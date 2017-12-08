Friday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.08.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 ARDREY KELL 62, WEST MECKLENBURG 23
AK 22 14 21 5 -- 62
WM 4 6 7 6 -- 23
AK: Deniyah Lutz 15 points 9 rebounds; Journey Muhammad 6 points 6 assist; Cash 9; Booker 9; Ojo 9; Sherrill 4; Vanderbeck 3; Rogers 3; Griffin 2; Harding 2
WM: Brooks 10; Law 2; McMillan 4; Jackson 2
Records: AK 8-1 (2-0)
NO. 8 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 68, OLYMPIC 30
Olympic 10 5 7 8 30
SM 16 20 14 18 68
SM- A'lea Gilbert 18, Shariah Gaddy 13, Harley 4, McDuffie 5, Olmeda 9, Young 6, Diggs 2, Gladden 6, Naomi Gilbert 2, Sharper 3
Olympic - E Barr 11, Terry 7, Leflore 5, Badio 3 , McGill 2, Hutchinson 2
NO. 13 NORTH MECKLENBURG 66, WEST CHARLOTTE 26
N.Meck 15 19 21 11 -- 66
W.Char 5 11 5 5 -- 26
N.Meck Jessica Timmons 23, Courtney Lewis 15, S. Vance 7, A.Taylor 6, M.Moser 4, N.Hayes 4, N.Smith 3, B.Golden 2, E.Phillips 2 N.Meck RR6-1 COnf. 2-1
WC: T.Nesbit 12, Hamilton 9, China 3, Champy 2, Harris 1, Alexander 1
OTHERS
GASTON DAY 60, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 8
GDS - 21 20 13 6 = 60
NCA - 4 2 2 0 = 8
GDS: Zaria Clark (F, G) 12 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals; Olivia King (Jr., F) 12 points, 9 rebounds, 6 blocks; Saniya Wilson (8th, PG) 17 points; Portia Shouse (So., F) 9 points, 5 rebounds; Lauren Letts (F, F) 6 points, 3 rebounds
Records: GDS Lady Spartans: Overall 4-5, Conf. 1-0
Notes: GDS Lady Spartans next game will be at HOME (5:30 pm) on Tuesday, December 12 when they host Spartanburg Day Lady Griffins (Spartanburg, SC)
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 66, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 47
HGCS 20 17 16 13 -- 66
MCA 9 11 14 13 -- 47
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 66, Peyton Bowers 24 Kayla Ganda 19 Imani Cherry 12 Jennings 7 Brown 3 Wray 1
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 47, Bella Sheprow 11 Walters 9 Cranford 6 Bjorson 4 Mcclain 4 Neyens 3 Cajas 2 Melton 2 Mcgee 2 Maynard 2 Johnson 2
Records: HGCS (8-1) MCA (4-5)
HOPEWELL 48, VANCE 47
Vance - 13 6 15 12 - 47
Hopewell - 9 6 13 20 - 48
Vance - Marshall 3, Hayes 10, Morgan 2, Moreland 20, Jackson 4 , Reid 8
Hopewell - Cannon 8, Harrison 1, Finger 25, Chambers 2, Duncan 12
Records: Hopewell: 6-3 2-0 (Conference)
Vance: 5-3 0-2
INDEPENDENCE 37, EAST MECKLENBURG 25
Indy: 10 8 11 8 37
EM: 7 7 2 9 25
Indy: Braylyn Milton 14, Ayanna Anderson 12, McManus 6, Smith 3, Flynn 2
Record: 6-3 (1-1 conference)
NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 35, CHARLOTTE LATIN 32
CLS - 10 7 3 12 = 32
NRCA - 9 3 2 21 = 35
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 2, Elizabeth Rose 3, Grace Armstrong 6, Kathryn Vandiver 19, Forrest Williams 2
NRCA: Christa Dutton 2, Emma Finster 7, Rachel Wayne 2, Tia Rogers 2, Emily Pennington 2, Imani Lester 19, Lucy Caverly 1
Records: CLS 4 – 2, 0 – 0, NRCA 5 – 2, 0 – 0
Notes: Latin’s has back-to-back weekends of back-to-back games and hosts St. Mary’s Saturday, Dec. 9th at 1:00pm.
PROVIDENCE 62, HARDING 38
PROVIDENCE - 14 21 20 7= 62
HARDING - 9 11 9 9 = 38
PHS: Jaylynn Askew 17, Nyla McGill 11, Grace Shires 2, Lili Bowen 6, Marlow
Chapman 7, Cameron Mulkey 11, Brynn Harrison 5, Audrey Lytle 2, Erin Miller 1
HUHS: Coxton 7, Thompson 24, Russell 6, Simmons, 1
Records: Providence: Overall: 4-2 Conference: 1-1
