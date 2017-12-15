Lincoln Charter coach Brad Gabriel has guided his boys team to a 6-1 record
Lincoln Charter coach Brad Gabriel has guided his boys team to a 6-1 record
Lincoln Charter coach Brad Gabriel has guided his boys team to a 6-1 record Jonathan Aguallo, Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Observer-area boys, girls high school basketball conference standings, schedules 12.15.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 15, 2017

I-MECK 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Meck

3

0

8

1

Hough

3

0

6

2

West Charlotte

3

1

4

3

Vance

2

1

4

5

Hopewell

1

2

5

3

Lake Norman

1

2

5

3

Mallard Creek

0

3

1

6

Mooresville

0

3

1

6

Friday

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Hough

West Charlotte at Vance

Saturday

Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Ardrey Kell

3

0

7

1

Harding

3

0

8

3

Olympic

3

0

4

2

Berry Academy

0

2

3

5

South Meck

0

2

3

6

West Meck

0

3

2

6

Providence

0

2

1

6

Friday

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Providence at West Mecklenburg

South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Independence

3

0

6

0

Rocky River

2

1

5

2

Myers Park

2

1

5

3

Butler

2

1

6

1

Porter Ridge

1

2

3

4

Garinger

1

2

2

5

Hickory Ridge

0

2

0

5

East Meck

0

3

1

7

Friday

Butler at Independence

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Porter Ridge at Garinger

SANDHILLS 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Hoke County

3

0

8

1

Pinecrest

3

0

8

1

Scotland

2

1

6

2

Fay. Britt

1

2

5

2

Fay. 71st

1

2

5

3

Lumberton

1

2

4

5

Richmond Senior

1

2

1

4

Purnell Swett

0

3

2

4

Friday

Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Britt

Fayetteville 71st at Scotland County

Lumberton at Pinecrest

Richmond Senior at Hoke County

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Hickory

0

0

4

0

Freedom

0

0

3

0

McDowell

0

0

4

1

Watauga

0

0

3

1

St. Stephens

0

0

3

2

West Caldwell

0

0

2

2

Alexander

0

0

2

3

South Caldwell

0

0

0

4

Friday

Alexander Central at West Caldwell

Hickory at McDowell

St. Stephens at Freedom

South Caldwell at Watauga

Saturday

South Caldwell at Maiden

Mitchell at McDowell

BIG SOUTH 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Gaston

1

0

6

1

Ashbrook

1

0

4

2

Kings Mountain

1

0

4

3

Stuart Cramer

0

1

3

4

Forestview

1

0

2

5

Hunter Huss

0

1

1

3

Burns

0

1

1

4

Crest

0

1

0

6

Friday

Burns at Hunter Huss

Forestview at Ashbrook

North Gaston at Kings Mountain

Stuart Cramer at Crest

Saturday

Shelby vs. Hunter Huss, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview

Collins Hill (GA) at Forestview, in Holy Angels Tournament

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Jesse Carson

0

0

6

0

South Iredell

0

0

5

1

East Rowan

0

0

3

3

West Rowan

0

0

3

3

Statesville

0

0

3

5

North Iredell

0

0

2

5

Friday

A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson

Cox Mill at West Rowan

Davie County at North Iredell

Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville

South Iredell at Mount Airy

West Stanly at East Rowan

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Catholic

2

0

5

1

Marvin Ridge

2

0

6

3

Piedmont

1

1

5

2

Sun Valley

1

1

5

2

Cuthbertson

1

1

2

5

Monroe

1

2

2

2

Weddington

1

2

4

5

Parkwood

0

2

2

5

Friday

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Sun Valley at Monroe

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

A.L. Brown

1

0

3

3

Cox Mill

0

0

6

0

NW Cabarrus

0

0

4

4

Concord

0

0

3

5

Jay M. Robinson

0

0

2

4

Central Cabarrus

0

1

2

5

Friday

A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson

Concord at Forest Hills

Cox Mill at West Rowan

Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus

Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville

Saturday

Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Salisbury

5

0

5

0

South Rowan

3

1

3

3

Thomasville

3

2

3

2

Lexington

4

2

4

3

North Davidson

2

1

2

1

C. Davidson

2

4

3

4

W. Davidson

2

3

3

5

Ledford

3

3

3

4

East Davidson

1

4

1

7

Oak Grove

0

5

0

8

Friday

Ledford at Oak Grove

East Davidson at Salisbury

North Davidson at Central Davidson

West Davidson at Thomasville

South Rowan at Lexington

NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Draughn

1

0

5

2

Patton

1

0

5

2

Bunker Hill

1

0

4

5

East Burke

0

0

1

6

Hibriten

0

1

2

1

West Iredell

0

1

1

5

Fred T. Foard

0

1

0

6

Friday

Draughn at Patton

East Burke at West Iredell

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill

Hibriten at Bessemer City

ROCKY RIVER 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Forest Hills

0

0

4

1

Mount Pleasant

0

0

4

3

E. Montgomery

0

0

2

1

West Stanly

0

0

1

5

Anson

0

0

0

8

Central Academy

0

0

0

9

Friday

Trinity Wheatmore at East Montgomery

Concord at Forest Hills

Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus

West Stanly at East Rowan

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

E. Rutherford

0

0

3

0

R-S Central

0

0

8

1

South Point

0

0

8

1

East Gaston

0

0

5

2

Shelby

0

0

2

4

Chase

0

0

0

7

Friday

Chase at East Henderson

Saturday

East Rutherford vs. Lincoln Charter, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview

Shelby vs. Hunter Huss, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview

SOUTH FORK 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Maiden

1

0

4

1

North Lincoln

1

0

4

1

East Lincoln

1

0

4

1

Lincolnton

1

0

4

1

Bandys

0

1

4

2

Lake Norman Ch

0

1

2

6

West Lincoln

0

1

1

5

Newton-Conover

0

1

1

5

Friday

East Lincoln at Lincolnton

Maiden at West Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Bandys

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Saturday

South Caldwell at Maiden

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Wilkes Central

2

0

5

0

Ashe County

2

0

3

2

Starmount

1

0

3

1

West Wilkes

2

1

2

7

North Wilkes

1

1

4

3

Alleghany

0

2

0

6

East Wilkes

0

2

0

5

Elkin

0

2

0

5

Friday

West Wilkes at East Wilkes

Ashe County at Elkin

Alleghany at Starmount

Wilkes Central at North Wilkes

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Avery County

0

0

5

3

Mtn. Heritage

0

0

1

1

Polk County

0

0

2

4

Madison

0

0

1

8

Mitchell

0

0

0

5

Owen

0

0

0

9

Friday

Mountain Heritage at Canton Pisgah

Swannanoa Owen at Hendersonville

Polk County at Landrum (SC)

Saturday

Mitchell at McDowell

Avery County at Cloudland (TN)

PAC 7 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Mtn. Isl. Charter

3

0

6

1

Carolina Intl.

1

0

5

3

Pine Lake Prep

1

0

2

4

Comm. School

of Davidson

0

0

3

1

Bradford Prep

0

1

1

6

Queens Grant

0

2

2

3

Union Academy

0

2

3

4

Friday

Bradford Prep at Queens Grant

Carolina International at Community School of Davidson

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Charter

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Lincoln Charter

1

0

7

1

Piedmont Comm.

Charter

0

0

6

3

Highland Tech

0

0

4

3

Bessemer City

0

0

2

2

T. Jefferson

Academy

0

0

1

3

Cherryville

0

1

4

3

Friday

Hibriten at Bessemer City

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville

Saturday

East Rutherford vs. Lincoln Charter, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Albemarle

3

1

6

2

North Rowan

3

1

3

2

North Stanly

2

1

4

2

South Stanly

2

1

4

3

North Moore

2

1

2

5

W. Montgomery

1

1

1

5

South Davidson

1

3

2

5

Uwharrie Charter

0

3

1

5

Gray Stone Day

0

2

0

4

Friday

Gray Stone Day at Albemarle

North Stanly at South Stanly

West Montgomery at North Rowan

CISAA

League

All

W

L

W

L

Clt. Christian

0

0

6

2

Country Day

0

0

8

3

Providence Day

0

0

5

3

Cannon School

0

0

6

4

Clt. Latin

0

0

4

4

Covenant Day

0

0

2

7

Friday

Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Hickory Christian at Cannon School

Saturday

Charlotte Christian vs. Spring Valley (SC), at Columbia (boys only)

Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day

METROLINA 8

League

All

W

L

W

L

Gaston Day

1

0

9

2

Hick. Grove Chr.

1

0

6

4

Concord

First Assembly

0

0

5

3

Southlake Chr.

0

0

4

6

Northside Chr.

1

2

4

4

Metrolina Chr.

0

1

7

4

Westminster

Catawba

0

1

5

5

Gaston Christian

0

1

1

6

Friday

Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Gaston Day at Carmel Christian

Metrolina Christian at Asheville School

Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical

Saturday

Concord First Assembly vs. Ben Lippen, at Columbia (boys only)

Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day

Metrolina Christian vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA), at Asheville School

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

League

All

W

L

W

L

Statesville Chr.

1

0

10

0

Victory Christian

2

0

8

4

United Faith

2

0

6

3

Carmel Christian

0

0

11

0

North Hills Chr.

0

0

3

4

Christ the King

0

0

1

8

University Chr.

0

1

4

2

Hickory Christian

0

2

2

4

Woodlawn

0

2

2

6

Friday

Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian

Caldwell Academy at Christ the King

Gaston Day at Carmel Christian

Hickory Christian at Cannon School

Statesville Christian at Victory Christian

United Faith at University Christian

Saturday

United Faith at Fayetteville Northwood Temple (boys only)

S.C. REGION 4 5A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Nation Ford

0

0

5

1

Clover

0

0

3

2

Northwestern

0

0

3

3

Fort Mill

0

0

3

4

Rock Hill

0

0

0

7

Friday

Indian Land at Fort Mill

South Pointe at Nation Ford

Clover at York

Gaffney at Northwestern

REGION 3 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

South Pointe

0

0

6

1

Lancaster

0

0

3

2

York

0

0

3

3

Ridge View

0

0

3

3

Westwood

0

0

2

3

Richland NE

0

0

1

4

Friday

Lower Richland at Richland Northeast

Lancaster at Chester

South Pointe at Nation Ford

Clover at York

REGION 4 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Chester

0

0

5

1

Camden

0

0

3

2

Indian Land

0

0

3

4

Columbia

0

0

2

8

Fairfield Central

0

0

0

2

Friday

Lancaster at Chester

Indian Land at Fort Mill

Fairfield Central at Columbia Keenan

Camden at Sumter Crestwood

REGION 4 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Lee Central

1

0

5

2

Pageland Cent.

1

0

3

1

North Central

1

0

2

4

Chesterfield

0

0

1

0

Cheraw

0

1

3

2

Buford

0

1

3

3

Andrew Jackson

0

1

1

2

Friday

Buford at Cheraw

Lugoff-Elgin at North Central

Andrew Jackson at Pageland Central

Sumter at Lee Central

REGION 2 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Great Falls

0

0

6

1

Governor School

0

0

3

3

McBee

0

0

3

3

Timmonsville

0

0

3

3

Lewisville

0

0

2

3

Lamar

0

0

1

6

Friday

York Prep at Lewisville

Timmonsville at Hannah-Pamplico

GIRLS STANDINGS

I-MECK 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Meck

3

0

7

2

Mallard Creek

3

0

6

1

Hopewell

2

1

6

4

Hough

2

1

6

2

Lake Norman

1

2

2

6

Vance

1

2

6

3

Mooresville

0

3

4

3

West Charlotte

0

3

2

4

Friday

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Hough

West Charlotte at Vance

Saturday

Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Ardrey Kell

3

0

9

1

South Meck

1

1

8

2

Berry Academy

2

0

6

1

Providence

1

1

5

2

West Meck

1

2

3

4

Harding

0

3

2

9

Olympic

1

2

1

7

Friday

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Providence at West Mecklenburg

South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Hickory Ridge

2

0

5

1

Myers Park

2

0

4

3

Independence

2

1

7

3

Butler

2

1

4

3

East Meck

1

1

2

6

Porter Ridge

0

2

0

6

Garinger

0

1

0

6

Rocky River

0

3

1

7

Friday

Butler at Independence

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Porter Ridge at Garinger

SANDHILLS 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Pinecrest

3

0

8

0

Lumberton

2

0

8

1

Fay. Britt

2

0

3

4

Hoke County

2

1

4

4

Scotland

1

2

2

6

Purnell Swett

0

2

1

4

Richmond Sr.

0

2

0

4

Fay. 71st

0

3

2

6

Friday

Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Britt

Fayetteville 71st at Scotland County

Lumberton at Pinecrest

Richmond Senior at Hoke County

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Freedom

0

0

3

0

St. Stephens

0

0

4

1

Watauga

0

0

3

2

McDowell

0

0

3

2

South Caldwell

0

0

2

2

Alexander

0

0

2

3

West Caldwell

0

0

1

3

Hickory

0

0

1

3

Friday

Alexander Central at West Caldwell

Hickory at McDowell

St. Stephens at Freedom

South Caldwell at Watauga

Saturday

South Caldwell at Maiden

Mitchell at McDowell

BIG SOUTH 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Ashbrook

1

0

6

0

Forestview

1

0

7

1

Kings Mountain

1

0

5

1

Hunter Huss

1

0

2

2

North Gaston

0

1

6

1

Stuart Cramer

0

1

5

2

Burns

0

1

0

4

Crest

0

1

0

6

Friday

Burns at Hunter Huss

Forestview at Ashbrook

North Gaston at Kings Mountain

Stuart Cramer at Crest

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

West Rowan

0

0

6

0

North Iredell

0

0

6

1

Jesse Carson

0

0

6

1

Statesville

0

0

6

2

South Iredell

0

0

1

4

East Rowan

0

0

1

6

Friday

A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson

Cox Mill at West Rowan

Davie County at North Iredell

Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville

South Iredell at Mount Airy

West Stanly at East Rowan

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Parkwood

2

0

7

0

Cuthbertson

2

0

5

2

Piedmont

1

1

6

1

Catholic

1

1

4

2

Marvin Ridge

1

1

6

3

Weddington

1

2

4

4

Monroe

1

2

3

5

Sun Valley

0

2

3

4

Friday

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Sun Valley at Monroe

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Central Cabarrus

1

0

4

3

NW Cabarrus

0

0

4

4

Jay M. Robinson

0

0

2

4

Cox Mill

0

0

4

5

Concord

0

0

2

7

A.L. Brown

0

1

1

6

Friday

A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson

Concord at Forest Hills

Cox Mill at West Rowan

Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus

Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville

Saturday

Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Salisbury

5

0

5

0

E. Davidson

5

0

8

0

Ledford

5

1

6

1

Lexington

3

3

5

3

South Rowan

2

2

3

3

W. Davidson

2

3

5

3

N. Davidson

2

2

3

2

C. Davidson

1

5

2

5

Thomasville

1

4

1

4

Oak Grove

0

6

0

9

Friday

Ledford at Oak Grove

East Davidson at Salisbury

North Davidson at Central Davidson

West Davidson at Thomasville

South Rowan at Lexington

NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Draughn

1

0

5

2

Patton

1

0

5

3

Hibriten

1

0

1

2

East Burke

0

0

7

0

Bunker Hill

0

1

2

7

West Iredell

0

1

1

5

Fred T. Foard

0

1

0

6

Friday

Draughn at Patton

East Burke at West Iredell

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill

Hibriten at Bessemer City

ROCKY RIVER 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

West Stanly

0

0

4

4

E. Montgomery

0

0

1

2

Anson

0

0

1

5

Mount Pleasant

0

0

1

6

Cent. Academy

0

0

1

8

Forest Hills

0

0

0

4

Friday

Trinity Wheatmore at East Montgomery

Concord at Forest Hills

Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus

West Stanly at East Rowan

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

E. Rutherford

0

0

5

0

R-S Central

0

0

5

4

Shelby

0

0

3

3

Chase

0

0

1

5

East Gaston

0

0

1

6

South Point

0

0

1

9

Friday

Chase at East Henderson

SOUTH FORK 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Maiden

1

0

4

0

North Lincoln

1

0

4

1

Bandys

0

1

4

2

Lake Norman Ch.

1

0

5

4

East Lincoln

0

1

3

2

Lincolnton

1

0

2

2

Newton-Conover

0

1

3

3

West Lincoln

0

1

1

5

Friday

East Lincoln at Lincolnton

Maiden at West Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Bandys

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Saturday

South Caldwell at Maiden

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Alleghany

3

0

5

2

North Wilkes

2

0

7

2

Starmount

1

0

2

3

East Wilkes

1

1

4

1

Wilkes Central

1

1

3

3

West Wilkes

1

2

4

5

Ashe County

0

2

0

5

Elkin

0

3

0

6

Friday

West Wilkes at East Wilkes

Ashe County at Elkin

Alleghany at Starmount

Wilkes Central at North Wilkes

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Mtn. Heritage

0

0

5

0

Mitchell

0

0

4

1

Owen

0

0

7

2

Madison

0

0

6

2

Avery County

0

0

5

2

Polk County

0

0

1

5

Friday

Mountain Heritage at Canton Pisgah

Swannanoa Owen at Hendersonville

Polk County at Landrum (SC)

Saturday

Avery County at Cloudland (TN)

PAC 7 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Union Academy

2

0

7

1

Pine Lake Prep

1

0

4

3

Carolina Intl.

1

0

3

6

Comm. School

of Davidson

0

0

3

3

Mtn. Isl. Charter

1

2

2

5

Bradford Prep

0

1

0

5

Queens Grant

0

2

1

3

Friday

Bradford Prep at Queens Grant

Carolina International at Community School of Davidson

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Charter　

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Lincoln Charter

1

0

4

2

Bessemer City

0

0

4

0

Piedmont Comm.

Charter

0

0

7

2

Highland Tech

0

0

5

2

T. Jefferson

Academy

0

0

0

3

Cherryville

0

1

2

4

Friday

Hibriten at Bessemer City

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

South Davidson

4

0

4

3

Gray Stone Day

3

0

5

1

Albemarle

3

1

7

2

North Rowan

3

1

3

3

North Stanly

2

1

2

4

South Stanly

0

3

2

5

North Moore

0

3

2

6

Uwharrie Charter

0

3

2

6

W. Montgomery

0

3

0

7

Friday

Gray Stone Day at Albemarle

North Stanly at South Stanly

West Montgomery at North Rowan

CISAA

League

All

W

L

W

L

Providence Day

0

0

7

4

Clt. Latin

0

0

5

3

Country Day

0

0

4

5

Cannon School

0

0

1

6

Covenant Day

0

0

1

7

Clt. Christian

0

0

0

8

Friday

Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Hickory Christian at Cannon School

Saturday

Charlotte Christian vs. Spring Valley (SC), at Columbia (boys only)

Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day

METROLINA 8

League

All

W

L

W

L

Hickory Grove

1

0

8

2

Westminster

Catawba

1

0

5

2

Gaston Day

1

0

4

6

Concord

First Assembly

0

0

7

2

Gaston Chr.

0

0

2

2

Southlake Chr.

0

0

0

4

Metrolina Chr.

0

1

4

6

Northside Chr.

0

2

0

4

Friday

Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Gaston Day at Carmel Christian

Metrolina Christian at Asheville School

Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical

Concord First Assembly vs. Carolina Day, at Legacy Charter (SC) (girls only)

Saturday

Concord First Assembly vs. Ben Lippen, at Columbia (boys only)

Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day

Metrolina Christian vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA), at Asheville School

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

League

All

W

L

W

L

Victory Christian

2

0

6

4

United Faith

2

0

4

5

Statesville Chr.

1

0

10

0

Carmel Christian

0

0

5

6

Christ the King

0

0

3

6

North Hills Chr.

0

0

0

6

University Chr.

0

1

3

3

Hickory Chr.

0

2

1

6

Woodlawn

0

2

0

7

Friday

Caldwell Academy at Christ the King

Gaston Day at Carmel Christian

Hickory Christian at Cannon School

Statesville Christian at Victory Christian

United Faith at University Christian

Saturday

United Faith at Fayetteville Northwood Temple (boys only)

S.C. REGION 4 5A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Nation Ford

0

0

6

0

Rock Hill

0

0

6

2

Northwestern

0

0

4

2

Fort Mill

0

0

5

3

Clover

0

0

5

3

Friday

Indian Land at Fort Mill

South Pointe at Nation Ford

Clover at York

Gaffney at Northwestern

REGION 3 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Westwood

0

0

8

0

Richland NE

0

0

5

0

South Pointe

0

0

6

2

Ridge View

0

0

4

1

Lancaster

0

0

3

2

York

0

0

2

6

Friday

Lower Richland at Richland Northeast

Lancaster at Chester

South Pointe at Nation Ford

Clover at York

REGION 4 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Camden

0

0

4

2

Fairfield Central

0

0

3

2

Columbia

0

0

0

3

Indian Land

0

0

0

7

Chester

0

0

0

8

Friday

Lancaster at Chester

Indian Land at Fort Mill

Fairfield Central at Columbia Keenan

Camden at Sumter Crestwood

REGION 4 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Andrew Jackson

1

0

4

1

Buford

1

0

4

3

Cheraw

1

0

2

2

Chesterfield

0

0

1

0

North Central

0

1

4

4

Pageland Cent.

0

1

1

3

Lee Central

0

1

0

6

Friday

Buford at Cheraw

Lugoff-Elgin at North Central

Andrew Jackson at Pageland Central

Sumter at Lee Central

REGION 2 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Great Falls

0

0

2

3

McBee

0

0

1

3

Lamar

0

0

2

6

Lewisville

0

0

2

6

Timmonsville

0

0

0

1

Governor School

0

0

0

0

Friday

York Prep at Lewisville

Timmonsville at Hannah-Pamplico

