Harding’s magical season ends with 4A state title

Harding High, the new N.C. 4A football champion, was 1-10 two years ago.
The Rams had gone 10 years without a winning season and had struggled to maintain hope. But in 2017, Harding and third-year coach Sam Greiner put together the type of magical season Rams fans will talk about for years.
Harding won its 10th straight game Saturday night at BB&T Field, beating Scotland High 30-22 in the N.C. 4A state final. It was Harding’s first appearance in the state final in 30 years and its first state championship since 1953.
Records: Harding is 14-1; Scotland is 13-2
THREE WHO MATTERED
Quavaris Crouch, Harding: Rams running back was as good as advertised, as he dominated the game on offense and played linebacker, too. On 23 carries, he had 141 and scored two touchdowns.
Braheam Murphy, Harding: Caught a 56-yard pass on second-and-28 that set up a touchdown, threw a 20-yard pass for a touchdown and dashed 95 yards for a fourth-quarter score that sealed it. He was 3-for-6 passing for 53 yards and rushed 10 times for 135 yards.
Trayvon Corbett, Harding: Defensive back had a crucial interceeption in the third quarter to thwart a Scotland drive and was among the game’s leading tacklers.
