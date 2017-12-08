NCHSAA to delay start of state championship 4AA, 4A games Saturday

Mallard Creek and Harding are going to have to wait a little longer than the schools planned before playing in state championship games Saturday.
With winter weather in the Winston-Salem area Friday -- and expected dangerous conditions for spectators earlier in the day -- the N.C. High School Athletic Association is pushing back game times. The N.C. 4AA final between Mallard Creek and Wake Forest will kick off at 3 p.m. The N.C. 4A final between Harding and Scotland County will kick off at 7 p.m
Originally, the games were to start at noon and 4 p.m.
Both games will air live on WCCB, Channel 18 in the Charlotte market.
Said NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker: “Based on the reports we received from the staff at Wake Forest and our conversations in the office, we feel that it is in the best interest of all participants, especially the spectators, to delay the games at Wake Forest until the temperature rises, and the staff at the stadium has a chance to prepare the stadium to host everyone in a safe manner.”
