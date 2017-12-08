Friday’s top boys, girls high school basketball performers

Friday’s Boys Top Performers
MJ Armstrong, Gaston Day: Made 6-of-12 3-point shots and finished with 25 points, four assists and two rebounds in a 65-37 win over Northside Christian. Some of Northside’s starters were benched for disciplinary reasons following an altercation in a recent game.
Jack Felkner, Charlotte Latin: 21 points, 10 rebounds in a 75-57 win over North Raleigh Christian. Latin (3-4) won its second straight game and got 18 points from John Beecy and 12 from JP Smith.
Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian: 6-10 Liberty recruit had 13 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks in a 62-58 win over St. Vincent Pallotti (Maryland).
Never miss a local story.
Friday’s Girls Top Performers
Jaylynn Askew, Nyla McGill, Providence: Askew had 17 points, 17 rebounds in a 62-38 win over Harding. McGill, a freshman, had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.
Aniya Finger, Hopewell: Had her third straight game with 25 or more points. Hopewell (6-3, 2-0 I-MECK) rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Vance 48-47. Vance is 5-3, 0-2.
Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell: 15 points, nine rebounds in a 62-23 win over West Mecklenburg. Ardrey Kell (8-1) is No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16.
Comments