Marvin Ridge’s Hayden Green, right, is the Southern Carolinas all-conference player of the year
High School Sports

Marvin Ridge soccer star named Southern Carolinas conference player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 06, 2017 06:49 PM

Marvin Ridge’s Hayden Green is the Southern Carolinas conference boys soccer player of the year.

A senior forward, Green helped the Mavericks to a 20-4-1 overall record and an appearance in the N.C. 3A Western Regional championship game.

He finished with 21 goals and 17 assists.

The league coach of the year is Piedmont’s Austin Knight. Knight led the Panthers to an 11-11 record. Piedmont was 5-18 in 2016.

▪ The all-conference team is voted on by the league’s coaches.

Southern Carolinas All-Conference soccer

Marvin Ridge

Gr / Position

Catholic

Gr / Position

Sun Valley

Gr / Position

Cuthbertson

Gr / Position

Weddington

Gr / Position

Parkwood

Gr / Position

Piedmont

Gr / Position

Monroe

Gr / Position

Hayden Green

F / Sr.

Cole Schmidt

M / Sr.

Jacob Morris

F / Sr.

Riley Curtis

F / Sr.

Brock Peeler

F / Sr.

Sam Botzenhart

F / Jr.

Jason Leyva

M / Sr

Jonas Valenzuela

D / Fr

Matthew Ranshaw

M / Sr.

Cole Knapp

D / Soph

Connor Rolph

D / Sr

Trae Flynn

M / Sr.

Dennis Livingston

D / Sr.

Yeraldo Hernandez

D / Sr.

Bryan Viveros

F / Jr

Angel Reyes

M / Soph

Matthew Winesette

F / Sr.

Chance Baughman

F / Jr.

　

　

　

M / Sr.

Luke Moore

D / Sr.

　

　

Vitaliy Mozhelyuk

M / Sr

　

　

Dimitri Lavin

M / Sr.

Nick Pacifici

D / Soph

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

Player of the Year

Hayden Green

Marvin Ridge

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

Coach of the Year

Austin Knight

Piedmont

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

