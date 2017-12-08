North Meck's Jae'Lyn Withers, left, strips the ball from West Charlotte's Patrick Williams, right, during first half action at North Meck High on Friday, December 8, 2017.
High School Sports

Friday’s Roundup: North Meck, Jae’Lyn Withers, overwhelm rival W. Charlotte

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 11:26 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Elevator

Rocky River balance: Sophomore Jaden Springer had 22 points, 11 rebounds in an 87-64 blowout of Myers Park Friday. Darlinstone Dunbar had 14 points and eight rebounds, and freshman Khalil Brantley had 13 points and six assists.

Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: Hit game-winning 3-point shot Friday from the corner against West Meck. He finished with a team-high 13 points. Watch:

Elijah Lockhart, West Mecklenburg: 6-7 senior had 22 points, 10 blocks in the Ardrey Kell game.

Hopewell shooting: The Titans made 67 percent of their 3-point attempts in a 78-77 triple-overtime win over Vance. Vance’s Brandon Beidleman had 23 points, nine assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Statesville Christian: Got 22 points from Brennan Settle and 20 from Marcus Henderson to beat Wayne Country Day 72-52 Friday. Statesville Christian is 8-0 for the first time in school history and plays at Greenfield School Saturday at 2 p.m. Greenfield School features North Carolina recruit Coby White, the top-ranked senior in the state.

greenfieldcobywhite2018
Greenfield School star Coby White is a UNC recruit and the top-ranked senior in North Carolina. His team hosts unbeaten Statesville Christian Saturday
Observer File Photo

Friday’s #BIG5 Performers

gastondaymjarmstrong
Gaston Day’s MJ Armstrong
Ed Addie, Gaston Day

MJ Armstrong, Gaston Day: Made 6-of-12 3-point shots and finished with 25 points, four assists and two rebounds in a 65-37 win over Northside Christian. Some of Northside’s starters were benched for disciplinary reasons following an altercation in a recent game.

Jack Felkner, Charlotte Latin: 21 points, 10 rebounds in a 75-57 win over North Raleigh Christian. Latin (3-4) won its second straight game and got 18 points from John Beecy and 12 from J.P. Smith.

Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian: 6-10 Liberty recruit had 13 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks in a 62-58 win over St. Vincent Pallotti (Maryland).

Brice Williams, Hopewell: 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and the game-winning shot at the end of a 78-77 triple-overtime win over Vance.

Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: 26 points, 10 rebounds in a 78-60 win over rival West Charlotte.

Friday’s Roundup

No. 2 North Mecklenburg 78, West Charlotte 60: Chris Ford, a 6-foot-4 freshman forward, helped spark the Vikings (7-0, 2-0) to an I-MECK win over their archrivals. Ford finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Sophomore guard Tristan Maxwell had 19 points and five rebounds. North Meck played without senior point guard Vaud Worthy, who has a knee injury. Patrick Williams (17 points) and Cartier Jernigan (15) led West Charlotte (3-3, 2-1).

No. 4 Charlotte Christian 62, St. Vincent Pallotti (Maryland) 58: The Knights (7-1) held off Pallotti (2-3) at the Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) boys tournament, using a 12-0 spurt in the third quarter. Seth Bennett had 17 points and JC Tharrington had 14 points and eight assists. Christian plays host Gonzaga (4-0) Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

No. 8 Independence 72, East Mecklenburg 52: The Patriots (6-0, 3-0 Southwestern 4A) led 20-13 after the first quarter and slowly pulled away from East Friday. Jamarius Burton (18 points, 12 rebounds, three steals), Matthew Smith (19 points, five rebounds, three blocks) and Andra’ McKee (11 points, four steals) had strong games for Independence.

Saturday’s Schedule

Buford at Westminster Catawba

Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga (DC) Tournament (Boys)

Cox Mill at Ridge View (SC) at Bojangles

Great Falls at Camden Military

North Mecklenburg vs. Huntington Prep (WV) at Bojangles Bash, Columbia

Piedmont at Forest Hills

Providence Day in U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing, China (Boys)

St. Mary’s at Charlotte Latin (Girls only)

Statesville Christian at Greenfield School

United Faith at Buford (GA) in BCB National Showcase (at Buford High (GA)) (Boys)

Westchester Country Day at Northside Christian

York Prep vs. Hamilton Heights (TN) at BCB Showcase at Buford (GA) (Boys)

LBI Invitational (Girls

At Rocky River High

Concord First Assembly vs. Rock Hill, 1

North Mecklenburg vs. Ridge View (SC), 2:30

Providence Day vs. Northwood Academy (SC), 4

Carmel Christian vs. Wilson (SC), 5:30

Legacy Early College (SC) vs. South Mecklenburg, 7

Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational

At Victory Christian

Cabarrus Charter vs. Charlotte Learning Academy (Boys), 11 a.m.

West Ridge vs. Elevation Prep (Boys), 12:30

Comenius vs. Charlotte Christian (Girls), 2

Comenius vs. Word of God (Boys), 3:30

Fundamental Prep vs. Mount Zion Academy (Boys), 5

Mount Zion Academy at Victory Christian (Girls), 6:30

Oak Hill Academy at Victory Christian (Boys), 8

Sunday

Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga Tournament (Boys)

Olympic in National Hoopsfest in Washington, D.C. (Boys)

