Wednesday’s Roundup: No. 1 Cox Mill slips past No. 7 Lincoln Charter in showdown

Elevator
↑Butler boys: Bulldogs, No. 3 in the Sweet 16, bounced back from an upset loss to Myers Park Tuesday. Butler (6-1) got 22 points from DJ Little and 13 from Raquan Brown in a 76-49 win over Porter Ridge Wednesday.
↑Lincolnton boys: rallied from 18 points down in the second half to beat Shelby 70-63.
↓Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday basketball: Guys, we love all the great match ups, but outside of tournaments, we wouldn’t mind basketball going back to the Tuesday-Friday format of years past. At least sometimes. It’s nice to have a few nights off.
↑Lili Bowen, Nyla McGill, Providence girls: Bowen had 13 points, four steals in a 47-31 win over Concord Wednesday. McGill had 10 points, 10 assists and four steals for Providence (5-2), which held Concord scoreless in the third quarter. Providence has already tied its win total from the 2016-17 season.
↑Lincoln Charter: Down 15 at Cox Mill, the 1A Eagles rallied to get within a shot of the 3A Chargers in a battle of reigning N.C. 1A and 3A state champs. Lincoln Charter, which beat reigning 4A state champ Southwest Guilford earlier this year, showed it belongs with the big boys.
↓Let the kids decide it: a call that N.C. recruiting analyst Rick Lewis had trouble believing prevented Lincoln Charter from getting off a potentially game-tying 3-point attempt late in its loss Wednesday. Watch.
What’s the call? Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/xSywkfn0pT— Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) December 14, 2017
Danasia Gray, Statesville girls: game-high 32 points in a 73-57 win over East Lincoln. East Lincoln’s Destiny Johnson had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Coleson Leach, East Lincoln: 22 points, four steals, three assists in a 66-53 win over Statesville. East Lincoln has won four straight games.
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists in a 58-56 win over Lincoln Charter.
Janay Sanders, Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek girls: Sanders, a LaSalle recruit, had 20 points, five steals and five assists in a 75-33 win over Lake Norman. Smith, a UCLA recruit, added 16 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds for the Mavericks (6-1).
Payton Sutton, Michaela Lane, Butler girls: In a 66-18 win over Porter Ridge, Sutton had 17 points, seven steals, six assists; Lane had 16 points, 14 rebounds.
No. 1 Cox Mill survives big Lincoln Charter rally
Concord Cox Mill jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and looked like it might run away from Lincoln Charter in a battle of N.C. powers Wednesday.
But Lincoln Charter rallied from 15 points down to get within a shot late in the game. Down by three points with four seconds left, a violation gave Cox Mill the ball and effectively ended the game Kody Shubert had 18 points from Lincoln Charter. UNC recruit Rechon “Leaky” Black had 10 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists for Cox Mill.
