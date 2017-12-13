The I-MECK all-conference high school football team announced

North Mecklenburg’s Emanuel Wilson was selected as the I-MECK all-conference offensive player of the year.
Wilson, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior, ran 225 times for 1,925 yards and 23 touchdowns. That’s the second-highest total ever for a North Mecklenburg player, following Daryl Vereen, who ran for 2,603 yards in 2006. Wilson’s rushing total ranks 24th in Mecklenburg County history.
Mallard Creek’s Kalen Allen, who helped lead his team to the N.C. 4AA state finals, was named defensive player of the year. Allen, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior linebacker, had 133 tackles and seven sacks.
Lake Norman’s Cole Jackson was named specialist of the year. Jackson, a 5-10, 180-pound senior, averaged 25.1 yards on kick returns, 27.9 yards on punt returns. He ran for 786 yards and 10 scores and had 16 catches for 102 yards.
Finally, Mallard Creek’s Mike Palmieri, who has been to four state championship games in five seasons, was named coach of the year. Palmieri took a team with 19 new starters to the finals.
2017 I-Meck All-Conference Football team
Football
Hopewell
Cha'lin Jones
DB
Football
Hopewell
Tyreke King
DL
Football
Hopewell
Elijah Stephens
Punter
Football
Hough
Jalen Frazier
DB
Football
Hough
Tyus Fields
DB
Football
Hough
Kevon Hilliard
DL
Football
Hough
Damon Early
DL
Football
Hough
Jonnie Varga
OL
Football
Hough
Jack Carter
OL
Football
Hough
Kennique Bonner-Steward
QB
Football
Hough
Jarrett Nagy
RB
Football
Hough
Nolan Groulx
WR
Football
Lake Norman
John France
DL
Football
Lake Norman
Austin Frey
LB
Football
Lake Norman
July Carson
OL
Football
Lake Norman
Dylan Bahr
WR/TE
Football
Mallard Creek
Jalen Weddington
DB
Football
Mallard Creek
Masanka Kanku
DL
Football
Mallard Creek
Jordan Davis
DL
Football
Mallard Creek
Cameren Lowery
LB
Football
Mallard Creek
Keeshon Martin
LB
Football
Mallard Creek
Treylen Brown
OL
Football
Mallard Creek
Myles Lloyd
Punter
Football
Mallard Creek
Jadyn Washington
QB
Football
Mallard Creek
Nasjzae Bryant
RB
Football
Mallard Creek
Angel Rivera
WR/TE
Football
Mooresville
Ike Byers
DB
Football
Mooresville
Jaleel Johnson
DB
Football
Mooresville
Tahee'r Wyatt
LB
Football
Mooresville
Storm Monroe
LB
Football
Mooresville
Todd Norman
OL
Football
North Mecklenburg
Jabril Griffin
DB
Football
North Mecklenburg
Fabain Duncan
DB
Football
North Mecklenburg
Jamonte Gray
DL
Football
North Mecklenburg
Darryl "DJ" Thaxton
LB
Football
North Mecklenburg
Dantevian Byrd
LB
Football
North Mecklenburg
Aaron Scott
QB
Football
North Mecklenburg
Justin Olson
WR
Football
Vance
Marquise Blount
DL
Football
Vance
Jaylen Riley
WR
Football
Vance
Gary Williams
WR/TE
Football
Vance
Damir Faison
DL
Football
Vance
Christopher Bacon-Jackson
OL
Football
Vance
Nick Felder
OL
Football
Vance
Nigel Summerville
QB
Football
Vance
Kalen Clark
RB
Football
West Charlotte
Tajee Lanier
DB
Football
West Charlotte
Ahman Gilbert
DL
Football
West Charlotte
Bacari McFadgion
LB
Football
West Charlotte
Lamontay Carr
QB
Football
West Charlotte
Jayveon Love
RB
Football
West Charlotte
Devontez Walker
WR
Offensive Player of the Year
North Mecklenburg
Emanuel Wilson
Defensive Player of the Year
Mallard Creek
Kalen Allen
Specialist of the Year
Lake Norman
Cole Jackson
Punter/Kicker of the Year
Hough
Cam Lewis
