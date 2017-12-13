South Pointe football coach Straight Herron, center, celebrated a fourth straight state title this month with team. He’s one of six finalists for a national coach of the year award
South Pointe football coach Straight Herron, center, celebrated a fourth straight state title this month with team. He’s one of six finalists for a national coach of the year award Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe football coach Straight Herron, center, celebrated a fourth straight state title this month with team. He’s one of six finalists for a national coach of the year award Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

High School Sports

South Pointe’s Straight Herron is national coach of the year finalist

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 13, 2017 11:50 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Rock Hill South Pointe high school football coach Straight Herron is one of six finalists for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American high school football coach of the year.

The winner will be announced Friday, Jan. 5, one day ahead of the annual US Army All-American game in San Antonio.

Herron led the Stallions to their fourth straight S.C. state title two weeks ago, beating Hartsville 38-14. South Pointe has won 20 straight playoff games.

▪ Two Observer-area stars are up for the national player of the year. Shelby linebacker Dax Hollifield and South Pointe QB Derion Kendrick are among six players being considered for the national award that has previously been won by two area stars -- Independence High QB Chris Leak and Charlotte Catholic RB Elijah Hood.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kendrick was named S.C. Gatorade player of the year Tuesday.

US Army All-American high school coach of the year finalists

Straight Herron Head Coach South Pointe High School Rock Hill SC

Gabe Infante Head Coach St. Joseph’s High School Philadelphia PA

Eric Kaperowicz Head Coach Pine-Richland High School Gibsonia PA

Mike Kirshner Head Coach Ben Davis High School Indianapolis IN

Bruce Rollinson Head Coach Mater Dei High School Santa Ana CA

Patrick Surtain Head Coach American Heritage School Plantation FL

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video