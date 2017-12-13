North Meck running back Emanuel Wilson (5) is the I-MECK 4A offensive player of the year
High School Sports

The I-MECK all-conference high school football team announced

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 13, 2017 12:30 PM

North Mecklenburg’s Emanuel Wilson was selected as the I-MECK all-conference offensive player of the year.

Wilson, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior, ran 225 times for 1,925 yards and 23 touchdowns. That’s the second-highest total ever for a North Mecklenburg player, following Daryl Vereen, who ran for 2,603 yards in 2006. Wilson’s rushing total ranks 24th in Mecklenburg County history.

Mallard Creek’s Kalen Allen, who helped lead his team to the N.C. 4AA state finals, was named defensive player of the year. Allen, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior linebacker, had 133 tackles and seven sacks.

kalenallen
Mallard Creek Mavericks linebacker Kalen Allen is the I-MECK defensive player of the year
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Lake Norman’s Cole Jackson was named specialist of the year. Jackson, a 5-10, 180-pound senior, averaged 25.1 yards on kick returns, 27.9 yards on punt returns. He ran for 786 yards and 10 scores and had 16 catches for 102 yards.

Finally, Mallard Creek’s Mike Palmieri, who has been to four state championship games in five seasons, was named coach of the year. Palmieri took a team with 19 new starters to the finals.

Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri is the I-MECK 4A all-conference coach of the year
JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

2017 I-Meck All-Conference Football team

Football

Hopewell

Cha'lin Jones

DB

Football

Hopewell

Tyreke King

DL

Football

Hopewell

Elijah Stephens

Punter

Football

Hough

Jalen Frazier

DB

Football

Hough

Tyus Fields

DB

Football

Hough

Kevon Hilliard

DL

Football

Hough

Damon Early

DL

Football

Hough

Jonnie Varga

OL

Football

Hough

Jack Carter

OL

Football

Hough

Kennique Bonner-Steward

QB

Football

Hough

Jarrett Nagy

RB

Football

Hough

Nolan Groulx

WR

Football

Lake Norman

John France

DL

Football

Lake Norman

Austin Frey

LB

Football

Lake Norman

July Carson

OL

Football

Lake Norman

Dylan Bahr

WR/TE

Football

Mallard Creek

Jalen Weddington

DB

Football

Mallard Creek

Masanka Kanku

DL

Football

Mallard Creek

Jordan Davis

DL

Football

Mallard Creek

Cameren Lowery

LB

Football

Mallard Creek

Keeshon Martin

LB

Football

Mallard Creek

Treylen Brown

OL

Football

Mallard Creek

Myles Lloyd

Punter

Football

Mallard Creek

Jadyn Washington

QB

Football

Mallard Creek

Nasjzae Bryant

RB

Football

Mallard Creek

Angel Rivera

WR/TE

Football

Mooresville

Ike Byers

DB

Football

Mooresville

Jaleel Johnson

DB

Football

Mooresville

Tahee'r Wyatt

LB

Football

Mooresville

Storm Monroe

LB

Football

Mooresville

Todd Norman

OL

Football

North Mecklenburg

Jabril Griffin

DB

Football

North Mecklenburg

Fabain Duncan

DB

Football

North Mecklenburg

Jamonte Gray

DL

Football

North Mecklenburg

Darryl "DJ" Thaxton

LB

Football

North Mecklenburg

Dantevian Byrd

LB

Football

North Mecklenburg

Aaron Scott

QB

Football

North Mecklenburg

Justin Olson

WR

Football

Vance

Marquise Blount

DL

Football

Vance

Jaylen Riley

WR

Football

Vance

Gary Williams

WR/TE

Football

Vance

Damir Faison

DL

Football

Vance

Christopher Bacon-Jackson

OL

Football

Vance

Nick Felder

OL

Football

Vance

Nigel Summerville

QB

Football

Vance

Kalen Clark

RB

Football

West Charlotte

Tajee Lanier

DB

Football

West Charlotte

Ahman Gilbert

DL

Football

West Charlotte

Bacari McFadgion

LB

Football

West Charlotte

Lamontay Carr

QB

Football

West Charlotte

Jayveon Love

RB

Football

West Charlotte

Devontez Walker

WR

Offensive Player of the Year

North Mecklenburg

Emanuel Wilson

Defensive Player of the Year

Mallard Creek

Kalen Allen

Specialist of the Year

Lake Norman

Cole Jackson

Punter/Kicker of the Year

Hough

Cam Lewis

