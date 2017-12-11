Two Charlotte-area football coaches step down; another school to name new coach Tuesday

Two Charlotte-area high school football coaches have resigned, and one area school will announce a new coach Tuesday.
At Weddington, football coach Tim Carson announced that he is retiring as a coach and physical education teacher effective Jan. 31. He has coached football in Union County for more than 25 five years, including seven at Weddington.
He led Weddington to two state championship appearances and the 2016 N.C. 3AA state championship.
Weddington was 10-4 this season and lost to eventual N.C. 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic in the third round of the playoffs. As a head coach, Carson was 108-79 overall.
▪ Bunker Hill coach David Haynie will retire from teaching and coaching in June.
Bunker Hill will begin its coaching search in January. Haynie is in his 39th year as a teach and coach. He was named head coach at Bunker Hill in 2016.
▪ Concord High will introduce its new football coach at an event Tuesday afternoon at the school. Spiders coach Glen Padgett has resigned after nine seasons. His teams had seven winning seasons.
