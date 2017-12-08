North Mecklenburg's Jessica Timmons, center, drives to the basket for two points as West Charlotte's Mary Morrissette, right, attempts a block during second-half action Friday. North Meck defeated West Charlotte 66-26.
North Mecklenburg's Jessica Timmons, center, drives to the basket for two points as West Charlotte's Mary Morrissette, right, attempts a block during second-half action Friday. North Meck defeated West Charlotte 66-26. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
North Mecklenburg's Jessica Timmons, center, drives to the basket for two points as West Charlotte's Mary Morrissette, right, attempts a block during second-half action Friday. North Meck defeated West Charlotte 66-26. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Girls HS Roundup: North Meck, Jessica Timmons, overwhelm West Charlotte

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 10:54 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Elevator

Providence balance: For the third time this season, all of the Panthers scored. Providence beat Harding 62-38.

North Meck defense: the Vikings, No. 13 in the Sweet 16, held West Charlotte to five points in the first, third and fourth quarters of a 66-26 win. Jessica Timmons had 23 points and Courtney Lewis 15 for the Vikings (6-1, 2-1 I-MECK)

South Mecklenburg: Sabres breezed to a fourth straight win with a 68-30 decision over Olympic. A’Lea Gilbert (18 points) and Shariah Gaddy (13) led the Sabres (7-1).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Friday’s #BIG5 Girls Basketball Performers

Jaylynn Askew, Nyla McGill, Providence: Askew had 17 points, 17 rebounds in a 62-38 win over Harding. McGill, a freshman, had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.

Peyton Bowers, Hickory Grove: 24 points in a 66-47 win over Metrolina Christian. She made 6-of-8 3-point attempts. Teammate Kayla Ganda had 19 points, including three made 3-pointers.

gastondayolivakingzariaclark
Gaston Day’s Zaria Clark (left) and Zaria Clark
Ed Addie, Gaston Day

Zaria Clark, Olivia King, Gaston Day: Clark nearly had a triple-double in Friday’s 60-8 win over Northside (12 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, six steals). King had 12 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

Aniya Finger, Hopewell: Had her third straight game with 25 or more points. Hopewell (6-3, 2-0 I-MECK) rallied from a 10-point second half deficit to beat Vance 48-47. Vance is 5-3, 0-2.

Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell: 15 points, nine rebounds in a 62-23 win over West Mecklenburg. Ardrey Kell (8-1) is No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Vance football ready for Harding challenge

    Vance High visits Harding in a state football semifinal Friday. The Cougars hope to stop Harding’s Cinderella run and advance to the state championship for the

Vance football ready for Harding challenge

Vance football ready for Harding challenge 2:24

Vance football ready for Harding challenge
Hough 39, Myers Park 17 1:29

Hough 39, Myers Park 17
South Iredell QB Brady Pope 1:43

South Iredell QB Brady Pope

View More Video