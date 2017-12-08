Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 12.08.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 4 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 72, ST. VINCENT PALOTTI (MD) 58
CCS - 19 9 24 10 - 62
ST. VINCENTS - 11 18 12 17 - 58
CCS: Seth Bennett 17, JC Tharrington 14, Preston 13, Hudson 8, Brown 5, U-Edosomwan 2, Jones 2
SVP: Giles 14, Martin 12, Otoo 8, Cannady 8, Mallory, 8, Warrick 6, Lattimore 4
Records: CCS: Overall 7 - 1, Conf. 0 - 0; SVP Overall 2-3, Conf. 0-0
NO. 8 INDEPENDENCE 72, EAST MECKLENBURG 52
Independence 20 15 22 15—72
East Mecklenburg 13 10 13 17--52
Indy: Jamarius Burton 18 points 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block and 1 assist; Matthew Smith 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 1 steal; Andra’ McKee 11 points, 4 steals, 1 assist
NO. 10 ROCKY RIVER 87, MYERS PARK 64
Rocky River-- 27 22 19 18--87
Myers Park-- 13 19 17 15--64
Rocky River High Narique Smith 10, Elijah Sidbury 5, Nick Burns 3, Jalen Perry 2, D-Stone Dubar 14, Nakeem Nicholas 2, Jaden Springer 22, Marcus Evans 6, Kahlil Brantley 13, Trayden Williams 4, Jaylen Lewis 6.
Myers Park J. Ingram 18, J. Rutledge 12, W. Turner 8, K. Tatutm 6, M. Muhammad 6, Z. Robinson 4, C. McReed 3, T. Johnson 2, D. Farris 5
NO. 15 ARDREY KELL 52, WEST MECKLENBURG 49
Ardrey Kell: 9 22 9 12 - 52
West Meck: 12 12 19 6 - 49
AK: Stankavage - 13, Pickens - 12, Flynn - 9
West Meck: Lockhart - 22
OTHERS
CHARLOTTE LATIN 75, NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 57
NRC 13 13 15 16--57
CLS 23 16 19 17--75
NRC--DJ Rawlinson 14, Victor Thomas 14, Robinson 8, Rawlinson 7, Justice 5, Allen 4, Rose 3, Blaise 2
CLS--Jack Felkner 21, John Beecy 18, JP Smith 12, Johnson 9, B.Smith 9, Herrmann 4, D.Felkner 2
Records: Latin 3-4, North Raleigh 2-6
HICKORY GROVE 70, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 67
MCA - 11 24 7 28 = 67
HGCS - 24 11 10 22 = 70
MCA: Stephen Clark 21, Tyler Nelson 18, Tate Johnson 9, Tyler Andersen 7, Stowe Griffin 5, Larry Barnes 4, Ryan Bogert 3
HGCS:
Records: Metrolina Christian: Overall 7 - 3, Conf. (0 - 1)
Notes: Metrolina Christian's next game is away at Charlotte Country Day School on Monday, December 11th...Jr. Stephen Clark scored 21pts, 13rebs, 6blks, 2asts, 1stl; Sr. Tyler Nelson put up 18pts, 17rebs (7off, 10def), 4asts, 3blks; Jr. Tate Johnson added 9pts, 9rebs
HOPEWELL 78, VANCE 77 3 OT
Hopewell 22 | 17 | 12 | 11 | 6 | 5 | 5 - 78
Vance 16 | 15 | 14 | 15 | 6 | 5 | 4 - 77
Hopewell: Forney-1, Jones-6, Williams-21, Dixon-18, Cannady-12, Lloyd-4, McManus-6, Roberson-2, Harris-8
Vance: Cooke-12, Washington-15, Black-7, Shabazz-5, Hill-12, Beidleman-23, Barnes-1
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 43, OLYMPIC 41
South Meck - 41
Olympic - 43
SM - 7 12 7 15 = 41
Olympic - 10 9 9 15 = 43
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 5, Chris White 5, Kevin Tate 7, Darien Hayes 15, Will Schott 6, Barrett Funderburke 2, Jalen Gaddy 1
Olympic : Jalen Harris 9, Jalen Barr 20, Derrion Parks 2, Deinte Randolph 5, Chris Gilmore 1, Joshua Hubert 4, Taurus Ragin 2
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 72, WAYNE COUNTRY DAY 52
Statesville Christian 12 15 25 20—72
Wayne Country Day 16 15 11 10— 52
Statesville Christian 72– Brennan Settle 22, Marcus Henderson 20, Logan Mosely 12, Christian Bailey 8, Scott Harvey 8, Jordan McCray 2
Wayne Country Day 52– Atwood 9, Grandy 8, Whitfield 14, Metcalf 6, Kermode 2, Cooper 9,
Outlaw 4
Notes: Statesville Christian is 8-0 for first time in school history. Play @ Greenfield School Saturday at 2
Records: Statesville Christian 8-0
Wayne Country Day 5-4
Comments