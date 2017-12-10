Saturday’s HS Basketball Roundup, Capsules: Cox Mill duo shines at Bojangles’ Bash

Elevator
↑South Meck girls: beat Legacy Charter 55-44 with a 17-6 fourth quarter push at the LBI Best of the Carolinas Tournament. Legacy (6-1) was ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps S.C. state poll.
↑Providence Day girls defense: Chargers, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, held Northwood to eight points in the second half of a 48-26 win. UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd had a game-high 24 points for Providence Day (7-3).
↑North Meck boys: Overcome 26.5 percent shooting in the first half against national No. 5 Huntington Prep at the Bojangles’ Bash and nearly pulled off an upset before falling 85-79.
↑Concord First Assembly girls: Having beaten Sweet 16 No. 1 Ardrey Kell earlier this season, CFA beat No. 7 Rock Hill Saturday 65-57. Jessya Leak had 14 points and 10 rebounds for First Assembly.
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
A’Lea Gilbert, South Mecklenburg girls: 20 points, 19 rebounds in 55-44 upset over S.C. No. 1 Legacy Charter.
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: sophomore had 27 points, seven rebounds, two steals against Huntington Prep. Teammates Jae’Lyn Withers (19 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Chris Ford (22 points, seven rebounds) also had strong games.
Wendell Moore Jr., Rechon Black Concord Cox Mill: 25 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists for Moore; 17 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, two assists for Black in a 68-48 win over Columbia Ridge View at the Bojangles Bash
Brennan Settle, Statesville Christian: team-high 17 points in a 62-60 win at Wilson Greenfield School. Statesville Christian is 9-0 for the first time in school history. Greenfield star Coby White, a UNC recruit and the top ranked senior in North Carolina, had 20 points.
Shamani Stafford, Concord First Assembly girls: 24 points, six rebounds, three assists in Rock Hill win.
Boys Capsules
NO. 1 CONCORD COX MILL 68, COLUMBIA RIDGE VIEW 48
Cox Mill 18 11 14 25 -- 68
Ridge View 16 8 12 12 -- 48
COX MILL 68 -- Hall 4, Wendell Moore 25, Rechon Black 17, Cline 4, Morgan 2, Harding 3, Caleb Stone Carrawell 13
RIDGE VIEW 48 -- Jenkins, Malcolm Wilson 16, Crosby Harris-James 13, Napper 7, McKenny 6, Bouknight 2, Rice 2
Records: Cox Mill 6-0; Ridge View 2-4
HUNTINGTON PREP 85, NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 79
North Meck 16 17 20 26 -- 79
Huntington 23 20 20 22 -- 85
NORTH MECK 79 -- Jae’Lyn Withers 19, Hairston 1, Chris Ford 22, Tristan Maxwell 27, Anderson 5, Griffin 5
HUNTINGTON PREP 85 -- Jaemyn Brakefield 30, Slazinski 8, Kenneth Nwuba 10, McGriff 6, Price 9, McNeilly 7, James 2, Michael Christmas 13
Records: NM 7-1; HP 11-1
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 62, WILSON GREENFIELD SCHOOL 60
Statesville Christian 12 11 12 27—62
Greenfield School 15 13 18 14—60
Statesville Christian 62—Brennan Settle 17, Marcus Henderson 13, Christian Bailey 12, Logan Mosley 9, Scott Harvey 6, Jordan McCray 5
Greenfield School 60—Coby White 20, Elijah McAdden 16, Dji Bailey 15, Jacori Outlaw 7, Bryson Beaker 2
Records: Statesville Christian 9-0; Greenfield School 7-5
Girls Capsules
NO. 5 PROVIDENCE DAY 48, NORTHWOOD 26
PDS 12-12-6-18—-48
Northwood 7-10-6-2—-26
PDS Kennedy Boyd 24 Clark 6 Owens 7 Levitz 2 Gutierrez 3 Ferguson 4 Noad 2
Northwood C.Simpson 10 Bostick 7 Manigault 5 Mitchell 4
Records: PDS 7-3
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 65, NO. 7 ROCK HILL 57
CFA Academy (6-1) 11 12 19 23- 65
Rock Hill 17 12 14 14- 57
CFA Academy- 65 Shamani Stafford 24, Jessy Leak 14, Camille Small 12, Demi Case 4, Bailey Stinson 1, Courtney Meadows 10
Rock Hill- 57 Anderson 17, Armstrong 20, Ballard 9, Thompson 7,Green 11, Davis-Robinson 3
No. 8 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 55, LEGACY CHARTER (SC) 44
SM 11 12 16 17 55
LC 11 10 15 6 44
SM A'lea Gilbert 20, Jadin Gladden 16, Shakyra Harley 15, N Gilbert 3, Gaddy 1
LC- Micah Goolsby 13, Anayah Rice 11, Goudelock 7, Eldridge 5, Ferguson 2, Rhodes 2, Maconson 2
Records: SM (7-1)(1-0); LC (6-1)
SAINT MARY’S 52, CHARLOTTE LATIN 36
CLS - 10 10 8 8 = 36
SM - 13 14 11 14 = 52
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 4, Caitlin Ahearn 2, Elizabeth Rose 11, Grace Armstrong 2, Kathryn Vandiver 13, Forrest Williams 4
SM: Pell Williamson 22, Lola Olagbegi 4, Maddison Wooten 4, Sarah Benton 4, Georgia Smith 6, Paige Fisher 12
Records: CLS 4 – 3, 0 – 0, SM 9 – 2, 0 – 0
Notes: Latin’s next game is Tuesday, Dec. 12th, when they host Christ the King
WILSON HIGH SCHOOL 63, CARMEL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 49
Wilson High School- 17 13 19 14
Carmel Christian School - 18, 5, 16, 10
Wilson High School - Loyal McQueen 22, D’Asia Gregg 17, Kiasha Jones 11, Baker 7, Nawlin 6
Carmel Christian School - Christiana McLean 22, Lorelei Roper 16, S. Jones 8, Nichols 3
Records: Carmel Christian School 4-6
