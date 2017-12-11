HS Basketball players of week: Charlotte Country Day junior has career game

Devon Dotson, Providence Day: named to the all-tournament team at the first China-US Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing. Dotson helped lead the Chargers (8-4) to bracket play wins over a pair of Chinese youth professional teams in the quarter- and semifinals at the tournament, and he had a game-high 31 against national No. 2 Montverde (Fla.) Academy in a championship game loss.
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 39 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three blocks in a 65-61 win over Hickory Grove last Tuesday.
Andra’ McKee, Independence: 35 points, seven assists, three steals in a 79-37 win over Hickory Ridge last Tuesday.
Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: Hit game-winning 3-point shot Friday from the corner against West Meck. Stankavage, a sophomore, finished with a team-high 13 points
Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: 26 points, 10 rebounds in a 78-60 win over rival West Charlotte Friday; 26 points, 13 rebounds against Mooresville last Tuesday with Kentucky coaches in the stands to watch him. On Saturday, he had 19 points, five rebounds against national No. 5 Huntington (W. Va.) Prep.
Girls players of the week
Jaylynn Askew, Providence: Askew had 17 points, 17 rebounds in a 62-38 win over Harding Friday.
A’Lea Gilbert, South Mecklenburg girls: 20 points, 19 rebounds in 55-44 upset over S.C. No. 1 Legacy Charter.
Mallorie Haines, Catawba Bandys: After scoring a career-high 48 points earlier this season, the 5-foot-9 freshman had 45 in a 68-50 win over West Iredell last Tuesday.
Michaela Lane, Butler: 28 points, 24 rebounds in a 62-43 win over Rocky River last Tuesday.
Gabby Smith, Reigan Richardson, Hickory Ridge: 19 points, 17 rebounds, four steals for Smith; 19 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three steals for Richardson, a freshman, in last Tuesday’s 75-33 win over Independence.
