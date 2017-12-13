Harding University running back Quavaris Crouch, center, rushes for a touchdown as the Scotland County defense fails to make the tackle during first half action in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017.
Harding University running back Quavaris Crouch, center, rushes for a touchdown as the Scotland County defense fails to make the tackle during first half action in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Harding High’s RB Quavaris Crouch named SoMeck conference player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 13, 2017 11:03 AM

Harding High running back Quavaris Crouch has been named the SoMeck all-conference offensive football player of the year.

The team is voted on by league coaches. The Observer’s All-Mecklenburg and All-Region teams will appear later this month.

Crouch, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior, is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect by Rivals.com and led his team to a N.C. 4A state championship Saturday. Harding had not won a state title since 1953. For the season, Crouch ran for a school-record 3,246 yards and 33 touchdowns.

His teammate, senior linebacker Boss Parson, was named defensive player of the year. Parson, who missed Saturday’s state final with injury, had 117 tackles, six sacks and an interception.

▪ West Mecklenburg’s Dyami Brown, a UNC recruit who is among the state’s top college prospects, was named offensive specialist of the year. Brown had 212 yards, five touchdowns rushing, 631 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns and he had 20 tackles on defense.

▪ Olympic’s Tyler Smith was named defensive specialist of the year.

▪ Providence’s Brad Bowles was named coach of the year. Bowles led the Panthers to a 9-4 record this season. It was the most wins for the school since 2014. In the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Providence won a total of eight games.

So-Meck All-Conference Defense

Bryson Porzenski – Prov.

Kendren Smith – Prov.

Nathan Kibambe – Prov.

Grey Sigmon – Prov.

Isaiah Sharper – SM

Julian Jones – WM

Jordan Williams – WM

Malik Dunlap – Harding

Marquise Nelson – Harding

Marcellous Harris – Harding

Shamari Wingard - AK

Christian Sadler – Prov.

Jack Wilkes – Prov.

Aristotle Bowles – Olympic

Jalen Leonidas – SM

Aaron Judkins – WM

Zyquis Law – WM

Deon Banks - Berry

Martin Delgado – Harding

Maleik Faust – Harding

Trayvon Corbett - Harding

Gavin Reeder – Prov.

Will Gean – Prov.

Raynard Gasaway – Olympic

David Brown – SM

Tyrell Reid – WM

Joshua Hudson – WM

Tylon Dunlap – Harding

David Owens - AK

Specialist – Tyler Smith - Olympic

POY – Boss Parson – Harding

SoMeck All-Conference Offense

Offense:

Christian Alveraz – WM

Patrick Bloomingburg – Prov.

Jeremiah Kirkland – Olympic

Caleb Ogunmola – Prov.

T J Campbell - Olympic

Bryson Daughtry – Berry

Randy White – Berry

Jordan McKinney – SM

Tyler Barnes – WM

Ja’Quan Ebron – WM

Cedric Gray – AK

Jack Cherry – Prov.

Dylan Earney – Olympic

Ja’Mari Taylor - WM

Luke Hefferly - AK

Braheam Murphy – Harding

Julian Boddie – Prov.

Damon Rouse – Olympic

Dekerius Thompson – Harding

Evan Pryor – AK

John Kendrew – Prov.

David Morgan – Prov.

Miguel LeFaivre – Prov.

Tyler Ashwood – Olympic

Kamran Moser – Berry

Adam George – SM

Jason Ivey – SM

Miles Smith - SM

Kodjoga Bello – WM

Preston Nichols – WM

Jovaughn Gwyn – Harding

Tristen Johnson – Harding

Grant Pease – AK　

Specialist – Dyami Brown - WM

POY – Quavarius Crouch – Harding

Coach of the Year – Brad Bowles - Providence

