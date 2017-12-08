Girls HS Roundup: North Meck, Jessica Timmons, overwhelm West Charlotte

Elevator
↑Providence balance: For the third time this season, all of the Panthers scored. Providence beat Harding 62-38.
↑North Meck defense: the Vikings, No. 13 in the Sweet 16, held West Charlotte to five points in the first, third and fourth quarters of a 66-26 win. Jessica Timmons had 23 points and Courtney Lewis 15 for the Vikings (6-1, 2-1 I-MECK)
↑South Mecklenburg: Sabres breezed to a fourth straight win with a 68-30 decision over Olympic. A’Lea Gilbert (18 points) and Shariah Gaddy (13) led the Sabres (7-1).
Friday’s #BIG5 Girls Basketball Performers
Jaylynn Askew, Nyla McGill, Providence: Askew had 17 points, 17 rebounds in a 62-38 win over Harding. McGill, a freshman, had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.
Peyton Bowers, Hickory Grove: 24 points in a 66-47 win over Metrolina Christian. She made 6-of-8 3-point attempts. Teammate Kayla Ganda had 19 points, including three made 3-pointers.
Zaria Clark, Olivia King, Gaston Day: Clark nearly had a triple-double in Friday’s 60-8 win over Northside (12 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, six steals). King had 12 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.
Aniya Finger, Hopewell: Had her third straight game with 25 or more points. Hopewell (6-3, 2-0 I-MECK) rallied from a 10-point second half deficit to beat Vance 48-47. Vance is 5-3, 0-2.
Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell: 15 points, nine rebounds in a 62-23 win over West Mecklenburg. Ardrey Kell (8-1) is No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16.
