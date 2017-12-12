Mooresville High head football coach Marty Paxton (center) announced he is leaving the school Tuesday
Mooresville High head football coach Marty Paxton (center) announced he is leaving the school Tuesday Bill Kiser, Special to the Observer
Mooresville High head football coach Marty Paxton (center) announced he is leaving the school Tuesday Bill Kiser, Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Mooresville High football coach resigns, third coach in two days to step down

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 12, 2017 10:13 AM

Mooresville High head football coach Marty Paxton has resigned.

Paxton is the third area high school football coach to resign this week, following Tim Carson at Weddington and Davie Haynie at Bunker Hill. Carson and Haynie plan to retire from N.C. schools.

Paxton coached at Mooresville for two seasons. He was 12-12 with two playoff appearances.

Mooresville school officials say they will begin the search for a replacement immediately.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carson, according to published media reports, will take a job at West Oak High in Westminster, S.C.

▪ Concord High plans to announce its new coach at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video