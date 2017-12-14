Rivalry battles heat up in Friday’s high school basketball schedule

Here are Friday’s top high school basketball games in the Charlotte Observer coverage area, and a complete schedule
No. 5 Butler (6-1, 2-1 Southwestern 4A) at No. 4 Independence (6-0, 3-0), 7:30: One of the state’s best rivalries renews with first place on the line. Butler was upset by Myers Park (5-3, 2-1) Tuesday. That knocked Butler into a second place tie with the Mustangs and Rocky River (5-2, 2-1). So Friday, Independence can gain a two-game lead on its arch rival from Butler, which was the preseason league favorite.
Gaston Day (9-2) at Carmel Christian (11-0), 7:30: Two heavyweight N.C. Independent Schools 2A state title contenders meet. Gaston Day, which reached the 2A semifinals last season, has won six in a row. Carmel Christian, a 2A state finalist last season, is off to one of the best starts in school history. The game will feature at least nine Division I recruits.
No. 2 North Mecklenburg (8-1, 3-0 IMECK) at Hough (6-2, 3-0), 7:30: Hough has won three straight games to zoom into a first-place tie with the Vikings atop the conference. Now, these arch rivals meet in front of what’s likely to be a sold-out crowd. Beau Maye, younger brother of UNC star Luke Maye, is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound Hough sophomore averaging seven points and 5.3 rebounds.
Never miss a local story.
No. 13 Ardrey Kell (7-1, 3-0 SoMeck) at Harding (8-3, 3-0), 7:30: Harding has overcome a slow start by winning five straight games under coach Walt Aikens. The Rams are tied with Ardrey Kell and Olympic for first place.
Friday’s Area Schedule
A.L. Brown at Carson
Alexander Central at West Caldwell
Andrew Jackson at Central Pageland
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Ashe County at Elkin
Bradford Prep at Queens Grant
Buford at Cheraw
Burns at Hunter Huss
Butler at Independence
Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Charter
Caldwell Academy at Christ the King
Carolina International at Community School of Davidson
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington
Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove
Chase at East Henderson
Chesterfield at Lee Central
Clover at York
Concord at Forest Hills
Concord First Assembly vs. Carolina Day in Carolina Holiday Showcase at Legacy Early College (SC) (Girls Only)
Cox Mill at West Rowan
Davie County at North Iredell
Draughn at Patton
East Burke at West Iredell
East Davidson at Salisbury
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Forestview at Ashbrook
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
Gaffney at Northwestern
Gaston Day at Carmel Christian
Grace Academy at Comenius
Gray Stone Day at Albemarle
Hibriten at Bessemer City
Hickory at McDowell
Hickory Christian at Cannon School
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Indian Land at Fort Mill
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Lancaster at Chester
Maiden at West Lincoln
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
Metrolina Christian at Asheville School
Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus
Newton Conover at Bandys
North Gaston at Kings Mountain
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
North Mecklenburg at Hough
North Stanly at South Stanly
Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville
Piedmont at Cuthbertson
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Porter Ridge at Garinger
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Richmond Senior at Hoke County
St. Stephens at Freedom
South Caldwell at Watauga
South Iredell at Mount Airy
South Mecklenburg at Berry
South Pointe (SC) at Nation Ford
South Rowan at Lexington
Statesville Christian at Victory Christian
Stuart Cramer at Crest
Sugar Creek Charter at Arborbrook Christian
Sun Valley at Monroe
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville
United Faith at University Christian
West Charlotte at Vance
Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical
West Montgomery at North Rowan
West Stanly at East Rowan
York Prep at Lewisville (Girls Only)
Comments