Thursday’s HS Roundup: Statesville Christian continues hot streak, moves to 10-0

↑Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: broke her aunt’s single-game school record Wednesday. Her mother set the record in 1973.
Destiny Johnson honored with a game ball after breaking the school record in points in a game after her 44 point performance against LKN Charter on Tuesday. Destiny broke her own Aunt’s record of 41 points back in 1973. pic.twitter.com/3voHZy3aCL— ELHS Lady Mustangs (@EL_LadyMustangs) December 14, 2017
↑Cap City Jam: Several Observer-area teams playing in high-level Phenom Hoops tournament in Columbia’s Ben Lippen High Saturday: pairings below
↑Statesville Christian: off to school-best 10-0 start after Thursday’s 77-37 win over Tabernacle Christian.
↑Sugar Creek Charter girls: got 12 points from Shamicah Sturdivant in a 49-28 win over Highland Tech Thursday. Sugar Creek Charter (8-3) has won six straight games, holding opponents to 22 points per game during the run.
Trae Benham, Concord First Assembly: made 6-of-8 3-point shots in a win over Concord Robinson. Benham finished with 22 points.
Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly: 24 points, eight rebounds in an 86-70 win over Concord Robinson.
Scott Harvey, Marcus Henderson, Statesville Christian: combined for 27 points in a 77-37 win over Tabernacle Christian.
Jessyka Leak, Concord First Assembly girls: 14 points, 16 rebounds, two steals, two assists in 70-52 win over Concord Robinson. Georgetown signee Courtney Meadows added 16 points, six assists.
Shamani Stafford, Concord First Assembly girls: 26 points, four steals, three rebounds, two assists in a 70-52 win over Concord Robinson. First Assembly plays N.C. power Carolina Day Friday night in Greenville, S.C, in a potential 2A state championship preview.
Pairings for Phenom Hoops’ Cap City Jam
Phenom's Capital City Jam - Dec 16 at Ben Lippen (Columbia, SC)
Game Time
Team 1
Team 2
2
Charlotte Christian
Spring Valley
330
Hartsville
Nation Ford
5
Dorman
Wilson
630
Ben Lippen
Concord 1st Assembly
Friday’s Boys Basketball Capsules
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 86, CONCORD ROBINSON 70
JMR: 19 19 18 14 70
CFA: 19 22 24 23 86
JMR:Means 16, Burnes 8, Patterson 14, Agnew 5, White 8, Boothe 6 Caldwell 11
CFA: D'Wayne Crawford 4, Stephen Edoka 24 Strah Rajic 7, Trae Benham 22, Bailey Benham 6, Cheick Traore 9, Peter Olatunji 9
EAST BURKE 55, WEST LINCOLN 36
West Lincoln 12 8 5 11 -- 36
East Burke 16 18 4 17 -- 55
East Burke 55 -- Aaron Morrison 11, Tyler Lowman 10, Lail 8, Dillon 8, Smith 7, Gilbert 5, Lor 4, Teague 2
West Lincoln 36 -- Ryan Franklin 10, Lail 8, Robinson 6, Willis 2, Bryan 2, Campbell 2, Varner 2
Records: East Burke 1-7, West Lincoln 1-5
NORTH HILLS 80, WOODLAWN CHRISTIAN
North Hills 16 14 19 31 - 80
Woodlawn 16 19 20 24 - 79
North Hills 80 - Dean Gilmore 27, Silas Wertz 20, James Houghton 16, Gavin Sheehan 12, Davidson 5
Woodlawn 79 - Najir Underwood 20, Jesse Jacobson 20, Dylan White 14, Kevan Nikolich 10, Grzeszczak 7, Shepherd 6, Shire 2
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 77, TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN 37
Statesville Christian 23 24 21 9--77
Tabernacle Christian 12 9 6 10--37
Statesville Christian 77-- Scott Harvey 14, Marcus Henderson 13, Christian Bailey 12, Brennan Settle 12, Logan Mosley 10, Isaac Mason 5, Michael McKoy 3, Adam Cronce 2, Josh Frye 2, Sharod Phelps 2, Jordan McCray 2,
Tabernacle Christian 37-- Little 13, Shon 12, Davis 3, Singleton 3, Schmidt 2, Hooks 2, Izard 2
Records: Statesville Christian 10-0; Tabernacle Christian 9-3
Notes: Statesville Christian at Victory Christian Center Friday at 7:30
Thursday’s Girls Basketball Capsules
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 70, CONCORD ROBINSON 52
cfa Academy 23 11 14 22- 70
JM Robinson 8 10 16 18- 52
cfa Academy- 70 Shamani Stafford 26, Jessy Leak 14, Camille Small 5, Demi Case 4, Courtney Meadows 16, Veronika Brooks 2, B. Stinson 3
JM Robinson- 52 Jada Mcmillan 21, Jayda Glass 9, Sierra Davis 18, Jenna Gaines 2, Deja Davis 1, Destanie Black 1,
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 49, GASTONIA HIGHLAND TECH 28
Sugar Creek Charter- 15 11 11 12 F: 49
Highland Tech- 6 8 4 10 F: 28
Sugar Creek: Cruz 3, Louissaint 5,
Shanyia Verene 10, Shamicah Sturdivant 12, Cunningham 7, Ballard 3, Slawon 4 Redfern 5.
Highland Tech: Marjani Onaforora 10, Okoroji 3, Almond 5, Tucker 4, Johnson 2, Gibson 2,
Miller 3.
Records: SCCS (8-3); Highland Tech (4-3)
LATE WEDNESDAY
NO. 12 ROCK HILL GIRLS 50, GAFFNEY 44
Rock Hill 17; 10; 10; 13 (50)
Gaffney 14; 08; 13; 09 (44)
Rock Hill (50): Rikoya Anderson 15, Abriana Green 13, Makenna Thompson 6, Jalen Armstrong 6, Erika McPhail 4, Canijah Taylor 3, Dynasty Pichardo 2, Rana Davis-Robinson 1
Gaffney (44): Jasmine Oglesby 22, Kayla Ford 8, Mariah Corry 6, Anna Grace Cooper 5, Chrissy Poole 2, Jada Miller 1
Individual: Rikoya Anderson 15 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals; Abriana Green 12 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assist; Makenna Thompson 6 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assist; Erika McPhail 4 points, 8 rebounds
Notable: Rock Hill #8 SC-5AAAAA, #12 Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Poll
NORTH LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL 40, WEST LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL 35
NLHS: 16-8-9-1
WLHS: 8-10-1-16
NLHS: KATIE KLEIN-15, ADDIE MCGINNIS-9, DYLAN AMBROSE-6, HOLLI WOOD-5, AVERY SIGMON-3, ALLIE WHITE-2
WLHS: KINSLEY GILMORE-8, KATIE WILLIS-8, SYDNEY BAUCOM-5, MORGAN CHAPMAN-4, MATTIE WYANT-3, ALEXA BIEBERICH-2, KAYLEE GRANT-2, HANNAH GOINS-2, CHLOE ELMORE-1
NLHS RECORD: LADY KNIGHTS OVERALL RECORD: 4-1, CONFERENCE 1-0
NOTES: THE KNIGHTS TRAVEL ON THE ROAD WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13TH TO HIBRITEN AND THEN THEY ARE BACK TO CONFERENCE PLAY FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15TH AT LKN CHARTER.
