred to Butler before the school year began, had 11 points, including two big throws and a layup in the final minutes. Darlinstone Dunbar had 22 points to lead Rocky River. Butler (5-0, 1-0 Southwestern 4A) has won three games by a combined seven points. Rocky River fell to 3-2, 0-1.
Greensboro Day 44, No. 4 Charlotte Christian 36: The Bengals, ranked No. 14 nationally by MaxPreps, held Charlotte Christian (6-1) to just 37 percent shooting for the game. Liberty recruit Blake Preston had 11 points and was the only Christian player to hit double figures. Clemson recruit Johnny Newman had 17 points, 10 rebounds for Greensboro Day (12-0). Charlotte Christian flies to Washington, D.C., Thursday to play in the Gonzaga Classic.
No. 8 Independence 79, Hickory Ridge 37: The Patriots got off to a 24-12 lead in their Southwestern 4A conference opener and cruised home. Temple target Jamarius Burton had 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, two blocks and three assists. Raja Melton had 10 points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds. Independence allowed five points in the second quarter and five in the fourth.
No. 14 Charlotte Catholic 61, Unionville Piedmont 51: The Cougars (4-1, 1-0 Southern Carolina) won their debut game in their new conference behind 27 points from senior Luke Harkins, who made seven 3-point attempts. Catholic won its fourth straight game. Piedmont (4-2, 0-1) got 25 points from Clemson recruit Hunter Tyson but lost its second straight game.
Tuesday’s Game Stories: Lake Norman Charter duo goes off in Covenant Day win
Lake Norman Charter 68, Covenant Day 57: Lake Norman Charter stars Connor Reed (22 points) and Noah Allen (17) led their team in a tight win. Covenant Day lead 29-28 at halftime. Reed, an unsigned senior, has four straight 20 point games.
Concord First Assembly 78, Davidson Day 53: Stephen Edoka had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Bailey Benham had 11 points, six rebounds and freshman Trae Benham had three made 3-pointers in an easy win. First Assembly (4-2) led 44-24 at halftime.
Hough 57, Hopewell 50: Hough (4-2, 1-0 I-MECK) ended Hopewell’s three-game win streak in the conference opener for both teams. Myles Washington led Hough with 14 points. Jibril McCormick added 11. Alvin Cannady had 15 for Hopewell and Brice Williams added 14.
Vance 66, Mallard Creek 58: Vance broke open a tight game with a 20-13 fourth quarter push. Kam Cooke had a team-high 17 points along with two assists and a steal. Ralph Black had 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
West Charlotte 70, Lake Norman 64: Patrick Williams and Cartier Jernigan had 21 points each for the Lions (3-2, 1-0 I-MECK). West Charlotte jumped to a 15-7 first quarter lead and lead 32-19 at halftime before Lake Norman made a fourth quarter push behind Zane Haglan (25 points) and Demarcus Johnson (13).
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 39 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three blocks in a 65-61 win over Hickory Grove.
Isacc Baker, Salisbury: 19 points, nine assists, seven steals and seven rebounds in a 76-44 win over Central Davidson.
Andra’ McKee, Independence: 35 points, seven assists, three steals in a 79-37 win over Hickory Ridge.
Jae’Lyn Withers, Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: With Kentucky in the stands to watch him, Withers had 26 points, 13 rebounds in an 80-41 win over Mooresville. Maxwell had 28 points. North Meck is No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16.
Wednesday’s Schedule
A.L. Brown at Davie County
Alexander Central at North Iredell
Avery County at Watauga
Bandys at Fred T. Foard
Carolina International at Albemarle
Carson at South Rowan
Central Academy at Weddington
Cherryville at Lincoln Charter
Chester at Rock Hill
Comenius at Mountain Island Charter
East Gaston at Stuart Cramer
East Lincoln at Statesville
Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Country Day
Hibriten at North Lincoln
Hickory at Statesville
Kings Mountain at Concord
Lewisville at Northwestern
Maiden at Bunker Hill
North Stanly at Forest Hills
Polk County at R.S. Central
Purnell Swett at Cheraw
Richmond Senior at Clayton
Shelby at Crest
South Caldwell at Patton
South Pointe (SC) at Fort Mill
West Montgomery at West Stanly
U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular (Boys
In Beijing, China
At Tsinghua University High School
Providence Day vs. Bayi Rockets, 1:30 (Beijing time)
