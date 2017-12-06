Marvin Ridge soccer star named Southern Carolinas conference player of the year

Marvin Ridge’s Hayden Green is the Southern Carolinas conference boys soccer player of the year.
A senior forward, Green helped the Mavericks to a 20-4-1 overall record and an appearance in the N.C. 3A Western Regional championship game.
He finished with 21 goals and 17 assists.
MRHS sports journalist Matthew Travis interviews @MRHSsoccer2017 senior captain Hayden Green after round 1 win. pic.twitter.com/PnGBkXD6GD— Maverick Athletics (@MavAthletics) November 3, 2017
Never miss a local story.
The league coach of the year is Piedmont’s Austin Knight. Knight led the Panthers to an 11-11 record. Piedmont was 5-18 in 2016.
▪ The all-conference team is voted on by the league’s coaches.
Southern Carolinas All-Conference soccer
Marvin Ridge
Gr / Position
Catholic
Gr / Position
Sun Valley
Gr / Position
Cuthbertson
Gr / Position
Weddington
Gr / Position
Parkwood
Gr / Position
Piedmont
Gr / Position
Monroe
Gr / Position
Hayden Green
F / Sr.
Cole Schmidt
M / Sr.
Jacob Morris
F / Sr.
Riley Curtis
F / Sr.
Brock Peeler
F / Sr.
Sam Botzenhart
F / Jr.
Jason Leyva
M / Sr
Jonas Valenzuela
D / Fr
Matthew Ranshaw
M / Sr.
Cole Knapp
D / Soph
Connor Rolph
D / Sr
Trae Flynn
M / Sr.
Dennis Livingston
D / Sr.
Yeraldo Hernandez
D / Sr.
Bryan Viveros
F / Jr
Angel Reyes
M / Soph
Matthew Winesette
F / Sr.
Chance Baughman
F / Jr.
M / Sr.
Luke Moore
D / Sr.
Vitaliy Mozhelyuk
M / Sr
Dimitri Lavin
M / Sr.
Nick Pacifici
D / Soph
Player of the Year
Hayden Green
Marvin Ridge
Coach of the Year
Austin Knight
Piedmont
Comments