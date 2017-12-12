Cox Mill coach Jody Barbee’s team joined a national high school poll this week
High School Sports

Monday’s HS Roundup: Sweet 16 No. 1 Cox Mill joins national poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 12, 2017 11:34 AM

Elevator

Marvin Ridge: 3A Mavericks upset 2A Forest Hills, No. 9 in the Sweet 16, Monday. Marvin Ridge got 14 points from junior guard Garrett Bohannan and 12 from senior guard David Vogt in a 63-56 win. Marvin Ridge outscored Forest Hills 26-17 in the fourth quarter to make it happen.

Charlotte Country Day: In any of the past nine seasons, the Bucs have not won more than 13 games. But after beating Metrolina Christian 56-47 Monday, Country Day is 8-3. DeAngelo Epps (24 points, eight rebounds), Alex Tabor (16 points) and Rylan McLaurin (10 points, five rebounds, two steals) sparked the win.

Concord Cox Mill: the reigning N.C. 3A state champs and No. 1 team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 moved into the SSN national public school poll this week. Cox Mill is No. 10. The Chargers host Sweet 16 No. 7 Lincoln Charter Wednesday.

High Point Wesleyan girls: In a rematch of the 2017 N.C. 3A private schools state final, Wesleyan held Providence Day to 22 points in the final three quarters of a 57-41 win. Providence Day has won the past eight state championships and beat Wesleyan 58-57 last February in the championship round.

Zion Williamson at Gaston Day: Williamson, a top five recruit nationally, and his Spartanburg Day teammates play at Gaston Day Tuesday night at 7. The game is sold-out and no tickets will be sold. It’s not clear if Williamson will play. He’s appeared in two of five games for the Griffins (3-2) and is nursing an apparent foot injury. Averaging 15.5 minutes per game (high school games are 32 minutes), Williamson is averaging 37 points and 16.5 rebounds.

Monday’s #BIG5 Performers

cooper
Hough's Cooper Crawford, center, is an Observer #BIG5 top performer
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day girls: 16 points, 21 rebounds, three blocks in a 48-42 win over Metrolina Christian. Teammate Sophie Rucker had 14 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Bucs (4-5).

Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: junior had 19 points, 14 rebounds, seven blocks and a steal in a 56-47 loss to Charlotte Country Day. Teammate Tyler Nelson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Cooper Crawford, Jibril McCormick, Hough: Combined for 29 points in a 65-52 win over Mooresville. Hough (5-2, 2-0 I-MECK) won its second straight game and pulled into a first place tie with North Meck (7-1, 2-0) for the league league. North Meck plays at Hough Friday.

Jasmine Reddick, Monroe girls: 29 points in a 71-48 win over Weddington.

Aniyah Tate, Central Cabarrus girls: 17 points, 12 rebounds in a 45-29 win over Kannapolis Brown in Central’s South Piedmont 3A conference opener. Central plays China Grove Carson Tuesday.

Monday’s Boys Basketball Capsules

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 48, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 42

Metrolina 16 7 11 8 – 42

Country Day 7 14 10 17 – 48

MCS (42) Bella Sheprow 22, Bella Cranford 10, Walters 5, McClain 5

CD (48) Katie Batten 16, Sophie Rucker 14, McLawhorn 6, Bolin 5, L. Batten 4, Kosmicki 2, Ocloo 1

Records: MCS 3-7 CD 4-5

MARVIN RIDGE 63, NO. 9 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 56

Forest Hills 15 12 12 17 56

Marvin Ridge 16 11 10 26 63

Forest Hills (4-1) Richardson 1, Belin 9, McLaughlin 13, Blakeney 10, Tyson 12, Rorie 9

Marvin Ridge (5-3) Vogt 12, Bohannan 14, Brown 11, Ryan 9, Berrey 14, McDermott 3

GAFFNEY SC 72, NO. 12 FORT MILL NATION FORD 61

Nation Ford 16 18 9 18 61

Gaffney 15 20 20 17 72

Nation Ford Top Scores Eric Moulds - 5 Khy Smith - 3 Zeb Graham - 26 Drew Wilke - 2 Ben Tuipulotu - 9 Sean McCabe - 3 Shaman Alston - 8 Wayde Prince - 1

Gaffney Top Scores Brad Childers - 26 S. Bowser - 8 Nick Agapion - 17 K Johnson - 2 S Ellis - 3 N Peeler - 5 L Foster - 10

CONCORD 63, EAST RUTHERFORD 53

Concord 16 13 19 15 63

East Rowan 14 13 14 11 53

Concord Jordan Stowe 11 Mason 6 Byers 2, Jackson Threadgill 23 Cannady 1 Jalen O’Neal 17 Sampson 4

East Brandon Jefferson 12 Gabe Hinceman 21 Elton Hooper 16

CHARLOTTE COUTNRY DAY 56, METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 47

MCA - 11 10 10 16 = 47

CCDS - 15 15 6 20 = 56

Country Day (56) DeAngelo Epps 24, Alex Tabor 16, Rylan McLaurin 10, Browner 4, Krisko 2

Metrolina (47) S. Clark 19, Tyrell Nelson 10, Andersen 6, Johnson 4, Brozik 4, Barnes 2, Tsangarides 2

Records: Metrolina Christian: Overall 7 - 4, Conf. (0 - 1)

Notes: Metrolina Christian's next game is away at Asheville School this Friday, December 15th at 8pm.

HOUGH 65, MOORESVILLE 52

HH - 22 14 18 11 = 65

MH - 16 7 19 10 = 52

HH: Cooper Crawford 15, Jibril McCormick 14, Harrison Dean 11, B. Maye 8, D. Maye 8, Washington 8, Simples 1

AK: Welch 14, White 13, Luther 11, Gunnings 6, Stewart 4, Mauney 4

Records: Hough: Overall 5 - 2, Conf. 2 - 0; Mooresville: Overall 1 - 6, Conf. 0-2

Monday’s Girls Basketball Capsules

HIGH POINT WESLEYAN 57, NO. 8 PROVIDENCE DAY 41

PDS 19-7-8-7—-41

Wesleyan 22-11-12-12—57

PDS- Kennedy Boyd 23 Clark 4 Levitz 5 Owen 6 Ferguson 3

Wesleyan Nicole Mackey 10 Iycez Adams 14 Jones 8 Hoard 8 Ware 8 Gonzalez 2 Williams 3 Bailey 4

Records: PDS 7-4

NO. 11 HOUGH 47, MOORESVILLE 36

Hough (47) 9 11 18 9

Mooresville (36) 10 5 13 8

Hough - Caroline Swartz 11, Renee Alquiza 22, Gipson 5, Pearce 2, Bell 4, Sutton 2, Nicodeme 1

Mooresville - Cullen 12, Allen 8, Abdullah 3, Davis 4, Bornkemp 3, Martin 4, Bowers 2

CENTRAL CABARRUS 45, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 29

CCHS: 14, 3, 14, 14 (45)

Brown: 9, 12, 3, 5. (29)

CCHS: Aniyah Tate 17, Maranda Benton 11, Holit 6, Ratzloff 4, Van Dyke 2, Webb 3, A. Brown 2

Brown: D. Campbell 9, J. Campbell 8, Simmons 4, Maxwell 2, Anderson 1

Records: CCHS 4-2 (1-0) SPC; Brown 1-5 ( 0-1) SPC

MARVIN RIDGE 62, MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 28

MR: 13-22-14-13= 62

FH: 6-11-6-5= 28

MR: Megan Glover 11, Noble Tsumas 10, Sara Hardwick 8, Ryley Keefe 7, Julia Seilbold 6, Amarachi Emezie 6, Alex Zettlemoyer 6, Hannah Makarewicz 5, Ava Fox 3

FH: Jelasia H. 10, Hope B 7, Kendall H. 5, Summer H. 4, Keanna M. 2

Records: MR Overall: 6-2, Conference: 1-0

MONROE 71, WEDDINGTON 48

Monroe 16 18 28 9 - 71

Weddington 9 10 13 16 - 48

Monroe 71– J. Reddick 29; I. Knotts 12; A. Roland 10; J. Parsons 7; K. Parker 6; K. Clark 5; A. Walker 2

Weddington 48 – K. Katzbach 12; B. Brown 11; M. Snyder 9; E. Addison 6; C. Howard 5; A. James 3; M. Barron 2

Records: Monroe 3-4; Weddington 3-4

YORK PREP 55, LEWISVILLE SC 27

55 York Prep Academy 13, 16, 14, 12

27 Lewisville 6, 6, 12, 3

Leading Scorers:

Lewisville: Amber Bass 15pts (6-15 FG), 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Arkia Stroud: 6 pts (2-3 FG); Allie Keels: 5pts (2-9 FG), 6 rebounds, 1 steal

YPA: Jermany Mapp: 18pts (8-18 FG), 7 steals,

Tuesday’s Schedule

DON’T MISS

No. 1 Ardrey Kell girls (8-1, 2-0 SoMeck) at No. 5 South Mecklenburg (8-1, 5-0), Tuesday, 6: Ardrey Kell and the host Sabres have both won five games in a row. Both teams are battling with No. 15 Berry (5-1, 1-0) for a potential league title. It’s early, but Tuesday’s game could have a big impact on who eventually becomes champion.

No. 16 Cannon (5-4) at Greensboro Day (12-0), Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.: Two major candidates for the NCISAA 3A state championship meet in one of the night’s top games in the state. It also features two of the state’s best players: Cannon top 100 national recruit Jairus Hamilton and Greensboro Day’s John Newman, a Clemson signee.

FULL SCHEDULE

A.L. Brown at West Rowan

Alexander Central at Statesville

Alleghany at Ashe County

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Ashbrook at Burns

Asheville Trailblazers at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Bandys at Maiden

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Bunker Hill at Hibriten

Butler at Myers Park

C.A. Johnson at Great Falls

Cannon School at Greensboro Day

Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove

Central Cabarrus at Carson

Charlotte Learning Academy at Walnut Grove (Boys only)

Cheraw at Central Pageland

Chester at Lancaster

Chesterfield at Lewisville

Christ the King at Charlotte Latin

Concord First Assembly at Legacy Charter (SC)

Crest at Forestview

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

Elevation Prep at Lincoln Charter (Boys

First Assembly Monroe at Comenius (Girls only)

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Grace Academy at Arborbrook Christian (Boys only)

Harding at Berry

Hendersonville at R.S. Central

Hickory Christian at United Faith

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hough at Lake Norman

Hunter Huss at North Gaston

Independence at Porter Ridge

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Lake Norman Christian at Back Creek Christian Academy

Langtree Charter at Lincoln Charter

Lee Central at Buford

Lincolnton at Newton Conover

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Master’s Academy at Bible Baptist

Monroe at Piedmont

Mooresville at Vance

Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy

North Central at Andrew Jackson

North Iredell at Davie County

North Rowan at North Moore

North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

Northwestern at South Pointe (SC)

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic

Patton at Fred T. Foard

Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson

Queens Grant at Carolina International

Richmond Senior at Jack Britt

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

St. Stephens at South Iredell

Salisbury at Ledford

Spartanburg Day at Gaston Day

South Point at Bessemer City

South Stanly at South Davidson

Thomasville at South Rowan

Tri-County Christian at Cherryville

Watauga at Avery County

Weddington at Sun Valley

West Iredell at Draughn

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

West Montgomery at Albemarle

Woodlawn School at Victory Christian

York at Fort Mill

York Prep at Asheville Christian

Wednesday, December 13th

