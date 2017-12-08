High School Sports

Who will win Saturday’s state football title games? These media members think they know

December 08, 2017 01:47 PM

Langston Wertz Jr.

Bret McCormick

Chris Kroeger

Delano Little

Ashley Stroehlein

The Charlotte Observer

(Rock Hill) Herald

WFNZ

WBTV

This Season

75-29

80-24

79-25

78-26

77-27

Last week

5-1

5-1

5-1

4-2

4-2

Mallard Creek vs. Wake Forest

Mallard Creek

Wake Forest

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Harding vs. Scotland

Harding

Harding

Harding

Harding

Harding

Catholic vs. Havelock

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Hibriten vs. East Duplin

Hibriten

East Duplin

Hibriten

Hibriten

Hibriten

