Mallard Creek lineman among key recruits in NCHSAA football state finals Saturday

Saturday’s N.C. state championship games will feature some of the state’s top high school football recruits, particularly in the 4AA and 4A finals.
The two large-class finals, both in Winston-Salem, will feature nine of the state’s top 60 high school football recruits.
Here are some key players to watch this weekend:
Quavaris Crouch, RB, Harding, 6-2, 230, Jr.: The nation’s No. 15 overall recruit in the class of 2019 and No. 3 overall at his position. Crouch, who has rushed for more than 3,000 yards this season, is uncommitted for college.
Jordan Davis, DL, Mallard Creek, 6-6, 330, Sr.: Georgia recruit is ranked No. 10 among N.C. seniors. He anchors a defense that has allowed opponents seven points or less in six of its last nine games.
Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Harding, 6-3, 290, Sr.: The top-ranked offensive lineman in the state has nearly 20 scholarship offers, many from Power 5 schools. Gwyn has helped the Rams average 35 points per game this season, the most at the school since 1988.
Devon Lawrence, RB, Wake Forest, 5-11, 195, Sr.: Ranked No. 13 in the state, Lawrence has committed to North Carolina. He has rushed for 1,350 yards and 29 touchdowns.
CJ Johnson, Mallard Creek, DL, 6-3, 307, Sr.: Ranked No. 18 in the state, Johnson and Davis help form a massive defensive line. Johnson has interest from UNC, N.C. State and East Carolina.
Others To Watch
Others to watch: Avery Jones, Havelock, OL, 6-3, 274, Sr. (UNC); Javon Terry, Wake Forest, DB, 6-2, 185, Sr (UNC); Malik Dunlap, Harding, DB, 6-4, 190, Sr (N.C. State); Tylyon Johnson, Havelock, LB, 6-3, 205, Sr (uncommitted); Knowledge Gainey, Mallard Creek, WR, 6-1, 185, Sr. (uncommitted); Parker Moorer, Mallard Creek, DE, 6-5, 265, Jr. (uncommitted); Syheam McQueen, Scotland High, RB, 6-1, 200, Jr (uncommitted)
NCHSAA State Finals Update
NC 4A and 4AA at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem
Wake Forest vs. Mallard Creek, 4AA finals, noon*
Scotland High vs. Harding, 4A finals, 4 p.m.*
NC 3A and 3AA at Duke
Havelock vs. Charlotte Catholic, 3A finals, 3 p.m.**
Wilmington New Hanover vs. Asheville Reynolds, 3AA finals, 7 p.m.*
NC 2A and 2AA at UNC-Chapel Hill
East Duplin vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 2AA finals, 3 p.m.**
Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Reidsville, 2A finals, 7 p.m.**
NC 1A and 1AA at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
North Duplin vs. Cherokee, 1A finals, noon***
Tarboro vs. Mount Airy, 1AA finals, 4 p.m.***
Notes: *-airing live on WCCB, Channel 18; **-airing live on WCCB, Channel 18 sub-channel; ***-streaming on wccbcharlotte.com
Tickets/Parking
Tickets are $10 and parking is $10 at all four venues. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at this link.
