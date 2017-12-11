Games of week: top national HS star playing in area Tues; complete schedule 12/11-12/16

No. 8 Providence Day girls (7-3) at High Point Wesleyan (6-1), Monday, 5:30: A rematch of the 2017 NCISAA 3A state championship game features two of the favorites to win the 2018 state championship. Providence Day won 58-57 in the finals last season.
No. 1 Ardrey Kell girls (8-1, 2-0 SoMeck) at No. 5 South Mecklenburg (8-1, 5-0), Tuesday, 6: Ardrey Kell and the host Sabres have both won five games in a row. Both teams are battling with No. 15 Berry (5-1, 1-0) for a potential league title. It’s early, but Tuesday’s game could have a big impact on who eventually becomes champion.
No. 16 Cannon (5-4) at Greensboro Day (12-0), Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.: Two major candidates for the NCISAA 3A state championship meet in one of the night’s top games in the state. It also features two of the state’s best players: Cannon top 100 national recruit Jairus Hamilton and Greensboro Day’s John Newman, a Clemson signee.
Spartanburg Day (3-2) at Gaston Day (8-2), Tuesday, 7: One of the nation’s best players, Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson, visits the area Tuesday to take on one of the area’s best teams. Williamson, uncommitted for college, averages 37 points, 16.5 rebounds per game.
Never miss a local story.
No. 3 Butler (5-0, 1-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 8 Independence (5-0, 2-0), Friday, 7:30: one of state’s best rivalries renews with college recruits on both sides. The winner will get a big leg-up towards winning the league championship, too.
This week’s area high school basketball schedule
Monday, December 11th
Albemarle at West Stanly
Australian National Team at York Prep (Boys only)
Boiling Springs at East Rutherford
Camden Military at McBee
Central Academy at Parkwood
Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Covenant Classical at Gray Stone Day
East Rowan at Concord
Forest Hills at Marvin Ridge
Gaffney at Nation Ford
Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus (Boys only)
Lewisville at York Prep (Girls only)
Marlboro County at Central Pageland
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Porter Ridge at Butler
Providence Day at Wesleyan Christian (Girls only)
Weddington at Monroe
Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly
Tuesday, December 12th
A.L. Brown at West Rowan
Alexander Central at Statesville
Alleghany at Ashe County
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Ashbrook at Burns
Asheville Trailblazers at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Bandys at Maiden
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep
Bunker Hill at Hibriten
Butler at Myers Park
C.A. Johnson at Great Falls
Cannon School at Greensboro Day
Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove
Central Cabarrus at Carson
Charlotte Learning Academy at Walnut Grove (Boys only)
Cheraw at Central Pageland
Chester at Lancaster
Chesterfield at Lewisville
Christ the King at Charlotte Latin
Concord First Assembly at Legacy Charter (SC)
Crest at Forestview
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
Elevation Prep at Lincoln Charter (Boys
First Assembly Monroe at Comenius (Girls only)
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Grace Academy at Arborbrook Christian (Boys only)
Harding at Berry
Hendersonville at R.S. Central
Hickory Christian at United Faith
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg
Hough at Lake Norman
Hunter Huss at North Gaston
Independence at Porter Ridge
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Lake Norman Christian at Back Creek Christian Academy
Langtree Charter at Lincoln Charter
Lee Central at Buford
Lincolnton at Newton Conover
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Master’s Academy at Bible Baptist
Monroe at Piedmont
Mooresville at Vance
Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy
North Central at Andrew Jackson
North Iredell at Davie County
North Rowan at North Moore
North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
Northwestern at South Pointe (SC)
Olympic at West Mecklenburg
Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic
Patton at Fred T. Foard
Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson
Queens Grant at Carolina International
Richmond Senior at Jack Britt
Rocky River at Hickory Ridge
St. Stephens at South Iredell
Salisbury at Ledford
Spartanburg Day at Gaston Day
South Point at Bessemer City
South Stanly at South Davidson
Thomasville at South Rowan
Tri-County Christian at Cherryville
Watauga at Avery County
Weddington at Sun Valley
West Iredell at Draughn
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
West Montgomery at Albemarle
Woodlawn School at Victory Christian
York at Fort Mill
York Prep at Asheville Christian
Wednesday, December 13th
Ashe County at Alexander Central
Asheville Christian at East Rutherford (Girls only)
Avery County at West Caldwell
Chester at White Knoll
Clover at Hunter Huss
Concord at Providence
Forestview at South Point
Fred T. Foard at Newton Conover
Harding at Anson County
Lincoln Charter at Cox Mill
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Monroe at Forest Hills
North Central at McBee
North Rowan at West Rowan
Northwestern at Lancaster
Porter Ridge at Butler
Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter
Rock Hill at Gaffney
R.S. Central at McDowell
Shelby at Lincolnton
South Rowan at East Rowan
Statesville at East Lincoln
Uwharrie Charter at Mount Pleasant
Thursday, December 14th
Brevard at East Rutherford
Central Academy at Sun Valley
Charlotte Learning Academy at Comenius (Boys only)
Erwin at Crest
First Assembly Monroe at Arborbrook Christian
Fletcher School at Lake Norman Christian
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Grace Academy
Great Falls at Columbia
Jay M. Robinson at Concord First Assembly
Tabernacle Christian at Statesville Christian
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cabarrus Charter
West Lincoln at East Burke
West Stanly at South Stanly
Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian
Friday, December 15th
A.L. Brown at Carson
Alexander Central at West Caldwell
Andrew Jackson at Central Pageland
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Ashe County at Elkin
Bradford Prep at Queens Grant
Buford at Cheraw
Burns at Hunter Huss
Butler at Independence
Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Charter
Caldwell Academy at Christ the King
Carolina International at Community School of Davidson
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington
Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove
Chase at East Henderson
Chesterfield at Lee Central
Clover at York
Concord at Forest Hills
Concord First Assembly vs. Carolina Day in Carolina Holiday Showcase at Legacy Early College (SC) (Girls only)
Cox Mill at West Rowan
Davie County at North Iredell
Draughn at Patton
East Burke at West Iredell
East Davidson at Salisbury
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Forestview at Ashbrook
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
Gaffney at Northwestern
Gaston Day at Carmel Christian
Grace Academy at Comenius
Gray Stone Day at Albemarle
Hibriten at Bessemer City
Hickory at McDowell
Hickory Christian at Cannon School
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Indian Land at Fort Mill
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Lancaster at Chester
Maiden at West Lincoln
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
Metrolina Christian at Asheville School
Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus
Newton Conover at Bandys
North Gaston at Kings Mountain
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
North Mecklenburg at Hough
North Stanly at South Stanly
Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville
Piedmont at Cuthbertson
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Porter Ridge at Garinger
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Richmond Senior at Hoke County
St. Stephens at Freedom
South Caldwell at Watauga
South Iredell at Mount Airy
South Mecklenburg at Berry
South Pointe (SC) at Nation Ford
South Rowan at Lexington
Statesville Christian at Victory Christian
Stuart Cramer at Crest
Sugar Creek Charter at Arborbrook Christian
Sun Valley at Monroe
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville
United Faith at University Christian
West Charlotte at Vance
Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical
West Montgomery at North Rowan
West Stanly at East Rowan
York Prep at Lewisville (Girls only)
Saturday, December 16th
Avery County at Cloudland (TN)
Charlotte Christian vs. Spring Valley (SC) at Ben Lippen High (SC) in Capitol City Jam (Boys only)
Concord First Assembly at Ben Lippen High in Capitol City Jam (Boys only)
Hickory Grove at Providence Day
Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson
Metrolina Christian vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee (at Asheville School)
Nation Ford vs. Hartsville at Ben Lippen High in Capitol City Jam (Boys only)
South Caldwell at Maiden
South Pointe (SC) vs. Woodmont in Carolina Holiday Showcase at Legacy Early College (Girls only)
United Faith at Northwood Temple in I-95 Pre-Christmas Showcase (Boys only)
Victory Christian at Legacy Early College (SC) in Carolina Holiday Showcase at Legacy Early College (Girls only)
York Prep vs. Hammond School (MD) at Cardinal Newman Showcase (Boys only)
Holy Angels
At Forestview High
East Rutherford vs. Lincoln Charter, 4
Shelby vs. Hunter Huss, 6
Collins Hill (GA) at Forestview, 8
Comments