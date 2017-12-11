Spartanburg Day School's Zion Williamson, one of the nation’s top recruits, will play at Gaston Day Tuesday
Spartanburg Day School's Zion Williamson, one of the nation’s top recruits, will play at Gaston Day Tuesday C. Rush online@thestate.com
Spartanburg Day School's Zion Williamson, one of the nation’s top recruits, will play at Gaston Day Tuesday C. Rush online@thestate.com

High School Sports

Games of week: top national HS star playing in area Tues; complete schedule 12/11-12/16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 11, 2017 03:22 PM

No. 8 Providence Day girls (7-3) at High Point Wesleyan (6-1), Monday, 5:30: A rematch of the 2017 NCISAA 3A state championship game features two of the favorites to win the 2018 state championship. Providence Day won 58-57 in the finals last season.

No. 1 Ardrey Kell girls (8-1, 2-0 SoMeck) at No. 5 South Mecklenburg (8-1, 5-0), Tuesday, 6: Ardrey Kell and the host Sabres have both won five games in a row. Both teams are battling with No. 15 Berry (5-1, 1-0) for a potential league title. It’s early, but Tuesday’s game could have a big impact on who eventually becomes champion.

No. 16 Cannon (5-4) at Greensboro Day (12-0), Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.: Two major candidates for the NCISAA 3A state championship meet in one of the night’s top games in the state. It also features two of the state’s best players: Cannon top 100 national recruit Jairus Hamilton and Greensboro Day’s John Newman, a Clemson signee.

Spartanburg Day (3-2) at Gaston Day (8-2), Tuesday, 7: One of the nation’s best players, Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson, visits the area Tuesday to take on one of the area’s best teams. Williamson, uncommitted for college, averages 37 points, 16.5 rebounds per game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No. 3 Butler (5-0, 1-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 8 Independence (5-0, 2-0), Friday, 7:30: one of state’s best rivalries renews with college recruits on both sides. The winner will get a big leg-up towards winning the league championship, too.

This week’s area high school basketball schedule

Monday, December 11th

Albemarle at West Stanly

Australian National Team at York Prep (Boys only)

Boiling Springs at East Rutherford

Camden Military at McBee

Central Academy at Parkwood

Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Covenant Classical at Gray Stone Day

East Rowan at Concord

Forest Hills at Marvin Ridge

Gaffney at Nation Ford

Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus (Boys only)

Lewisville at York Prep (Girls only)

Marlboro County at Central Pageland

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Porter Ridge at Butler

Providence Day at Wesleyan Christian (Girls only)

Weddington at Monroe

Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly

Tuesday, December 12th

A.L. Brown at West Rowan

Alexander Central at Statesville

Alleghany at Ashe County

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Ashbrook at Burns

Asheville Trailblazers at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Bandys at Maiden

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Bunker Hill at Hibriten

Butler at Myers Park

C.A. Johnson at Great Falls

Cannon School at Greensboro Day

Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove

Central Cabarrus at Carson

Charlotte Learning Academy at Walnut Grove (Boys only)

Cheraw at Central Pageland

Chester at Lancaster

Chesterfield at Lewisville

Christ the King at Charlotte Latin

Concord First Assembly at Legacy Charter (SC)

Crest at Forestview

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

Elevation Prep at Lincoln Charter (Boys

First Assembly Monroe at Comenius (Girls only)

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Grace Academy at Arborbrook Christian (Boys only)

Harding at Berry

Hendersonville at R.S. Central

Hickory Christian at United Faith

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hough at Lake Norman

Hunter Huss at North Gaston

Independence at Porter Ridge

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Lake Norman Christian at Back Creek Christian Academy

Langtree Charter at Lincoln Charter

Lee Central at Buford

Lincolnton at Newton Conover

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Master’s Academy at Bible Baptist

Monroe at Piedmont

Mooresville at Vance

Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy

North Central at Andrew Jackson

North Iredell at Davie County

North Rowan at North Moore

North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

Northwestern at South Pointe (SC)

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic

Patton at Fred T. Foard

Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson

Queens Grant at Carolina International

Richmond Senior at Jack Britt

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

St. Stephens at South Iredell

Salisbury at Ledford

Spartanburg Day at Gaston Day

South Point at Bessemer City

South Stanly at South Davidson

Thomasville at South Rowan

Tri-County Christian at Cherryville

Watauga at Avery County

Weddington at Sun Valley

West Iredell at Draughn

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

West Montgomery at Albemarle

Woodlawn School at Victory Christian

York at Fort Mill

York Prep at Asheville Christian

Wednesday, December 13th

Ashe County at Alexander Central

Asheville Christian at East Rutherford (Girls only)

Avery County at West Caldwell

Chester at White Knoll

Clover at Hunter Huss

Concord at Providence

Forestview at South Point

Fred T. Foard at Newton Conover

Harding at Anson County

Lincoln Charter at Cox Mill

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Monroe at Forest Hills

North Central at McBee

North Rowan at West Rowan

Northwestern at Lancaster

Porter Ridge at Butler

Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter

Rock Hill at Gaffney

R.S. Central at McDowell

Shelby at Lincolnton

South Rowan at East Rowan

Statesville at East Lincoln

Uwharrie Charter at Mount Pleasant

Thursday, December 14th

Brevard at East Rutherford

Central Academy at Sun Valley

Charlotte Learning Academy at Comenius (Boys only)

Erwin at Crest

First Assembly Monroe at Arborbrook Christian

Fletcher School at Lake Norman Christian

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Grace Academy

Great Falls at Columbia

Jay M. Robinson at Concord First Assembly

Tabernacle Christian at Statesville Christian

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cabarrus Charter

West Lincoln at East Burke

West Stanly at South Stanly

Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian

Friday, December 15th

A.L. Brown at Carson

Alexander Central at West Caldwell

Andrew Jackson at Central Pageland

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Ashe County at Elkin

Bradford Prep at Queens Grant

Buford at Cheraw

Burns at Hunter Huss

Butler at Independence

Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Caldwell Academy at Christ the King

Carolina International at Community School of Davidson

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove

Chase at East Henderson

Chesterfield at Lee Central

Clover at York

Concord at Forest Hills

Concord First Assembly vs. Carolina Day in Carolina Holiday Showcase at Legacy Early College (SC) (Girls only)

Cox Mill at West Rowan

Davie County at North Iredell

Draughn at Patton

East Burke at West Iredell

East Davidson at Salisbury

East Lincoln at Lincolnton

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Forestview at Ashbrook

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill

Gaffney at Northwestern

Gaston Day at Carmel Christian

Grace Academy at Comenius

Gray Stone Day at Albemarle

Hibriten at Bessemer City

Hickory at McDowell

Hickory Christian at Cannon School

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Indian Land at Fort Mill

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Lancaster at Chester

Maiden at West Lincoln

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

Metrolina Christian at Asheville School

Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus

Newton Conover at Bandys

North Gaston at Kings Mountain

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

North Mecklenburg at Hough

North Stanly at South Stanly

Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Porter Ridge at Garinger

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Richmond Senior at Hoke County

St. Stephens at Freedom

South Caldwell at Watauga

South Iredell at Mount Airy

South Mecklenburg at Berry

South Pointe (SC) at Nation Ford

South Rowan at Lexington

Statesville Christian at Victory Christian

Stuart Cramer at Crest

Sugar Creek Charter at Arborbrook Christian

Sun Valley at Monroe

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville

United Faith at University Christian

West Charlotte at Vance

Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical

West Montgomery at North Rowan

West Stanly at East Rowan

York Prep at Lewisville (Girls only)

Saturday, December 16th

Avery County at Cloudland (TN)

Charlotte Christian vs. Spring Valley (SC) at Ben Lippen High (SC) in Capitol City Jam (Boys only)

Concord First Assembly at Ben Lippen High in Capitol City Jam (Boys only)

Hickory Grove at Providence Day

Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson

Metrolina Christian vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee (at Asheville School)

Nation Ford vs. Hartsville at Ben Lippen High in Capitol City Jam (Boys only)

South Caldwell at Maiden

South Pointe (SC) vs. Woodmont in Carolina Holiday Showcase at Legacy Early College (Girls only)

United Faith at Northwood Temple in I-95 Pre-Christmas Showcase (Boys only)

Victory Christian at Legacy Early College (SC) in Carolina Holiday Showcase at Legacy Early College (Girls only)

York Prep vs. Hammond School (MD) at Cardinal Newman Showcase (Boys only)

Holy Angels

At Forestview High

East Rutherford vs. Lincoln Charter, 4

Shelby vs. Hunter Huss, 6

Collins Hill (GA) at Forestview, 8

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video