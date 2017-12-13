South Pointe’s Straight Herron is national coach of the year finalist

Rock Hill South Pointe high school football coach Straight Herron is one of six finalists for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American high school football coach of the year.
The winner will be announced Friday, Jan. 5, one day ahead of the annual US Army All-American game in San Antonio.
Herron led the Stallions to their fourth straight S.C. state title two weeks ago, beating Hartsville 38-14. South Pointe has won 20 straight playoff games.
▪ Two Observer-area stars are up for the national player of the year. Shelby linebacker Dax Hollifield and South Pointe QB Derion Kendrick are among six players being considered for the national award that has previously been won by two area stars -- Independence High QB Chris Leak and Charlotte Catholic RB Elijah Hood.
Kendrick was named S.C. Gatorade player of the year Tuesday.
US Army All-American high school coach of the year finalists
Straight Herron Head Coach South Pointe High School Rock Hill SC
Gabe Infante Head Coach St. Joseph’s High School Philadelphia PA
Eric Kaperowicz Head Coach Pine-Richland High School Gibsonia PA
Mike Kirshner Head Coach Ben Davis High School Indianapolis IN
Bruce Rollinson Head Coach Mater Dei High School Santa Ana CA
Patrick Surtain Head Coach American Heritage School Plantation FL
