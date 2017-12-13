Lake Norman High head coach Rob McNeely (center, in black) is leaving for a job in South Carolina
High School Sports

Lake Norman High football coach Rob McNeely leaving for S.C. job

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 13, 2017 01:55 PM

Lake Norman football coach Rob McNeely is leaving to take a similar job at Fort Mill High School.

McNeely, 45, coached at Lake Norman since 2002 and has been head coach since 2010. McNeely’s 2014 team reached the N.C. 4AA state semifinal before losing to Mallard Creek.

Overall, McNeely’s were 54-44. At Fort Mill, McNeely replaces Ed Susi, who announced his resignation at the end of this season.

mcneelymug
Former Lake Norman coach Rob McNeely.
T. Ortega Gaines ogaines@charlotteobserver.com

McNeely said he’ll start at Fort Mill in January. McNeely, who is married, has daughters who are 13 and 9. They are in the seventh and fourth grade. The family currently lives in Huntersville and plans to buy a home in the Fort Mill district.

“It’s very tough to leave,” he said. “We had a meeting today with all the kids. It’s one of the toughest things I’ve had to do but it’s in the best interestsof me and the family....2002 hasn’t been too long ago but you look at it and you realize it’s been a long time. I’m not running from anything here. I love this place, but it’s about what’s best for me and my family and I have to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Fort Mill is going to be a good situation for my family and a great place for my girls to grow up.”

▪ Lake Norman school officials said they will begin the search for a replacement as soon as possible. McNeely vacates a PE/weight training position at the school.

