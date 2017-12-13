Harding High’s RB Quavaris Crouch named SoMeck conference player of the year

Harding High running back Quavaris Crouch has been named the SoMeck all-conference offensive football player of the year.
The team is voted on by league coaches. The Observer’s All-Mecklenburg and All-Region teams will appear later this month.
Crouch, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior, is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect by Rivals.com and led his team to a N.C. 4A state championship Saturday. Harding had not won a state title since 1953. For the season, Crouch ran for a school-record 3,246 yards and 33 touchdowns.
His teammate, senior linebacker Boss Parson, was named defensive player of the year. Parson, who missed Saturday’s state final with injury, had 117 tackles, six sacks and an interception.
▪ West Mecklenburg’s Dyami Brown, a UNC recruit who is among the state’s top college prospects, was named offensive specialist of the year. Brown had 212 yards, five touchdowns rushing, 631 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns and he had 20 tackles on defense.
▪ Olympic’s Tyler Smith was named defensive specialist of the year.
▪ Providence’s Brad Bowles was named coach of the year. Bowles led the Panthers to a 9-4 record this season. It was the most wins for the school since 2014. In the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Providence won a total of eight games.
So-Meck All-Conference Defense
Bryson Porzenski – Prov.
Kendren Smith – Prov.
Nathan Kibambe – Prov.
Grey Sigmon – Prov.
Isaiah Sharper – SM
Julian Jones – WM
Jordan Williams – WM
Malik Dunlap – Harding
Marquise Nelson – Harding
Marcellous Harris – Harding
Shamari Wingard - AK
Christian Sadler – Prov.
Jack Wilkes – Prov.
Aristotle Bowles – Olympic
Jalen Leonidas – SM
Aaron Judkins – WM
Zyquis Law – WM
Deon Banks - Berry
Martin Delgado – Harding
Maleik Faust – Harding
Trayvon Corbett - Harding
Gavin Reeder – Prov.
Will Gean – Prov.
Raynard Gasaway – Olympic
David Brown – SM
Tyrell Reid – WM
Joshua Hudson – WM
Tylon Dunlap – Harding
David Owens - AK
Specialist – Tyler Smith - Olympic
POY – Boss Parson – Harding
SoMeck All-Conference Offense
Offense:
Christian Alveraz – WM
Patrick Bloomingburg – Prov.
Jeremiah Kirkland – Olympic
Caleb Ogunmola – Prov.
T J Campbell - Olympic
Bryson Daughtry – Berry
Randy White – Berry
Jordan McKinney – SM
Tyler Barnes – WM
Ja’Quan Ebron – WM
Cedric Gray – AK
Jack Cherry – Prov.
Dylan Earney – Olympic
Ja’Mari Taylor - WM
Luke Hefferly - AK
Braheam Murphy – Harding
Julian Boddie – Prov.
Damon Rouse – Olympic
Dekerius Thompson – Harding
Evan Pryor – AK
John Kendrew – Prov.
David Morgan – Prov.
Miguel LeFaivre – Prov.
Tyler Ashwood – Olympic
Kamran Moser – Berry
Adam George – SM
Jason Ivey – SM
Miles Smith - SM
Kodjoga Bello – WM
Preston Nichols – WM
Jovaughn Gwyn – Harding
Tristen Johnson – Harding
Grant Pease – AK
Specialist – Dyami Brown - WM
POY – Quavarius Crouch – Harding
Coach of the Year – Brad Bowles - Providence
Comments