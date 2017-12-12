Mooresville High football coach resigns, third coach in two days to step down

Mooresville High head football coach Marty Paxton has resigned.
Paxton is the third area high school football coach to resign this week, following Tim Carson at Weddington and Davie Haynie at Bunker Hill. Carson and Haynie plan to retire from N.C. schools.
Paxton coached at Mooresville for two seasons. He was 12-12 with two playoff appearances.
Mooresville school officials say they will begin the search for a replacement immediately.
Never miss a local story.
Carson, according to published media reports, will take a job at West Oak High in Westminster, S.C.
▪ Concord High plans to announce its new coach at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Comments