Monday’s HS Roundup: Sweet 16 No. 1 Cox Mill joins national poll

Elevator
↑Marvin Ridge: 3A Mavericks upset 2A Forest Hills, No. 9 in the Sweet 16, Monday. Marvin Ridge got 14 points from junior guard Garrett Bohannan and 12 from senior guard David Vogt in a 63-56 win. Marvin Ridge outscored Forest Hills 26-17 in the fourth quarter to make it happen.
↑Charlotte Country Day: In any of the past nine seasons, the Bucs have not won more than 13 games. But after beating Metrolina Christian 56-47 Monday, Country Day is 8-3. DeAngelo Epps (24 points, eight rebounds), Alex Tabor (16 points) and Rylan McLaurin (10 points, five rebounds, two steals) sparked the win.
↑Concord Cox Mill: the reigning N.C. 3A state champs and No. 1 team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 moved into the SSN national public school poll this week. Cox Mill is No. 10. The Chargers host Sweet 16 No. 7 Lincoln Charter Wednesday.
↑High Point Wesleyan girls: In a rematch of the 2017 N.C. 3A private schools state final, Wesleyan held Providence Day to 22 points in the final three quarters of a 57-41 win. Providence Day has won the past eight state championships and beat Wesleyan 58-57 last February in the championship round.
↑Zion Williamson at Gaston Day: Williamson, a top five recruit nationally, and his Spartanburg Day teammates play at Gaston Day Tuesday night at 7. The game is sold-out and no tickets will be sold. It’s not clear if Williamson will play. He’s appeared in two of five games for the Griffins (3-2) and is nursing an apparent foot injury. Averaging 15.5 minutes per game (high school games are 32 minutes), Williamson is averaging 37 points and 16.5 rebounds.
Monday’s #BIG5 Performers
Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day girls: 16 points, 21 rebounds, three blocks in a 48-42 win over Metrolina Christian. Teammate Sophie Rucker had 14 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Bucs (4-5).
Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: junior had 19 points, 14 rebounds, seven blocks and a steal in a 56-47 loss to Charlotte Country Day. Teammate Tyler Nelson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.
Cooper Crawford, Jibril McCormick, Hough: Combined for 29 points in a 65-52 win over Mooresville. Hough (5-2, 2-0 I-MECK) won its second straight game and pulled into a first place tie with North Meck (7-1, 2-0) for the league league. North Meck plays at Hough Friday.
Jasmine Reddick, Monroe girls: 29 points in a 71-48 win over Weddington.
Aniyah Tate, Central Cabarrus girls: 17 points, 12 rebounds in a 45-29 win over Kannapolis Brown in Central’s South Piedmont 3A conference opener. Central plays China Grove Carson Tuesday.
Monday’s Boys Basketball Capsules
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 48, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 42
Metrolina 16 7 11 8 – 42
Country Day 7 14 10 17 – 48
MCS (42) Bella Sheprow 22, Bella Cranford 10, Walters 5, McClain 5
CD (48) Katie Batten 16, Sophie Rucker 14, McLawhorn 6, Bolin 5, L. Batten 4, Kosmicki 2, Ocloo 1
Records: MCS 3-7 CD 4-5
MARVIN RIDGE 63, NO. 9 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 56
Forest Hills 15 12 12 17 56
Marvin Ridge 16 11 10 26 63
Forest Hills (4-1) Richardson 1, Belin 9, McLaughlin 13, Blakeney 10, Tyson 12, Rorie 9
Marvin Ridge (5-3) Vogt 12, Bohannan 14, Brown 11, Ryan 9, Berrey 14, McDermott 3
GAFFNEY SC 72, NO. 12 FORT MILL NATION FORD 61
Nation Ford 16 18 9 18 61
Gaffney 15 20 20 17 72
Nation Ford Top Scores Eric Moulds - 5 Khy Smith - 3 Zeb Graham - 26 Drew Wilke - 2 Ben Tuipulotu - 9 Sean McCabe - 3 Shaman Alston - 8 Wayde Prince - 1
Gaffney Top Scores Brad Childers - 26 S. Bowser - 8 Nick Agapion - 17 K Johnson - 2 S Ellis - 3 N Peeler - 5 L Foster - 10
CONCORD 63, EAST RUTHERFORD 53
Concord 16 13 19 15 63
East Rowan 14 13 14 11 53
Concord Jordan Stowe 11 Mason 6 Byers 2, Jackson Threadgill 23 Cannady 1 Jalen O’Neal 17 Sampson 4
East Brandon Jefferson 12 Gabe Hinceman 21 Elton Hooper 16
CHARLOTTE COUTNRY DAY 56, METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 47
MCA - 11 10 10 16 = 47
CCDS - 15 15 6 20 = 56
Country Day (56) DeAngelo Epps 24, Alex Tabor 16, Rylan McLaurin 10, Browner 4, Krisko 2
Metrolina (47) S. Clark 19, Tyrell Nelson 10, Andersen 6, Johnson 4, Brozik 4, Barnes 2, Tsangarides 2
Records: Metrolina Christian: Overall 7 - 4, Conf. (0 - 1)
Notes: Metrolina Christian's next game is away at Asheville School this Friday, December 15th at 8pm.
HOUGH 65, MOORESVILLE 52
HH - 22 14 18 11 = 65
MH - 16 7 19 10 = 52
HH: Cooper Crawford 15, Jibril McCormick 14, Harrison Dean 11, B. Maye 8, D. Maye 8, Washington 8, Simples 1
AK: Welch 14, White 13, Luther 11, Gunnings 6, Stewart 4, Mauney 4
Records: Hough: Overall 5 - 2, Conf. 2 - 0; Mooresville: Overall 1 - 6, Conf. 0-2
Monday’s Girls Basketball Capsules
HIGH POINT WESLEYAN 57, NO. 8 PROVIDENCE DAY 41
PDS 19-7-8-7—-41
Wesleyan 22-11-12-12—57
PDS- Kennedy Boyd 23 Clark 4 Levitz 5 Owen 6 Ferguson 3
Wesleyan Nicole Mackey 10 Iycez Adams 14 Jones 8 Hoard 8 Ware 8 Gonzalez 2 Williams 3 Bailey 4
Records: PDS 7-4
NO. 11 HOUGH 47, MOORESVILLE 36
Hough (47) 9 11 18 9
Mooresville (36) 10 5 13 8
Hough - Caroline Swartz 11, Renee Alquiza 22, Gipson 5, Pearce 2, Bell 4, Sutton 2, Nicodeme 1
Mooresville - Cullen 12, Allen 8, Abdullah 3, Davis 4, Bornkemp 3, Martin 4, Bowers 2
CENTRAL CABARRUS 45, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 29
CCHS: 14, 3, 14, 14 (45)
Brown: 9, 12, 3, 5. (29)
CCHS: Aniyah Tate 17, Maranda Benton 11, Holit 6, Ratzloff 4, Van Dyke 2, Webb 3, A. Brown 2
Brown: D. Campbell 9, J. Campbell 8, Simmons 4, Maxwell 2, Anderson 1
Records: CCHS 4-2 (1-0) SPC; Brown 1-5 ( 0-1) SPC
MARVIN RIDGE 62, MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 28
MR: 13-22-14-13= 62
FH: 6-11-6-5= 28
MR: Megan Glover 11, Noble Tsumas 10, Sara Hardwick 8, Ryley Keefe 7, Julia Seilbold 6, Amarachi Emezie 6, Alex Zettlemoyer 6, Hannah Makarewicz 5, Ava Fox 3
FH: Jelasia H. 10, Hope B 7, Kendall H. 5, Summer H. 4, Keanna M. 2
Records: MR Overall: 6-2, Conference: 1-0
MONROE 71, WEDDINGTON 48
Monroe 16 18 28 9 - 71
Weddington 9 10 13 16 - 48
Monroe 71– J. Reddick 29; I. Knotts 12; A. Roland 10; J. Parsons 7; K. Parker 6; K. Clark 5; A. Walker 2
Weddington 48 – K. Katzbach 12; B. Brown 11; M. Snyder 9; E. Addison 6; C. Howard 5; A. James 3; M. Barron 2
Records: Monroe 3-4; Weddington 3-4
YORK PREP 55, LEWISVILLE SC 27
55 York Prep Academy 13, 16, 14, 12
27 Lewisville 6, 6, 12, 3
Leading Scorers:
Lewisville: Amber Bass 15pts (6-15 FG), 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Arkia Stroud: 6 pts (2-3 FG); Allie Keels: 5pts (2-9 FG), 6 rebounds, 1 steal
YPA: Jermany Mapp: 18pts (8-18 FG), 7 steals,
Tuesday’s Schedule
DON’T MISS
No. 1 Ardrey Kell girls (8-1, 2-0 SoMeck) at No. 5 South Mecklenburg (8-1, 5-0), Tuesday, 6: Ardrey Kell and the host Sabres have both won five games in a row. Both teams are battling with No. 15 Berry (5-1, 1-0) for a potential league title. It’s early, but Tuesday’s game could have a big impact on who eventually becomes champion.
No. 16 Cannon (5-4) at Greensboro Day (12-0), Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.: Two major candidates for the NCISAA 3A state championship meet in one of the night’s top games in the state. It also features two of the state’s best players: Cannon top 100 national recruit Jairus Hamilton and Greensboro Day’s John Newman, a Clemson signee.
FULL SCHEDULE
A.L. Brown at West Rowan
Alexander Central at Statesville
Alleghany at Ashe County
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Ashbrook at Burns
Asheville Trailblazers at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Bandys at Maiden
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep
Bunker Hill at Hibriten
Butler at Myers Park
C.A. Johnson at Great Falls
Cannon School at Greensboro Day
Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove
Central Cabarrus at Carson
Charlotte Learning Academy at Walnut Grove (Boys only)
Cheraw at Central Pageland
Chester at Lancaster
Chesterfield at Lewisville
Christ the King at Charlotte Latin
Concord First Assembly at Legacy Charter (SC)
Crest at Forestview
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
Elevation Prep at Lincoln Charter (Boys
First Assembly Monroe at Comenius (Girls only)
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Grace Academy at Arborbrook Christian (Boys only)
Harding at Berry
Hendersonville at R.S. Central
Hickory Christian at United Faith
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg
Hough at Lake Norman
Hunter Huss at North Gaston
Independence at Porter Ridge
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Lake Norman Christian at Back Creek Christian Academy
Langtree Charter at Lincoln Charter
Lee Central at Buford
Lincolnton at Newton Conover
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Master’s Academy at Bible Baptist
Monroe at Piedmont
Mooresville at Vance
Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy
North Central at Andrew Jackson
North Iredell at Davie County
North Rowan at North Moore
North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
Northwestern at South Pointe (SC)
Olympic at West Mecklenburg
Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic
Patton at Fred T. Foard
Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson
Queens Grant at Carolina International
Richmond Senior at Jack Britt
Rocky River at Hickory Ridge
St. Stephens at South Iredell
Salisbury at Ledford
Spartanburg Day at Gaston Day
South Point at Bessemer City
South Stanly at South Davidson
Thomasville at South Rowan
Tri-County Christian at Cherryville
Watauga at Avery County
Weddington at Sun Valley
West Iredell at Draughn
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
West Montgomery at Albemarle
Woodlawn School at Victory Christian
York at Fort Mill
York Prep at Asheville Christian
Wednesday, December 13th
