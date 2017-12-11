Two new teams join Observer Sweet 16 basketball poll

Rock Hill South Pointe and Berry High from Charlotte are the two new teams in the Observer’s girls basketball Sweet 16 poll this week.
Berry (5-1) has won back-to-back games since losing to No. 2 Mallard Creek Nov. 28. Those wins, include a 68-58 decision over former Sweet 16 team North Mecklenburg on Dec. 1. Berry -- led by junior Jordan McLaughlin (18.5 points, seven rebounds per game) hosts rival Harding Tuesday.
South Pointe is coached by Stephanie Butler. Butler led Butler High School to a 2010 N.C. 4A state championship. This year, Butler’s Stallions are 5-2. They avenged an earlier loss to No. 12 Rock Hill last week, winning 56-41. South Pointe has won two straight games, led by senior Jonna Roberson (12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds per game).
▪ The Sweet 16 boys basketball poll will be released, beginning this week, online each Thursday and in Friday print editions.
Charlotte Observer Girls Basketball Sweet 16
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Ardrey Kell (4A)
8-1
1
2
Mallard Creek (4A)
4-1
2
3
Hickory Ridge (4A)
4-1
3
4
Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)
5-0
4
5
South Mecklenburg (4A)
8-1
8
6
North Iredell (3A)
5-1
9
7
Morganton Freedom (3A)
3-0
11
8
Providence Day (IND)
7-3
5
9
East Burke (2A)
6-0
12
10
Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A)
5-0
14
11
Hough (4A)
4-2
6
12
Rock Hill (5A)
5-2
7
13
Monroe Parkwood (3A)
3-0
16
14
East Rutherford (2A)
3-0
15
15
Berry (4A)
5-1
NR
16
Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
5-2
NR
Dropped out: Hickory (3A, 1-3); North Mecklenburg (4A, 6-2). Also receiving consideration: North Gaston (3A, 6-0); West Rowan (3A, 4-0); Gastonia Forestview (3A, 5-1); Charlotte Catholic (3A, 4-1); China Grove Carson (3A, 5-1); East Lincoln (2A, 3-0); Salisbury (2A, 4-0).
Note: Eligible teams in the Observer’s coverage do not allow athletes to reclassify after ninth grade and must be a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.
