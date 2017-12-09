Harding kicker Alejandro Guevara, center, is congratulated by teammates after his field goal gave the Rams a 17-14 lead against Scotland County in the first half of Saturday’s N.C. 4A state championship game in Winston-Salem. Harding won 30-22 for its first state title since 1953.
Harding kicker Alejandro Guevara, center, is congratulated by teammates after his field goal gave the Rams a 17-14 lead against Scotland County in the first half of Saturday’s N.C. 4A state championship game in Winston-Salem. Harding won 30-22 for its first state title since 1953. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harding kicker Alejandro Guevara, center, is congratulated by teammates after his field goal gave the Rams a 17-14 lead against Scotland County in the first half of Saturday’s N.C. 4A state championship game in Winston-Salem. Harding won 30-22 for its first state title since 1953. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Harding’s magical season ends with 4A state title

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 09, 2017 10:27 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WINSTON-SALEM

Harding High, the new N.C. 4A football champion, was 1-10 two years ago.

The Rams had gone 10 years without a winning season and had struggled to maintain hope. But in 2017, Harding and third-year coach Sam Greiner put together the type of magical season Rams fans will talk about for years.

Harding won its 10th straight game Saturday night at BB&T Field, beating Scotland High 30-22 in the N.C. 4A state final. It was Harding’s first appearance in the state final in 30 years and its first state championship since 1953.

Records: Harding is 14-1; Scotland is 13-2

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

THREE WHO MATTERED

Quavaris Crouch, Harding: Rams running back was as good as advertised, as he dominated the game on offense and played linebacker, too. On 23 carries, he had 141 and scored two touchdowns.

Braheam Murphy, Harding: Caught a 56-yard pass on second-and-28 that set up a touchdown, threw a 20-yard pass for a touchdown and dashed 95 yards for a fourth-quarter score that sealed it. He was 3-for-6 passing for 53 yards and rushed 10 times for 135 yards.

Trayvon Corbett, Harding: Defensive back had a crucial interceeption in the third quarter to thwart a Scotland drive and was among the game’s leading tacklers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

    Mallard Creek Mavericks head coach Mike Palmieri encouraged his team to keep their heads up and remain positive following their 21-0 loss to the Wake Forest Cougars in the NCHSAA 4AA State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men
Vance football ready for Harding challenge 2:24

Vance football ready for Harding challenge
Hough 39, Myers Park 17 1:29

Hough 39, Myers Park 17

View More Video