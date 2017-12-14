Hough High sophomore Beau Maye is the younger brother of UNC star Luke Maye. Beau and Hough host rival North Meck Friday for first place in the I-MECK conference
High School Sports

Rivalry battles heat up in Friday’s high school basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 14, 2017 11:13 AM

Here are Friday’s top high school basketball games in the Charlotte Observer coverage area, and a complete schedule

No. 5 Butler (6-1, 2-1 Southwestern 4A) at No. 4 Independence (6-0, 3-0), 7:30: One of the state’s best rivalries renews with first place on the line. Butler was upset by Myers Park (5-3, 2-1) Tuesday. That knocked Butler into a second place tie with the Mustangs and Rocky River (5-2, 2-1). So Friday, Independence can gain a two-game lead on its arch rival from Butler, which was the preseason league favorite.

Gaston Day (9-2) at Carmel Christian (11-0), 7:30: Two heavyweight N.C. Independent Schools 2A state title contenders meet. Gaston Day, which reached the 2A semifinals last season, has won six in a row. Carmel Christian, a 2A state finalist last season, is off to one of the best starts in school history. The game will feature at least nine Division I recruits.

No. 2 North Mecklenburg (8-1, 3-0 IMECK) at Hough (6-2, 3-0), 7:30: Hough has won three straight games to zoom into a first-place tie with the Vikings atop the conference. Now, these arch rivals meet in front of what’s likely to be a sold-out crowd. Beau Maye, younger brother of UNC star Luke Maye, is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound Hough sophomore averaging seven points and 5.3 rebounds.

No. 13 Ardrey Kell (7-1, 3-0 SoMeck) at Harding (8-3, 3-0), 7:30: Harding has overcome a slow start by winning five straight games under coach Walt Aikens. The Rams are tied with Ardrey Kell and Olympic for first place.

Friday’s Area Schedule

A.L. Brown at Carson

Alexander Central at West Caldwell

Andrew Jackson at Central Pageland

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Ashe County at Elkin

Bradford Prep at Queens Grant

Buford at Cheraw

Burns at Hunter Huss

Butler at Independence

Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Caldwell Academy at Christ the King

Carolina International at Community School of Davidson

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove

Chase at East Henderson

Chesterfield at Lee Central

Clover at York

Concord at Forest Hills

Concord First Assembly vs. Carolina Day in Carolina Holiday Showcase at Legacy Early College (SC) (Girls Only)

Cox Mill at West Rowan

Davie County at North Iredell

Draughn at Patton

East Burke at West Iredell

East Davidson at Salisbury

East Lincoln at Lincolnton

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Forestview at Ashbrook

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill

Gaffney at Northwestern

Gaston Day at Carmel Christian

Grace Academy at Comenius

Gray Stone Day at Albemarle

Hibriten at Bessemer City

Hickory at McDowell

Hickory Christian at Cannon School

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Indian Land at Fort Mill

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Lancaster at Chester

Maiden at West Lincoln

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

Metrolina Christian at Asheville School

Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus

Newton Conover at Bandys

North Gaston at Kings Mountain

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

North Mecklenburg at Hough

North Stanly at South Stanly

Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Porter Ridge at Garinger

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Richmond Senior at Hoke County

St. Stephens at Freedom

South Caldwell at Watauga

South Iredell at Mount Airy

South Mecklenburg at Berry

South Pointe (SC) at Nation Ford

South Rowan at Lexington

Statesville Christian at Victory Christian

Stuart Cramer at Crest

Sugar Creek Charter at Arborbrook Christian

Sun Valley at Monroe

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville

United Faith at University Christian

West Charlotte at Vance

Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical

West Montgomery at North Rowan

West Stanly at East Rowan

York Prep at Lewisville (Girls Only)

