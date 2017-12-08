West Charlotte's Damolia China, center, looks to pass to a teammate as North Meck's Jayla Wilson, left and Courtney Lewis, right, apply defensive pressure during second half action on Friday, December 8, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated West Charlotte 66-26.
West Charlotte's Damolia China, center, looks to pass to a teammate as North Meck's Jayla Wilson, left and Courtney Lewis, right, apply defensive pressure during second half action on Friday, December 8, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated West Charlotte 66-26. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
High School Sports

Friday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.08.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 08, 2017 10:40 PM

SWEET 16 RESULTS

NO. 1 ARDREY KELL 62, WEST MECKLENBURG 23

AK 22 14 21 5 -- 62

WM 4 6 7 6 -- 23

AK: Deniyah Lutz 15 points 9 rebounds; Journey Muhammad 6 points 6 assist; Cash 9; Booker 9; Ojo 9; Sherrill 4; Vanderbeck 3; Rogers 3; Griffin 2; Harding 2

WM: Brooks 10; Law 2; McMillan 4; Jackson 2

Records: AK 8-1 (2-0)

NO. 8 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 68, OLYMPIC 30

Olympic 10 5 7 8 30

SM 16 20 14 18 68

SM- A'lea Gilbert 18, Shariah Gaddy 13, Harley 4, McDuffie 5, Olmeda 9, Young 6, Diggs 2, Gladden 6, Naomi Gilbert 2, Sharper 3

Olympic - E Barr 11, Terry 7, Leflore 5, Badio 3 , McGill 2, Hutchinson 2

NO. 13 NORTH MECKLENBURG 66, WEST CHARLOTTE 26

N.Meck 15 19 21 11 -- 66

W.Char 5 11 5 5 -- 26

N.Meck Jessica Timmons 23, Courtney Lewis 15, S. Vance 7, A.Taylor 6, M.Moser 4, N.Hayes 4, N.Smith 3, B.Golden 2, E.Phillips 2 N.Meck RR6-1 COnf. 2-1

WC: T.Nesbit 12, Hamilton 9, China 3, Champy 2, Harris 1, Alexander 1

OTHERS

GASTON DAY 60, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 8

GDS - 21 20 13 6 = 60

NCA - 4 2 2 0 = 8

GDS: Zaria Clark (F, G) 12 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals; Olivia King (Jr., F) 12 points, 9 rebounds, 6 blocks; Saniya Wilson (8th, PG) 17 points; Portia Shouse (So., F) 9 points, 5 rebounds; Lauren Letts (F, F) 6 points, 3 rebounds

Records: GDS Lady Spartans: Overall 4-5, Conf. 1-0

Notes: GDS Lady Spartans next game will be at HOME (5:30 pm) on Tuesday, December 12 when they host Spartanburg Day Lady Griffins (Spartanburg, SC)

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 66, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 47

HGCS 20 17 16 13 -- 66

MCA 9 11 14 13 -- 47

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 66, Peyton Bowers 24 Kayla Ganda 19 Imani Cherry 12 Jennings 7 Brown 3 Wray 1

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 47, Bella Sheprow 11 Walters 9 Cranford 6 Bjorson 4 Mcclain 4 Neyens 3 Cajas 2 Melton 2 Mcgee 2 Maynard 2 Johnson 2

Records: HGCS (8-1) MCA (4-5)

HOPEWELL 48, VANCE 47

Vance - 13 6 15 12 - 47

Hopewell - 9 6 13 20 - 48

Vance - Marshall 3, Hayes 10, Morgan 2, Moreland 20, Jackson 4 , Reid 8

Hopewell - Cannon 8, Harrison 1, Finger 25, Chambers 2, Duncan 12

Records: Hopewell: 6-3 2-0 (Conference)

Vance: 5-3 0-2

INDEPENDENCE 37, EAST MECKLENBURG 25

Indy: 10 8 11 8 37

EM: 7 7 2 9 25

Indy: Braylyn Milton 14, Ayanna Anderson 12, McManus 6, Smith 3, Flynn 2

Record: 6-3 (1-1 conference)

NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 35, CHARLOTTE LATIN 32

CLS - 10 7 3 12 = 32

NRCA - 9 3 2 21 = 35

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 2, Elizabeth Rose 3, Grace Armstrong 6, Kathryn Vandiver 19, Forrest Williams 2

NRCA: Christa Dutton 2, Emma Finster 7, Rachel Wayne 2, Tia Rogers 2, Emily Pennington 2, Imani Lester 19, Lucy Caverly 1

Records: CLS 4 – 2, 0 – 0, NRCA 5 – 2, 0 – 0

Notes: Latin’s has back-to-back weekends of back-to-back games and hosts St. Mary’s Saturday, Dec. 9th at 1:00pm.

PROVIDENCE 62, HARDING 38

PROVIDENCE - 14 21 20 7= 62

HARDING - 9 11 9 9 = 38

PHS: Jaylynn Askew 17, Nyla McGill 11, Grace Shires 2, Lili Bowen 6, Marlow

Chapman 7, Cameron Mulkey 11, Brynn Harrison 5, Audrey Lytle 2, Erin Miller 1

HUHS: Coxton 7, Thompson 24, Russell 6, Simmons, 1

Records: Providence: Overall: 4-2 Conference: 1-1

