Friday’s Roundup: North Meck, Jae’Lyn Withers, overwhelm rival W. Charlotte

Elevator
↑Rocky River balance: Sophomore Jaden Springer had 22 points, 11 rebounds in an 87-64 blowout of Myers Park Friday. Darlinstone Dunbar had 14 points and eight rebounds, and freshman Khalil Brantley had 13 points and six assists.
↑Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: Hit game-winning 3-point shot Friday from the corner against West Meck. He finished with a team-high 13 points. Watch:
Ardrey Kell's Luke Stankavage with the second game-winning buzzer-beater of his sophomore season #icewaterinmyveins pic.twitter.com/3FLNMeF938— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) December 9, 2017
↑Elijah Lockhart, West Mecklenburg: 6-7 senior had 22 points, 10 blocks in the Ardrey Kell game.
→Hopewell shooting: The Titans made 67 percent of their 3-point attempts in a 78-77 triple-overtime win over Vance. Vance’s Brandon Beidleman had 23 points, nine assists, four steals and three rebounds.
↑Statesville Christian: Got 22 points from Brennan Settle and 20 from Marcus Henderson to beat Wayne Country Day 72-52 Friday. Statesville Christian is 8-0 for the first time in school history and plays at Greenfield School Saturday at 2 p.m. Greenfield School features North Carolina recruit Coby White, the top-ranked senior in the state.
MJ Armstrong, Gaston Day: Made 6-of-12 3-point shots and finished with 25 points, four assists and two rebounds in a 65-37 win over Northside Christian. Some of Northside’s starters were benched for disciplinary reasons following an altercation in a recent game.
Jack Felkner, Charlotte Latin: 21 points, 10 rebounds in a 75-57 win over North Raleigh Christian. Latin (3-4) won its second straight game and got 18 points from John Beecy and 12 from J.P. Smith.
Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian: 6-10 Liberty recruit had 13 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks in a 62-58 win over St. Vincent Pallotti (Maryland).
Brice Williams, Hopewell: 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and the game-winning shot at the end of a 78-77 triple-overtime win over Vance.
Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: 26 points, 10 rebounds in a 78-60 win over rival West Charlotte.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 2 North Mecklenburg 78, West Charlotte 60: Chris Ford, a 6-foot-4 freshman forward, helped spark the Vikings (7-0, 2-0) to an I-MECK win over their archrivals. Ford finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Sophomore guard Tristan Maxwell had 19 points and five rebounds. North Meck played without senior point guard Vaud Worthy, who has a knee injury. Patrick Williams (17 points) and Cartier Jernigan (15) led West Charlotte (3-3, 2-1).
No. 4 Charlotte Christian 62, St. Vincent Pallotti (Maryland) 58: The Knights (7-1) held off Pallotti (2-3) at the Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) boys tournament, using a 12-0 spurt in the third quarter. Seth Bennett had 17 points and JC Tharrington had 14 points and eight assists. Christian plays host Gonzaga (4-0) Saturday at 6:45 p.m.
No. 8 Independence 72, East Mecklenburg 52: The Patriots (6-0, 3-0 Southwestern 4A) led 20-13 after the first quarter and slowly pulled away from East Friday. Jamarius Burton (18 points, 12 rebounds, three steals), Matthew Smith (19 points, five rebounds, three blocks) and Andra’ McKee (11 points, four steals) had strong games for Independence.
Saturday’s Schedule
Buford at Westminster Catawba
Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga (DC) Tournament (Boys)
Cox Mill at Ridge View (SC) at Bojangles
Great Falls at Camden Military
North Mecklenburg vs. Huntington Prep (WV) at Bojangles Bash, Columbia
Piedmont at Forest Hills
Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga Tournament (Boys only)
Providence Day in U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing, China (Boys)
St. Mary’s at Charlotte Latin (Girls only)
Statesville Christian at Greenfield School
United Faith at Buford (GA) in BCB National Showcase (at Buford High (GA)) (Boys)
Westchester Country Day at Northside Christian
York Prep vs. Hamilton Heights (TN) at BCB Showcase at Buford (GA) (Boys)
LBI Invitational (Girls
At Rocky River High
Concord First Assembly vs. Rock Hill, 1
North Mecklenburg vs. Ridge View (SC), 2:30
Providence Day vs. Northwood Academy (SC), 4
Carmel Christian vs. Wilson (SC), 5:30
Legacy Early College (SC) vs. South Mecklenburg, 7
Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational
At Victory Christian
Cabarrus Charter vs. Charlotte Learning Academy (Boys), 11 a.m.
West Ridge vs. Elevation Prep (Boys), 12:30
Comenius vs. Charlotte Christian (Girls), 2
Comenius vs. Word of God (Boys), 3:30
Fundamental Prep vs. Mount Zion Academy (Boys), 5
Mount Zion Academy at Victory Christian (Girls), 6:30
Oak Hill Academy at Victory Christian (Boys), 8
Sunday
Charlotte Christian in Gonzaga Tournament (Boys)
Olympic in National Hoopsfest in Washington, D.C. (Boys)
