Observer-area boys, girls high school basketball conference standings, schedules 12.15.17

I-MECK 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
North Meck
3
0
8
1
Hough
3
0
6
2
West Charlotte
3
1
4
3
Vance
2
1
4
5
Hopewell
1
2
5
3
Lake Norman
1
2
5
3
Mallard Creek
0
3
1
6
Mooresville
0
3
1
6
Friday
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Never miss a local story.
Lake Norman at Mooresville
North Mecklenburg at Hough
West Charlotte at Vance
Saturday
Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson
SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Ardrey Kell
3
0
7
1
Harding
3
0
8
3
Olympic
3
0
4
2
Berry Academy
0
2
3
5
South Meck
0
2
3
6
West Meck
0
3
2
6
Providence
0
2
1
6
Friday
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Providence at West Mecklenburg
South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Independence
3
0
6
0
Rocky River
2
1
5
2
Myers Park
2
1
5
3
Butler
2
1
6
1
Porter Ridge
1
2
3
4
Garinger
1
2
2
5
Hickory Ridge
0
2
0
5
East Meck
0
3
1
7
Friday
Butler at Independence
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
Porter Ridge at Garinger
SANDHILLS 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Hoke County
3
0
8
1
Pinecrest
3
0
8
1
Scotland
2
1
6
2
Fay. Britt
1
2
5
2
Fay. 71st
1
2
5
3
Lumberton
1
2
4
5
Richmond Senior
1
2
1
4
Purnell Swett
0
3
2
4
Friday
Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Britt
Fayetteville 71st at Scotland County
Lumberton at Pinecrest
Richmond Senior at Hoke County
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Hickory
0
0
4
0
Freedom
0
0
3
0
McDowell
0
0
4
1
Watauga
0
0
3
1
St. Stephens
0
0
3
2
West Caldwell
0
0
2
2
Alexander
0
0
2
3
South Caldwell
0
0
0
4
Friday
Alexander Central at West Caldwell
Hickory at McDowell
St. Stephens at Freedom
South Caldwell at Watauga
Saturday
South Caldwell at Maiden
Mitchell at McDowell
BIG SOUTH 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
North Gaston
1
0
6
1
Ashbrook
1
0
4
2
Kings Mountain
1
0
4
3
Stuart Cramer
0
1
3
4
Forestview
1
0
2
5
Hunter Huss
0
1
1
3
Burns
0
1
1
4
Crest
0
1
0
6
Friday
Burns at Hunter Huss
Forestview at Ashbrook
North Gaston at Kings Mountain
Stuart Cramer at Crest
Saturday
Shelby vs. Hunter Huss, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview
Collins Hill (GA) at Forestview, in Holy Angels Tournament
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Jesse Carson
0
0
6
0
South Iredell
0
0
5
1
East Rowan
0
0
3
3
West Rowan
0
0
3
3
Statesville
0
0
3
5
North Iredell
0
0
2
5
Friday
A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson
Cox Mill at West Rowan
Davie County at North Iredell
Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville
South Iredell at Mount Airy
West Stanly at East Rowan
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Catholic
2
0
5
1
Marvin Ridge
2
0
6
3
Piedmont
1
1
5
2
Sun Valley
1
1
5
2
Cuthbertson
1
1
2
5
Monroe
1
2
2
2
Weddington
1
2
4
5
Parkwood
0
2
2
5
Friday
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
Piedmont at Cuthbertson
Sun Valley at Monroe
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
A.L. Brown
1
0
3
3
Cox Mill
0
0
6
0
NW Cabarrus
0
0
4
4
Concord
0
0
3
5
Jay M. Robinson
0
0
2
4
Central Cabarrus
0
1
2
5
Friday
A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson
Concord at Forest Hills
Cox Mill at West Rowan
Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus
Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville
Saturday
Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Salisbury
5
0
5
0
South Rowan
3
1
3
3
Thomasville
3
2
3
2
Lexington
4
2
4
3
North Davidson
2
1
2
1
C. Davidson
2
4
3
4
W. Davidson
2
3
3
5
Ledford
3
3
3
4
East Davidson
1
4
1
7
Oak Grove
0
5
0
8
Friday
Ledford at Oak Grove
East Davidson at Salisbury
North Davidson at Central Davidson
West Davidson at Thomasville
South Rowan at Lexington
NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Draughn
1
0
5
2
Patton
1
0
5
2
Bunker Hill
1
0
4
5
East Burke
0
0
1
6
Hibriten
0
1
2
1
West Iredell
0
1
1
5
Fred T. Foard
0
1
0
6
Friday
Draughn at Patton
East Burke at West Iredell
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
Hibriten at Bessemer City
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Forest Hills
0
0
4
1
Mount Pleasant
0
0
4
3
E. Montgomery
0
0
2
1
West Stanly
0
0
1
5
Anson
0
0
0
8
Central Academy
0
0
0
9
Friday
Trinity Wheatmore at East Montgomery
Concord at Forest Hills
Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus
West Stanly at East Rowan
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
E. Rutherford
0
0
3
0
R-S Central
0
0
8
1
South Point
0
0
8
1
East Gaston
0
0
5
2
Shelby
0
0
2
4
Chase
0
0
0
7
Friday
Chase at East Henderson
Saturday
East Rutherford vs. Lincoln Charter, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview
Shelby vs. Hunter Huss, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview
SOUTH FORK 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Maiden
1
0
4
1
North Lincoln
1
0
4
1
East Lincoln
1
0
4
1
Lincolnton
1
0
4
1
Bandys
0
1
4
2
Lake Norman Ch
0
1
2
6
West Lincoln
0
1
1
5
Newton-Conover
0
1
1
5
Friday
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
Maiden at West Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Bandys
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Saturday
South Caldwell at Maiden
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Wilkes Central
2
0
5
0
Ashe County
2
0
3
2
Starmount
1
0
3
1
West Wilkes
2
1
2
7
North Wilkes
1
1
4
3
Alleghany
0
2
0
6
East Wilkes
0
2
0
5
Elkin
0
2
0
5
Friday
West Wilkes at East Wilkes
Ashe County at Elkin
Alleghany at Starmount
Wilkes Central at North Wilkes
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Avery County
0
0
5
3
Mtn. Heritage
0
0
1
1
Polk County
0
0
2
4
Madison
0
0
1
8
Mitchell
0
0
0
5
Owen
0
0
0
9
Friday
Mountain Heritage at Canton Pisgah
Swannanoa Owen at Hendersonville
Polk County at Landrum (SC)
Saturday
Mitchell at McDowell
Avery County at Cloudland (TN)
PAC 7 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Mtn. Isl. Charter
3
0
6
1
Carolina Intl.
1
0
5
3
Pine Lake Prep
1
0
2
4
Comm. School
of Davidson
0
0
3
1
Bradford Prep
0
1
1
6
Queens Grant
0
2
2
3
Union Academy
0
2
3
4
Friday
Bradford Prep at Queens Grant
Carolina International at Community School of Davidson
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Charter
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Lincoln Charter
1
0
7
1
Piedmont Comm.
Charter
0
0
6
3
Highland Tech
0
0
4
3
Bessemer City
0
0
2
2
T. Jefferson
Academy
0
0
1
3
Cherryville
0
1
4
3
Friday
Hibriten at Bessemer City
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville
Saturday
East Rutherford vs. Lincoln Charter, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Albemarle
3
1
6
2
North Rowan
3
1
3
2
North Stanly
2
1
4
2
South Stanly
2
1
4
3
North Moore
2
1
2
5
W. Montgomery
1
1
1
5
South Davidson
1
3
2
5
Uwharrie Charter
0
3
1
5
Gray Stone Day
0
2
0
4
Friday
Gray Stone Day at Albemarle
North Stanly at South Stanly
West Montgomery at North Rowan
CISAA
League
All
W
L
W
L
Clt. Christian
0
0
6
2
Country Day
0
0
8
3
Providence Day
0
0
5
3
Cannon School
0
0
6
4
Clt. Latin
0
0
4
4
Covenant Day
0
0
2
7
Friday
Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Hickory Christian at Cannon School
Saturday
Charlotte Christian vs. Spring Valley (SC), at Columbia (boys only)
Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day
METROLINA 8
League
All
W
L
W
L
Gaston Day
1
0
9
2
Hick. Grove Chr.
1
0
6
4
Concord
First Assembly
0
0
5
3
Southlake Chr.
0
0
4
6
Northside Chr.
1
2
4
4
Metrolina Chr.
0
1
7
4
Westminster
Catawba
0
1
5
5
Gaston Christian
0
1
1
6
Friday
Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Gaston Day at Carmel Christian
Metrolina Christian at Asheville School
Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical
Saturday
Concord First Assembly vs. Ben Lippen, at Columbia (boys only)
Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day
Metrolina Christian vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA), at Asheville School
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT
League
All
W
L
W
L
Statesville Chr.
1
0
10
0
Victory Christian
2
0
8
4
United Faith
2
0
6
3
Carmel Christian
0
0
11
0
North Hills Chr.
0
0
3
4
Christ the King
0
0
1
8
University Chr.
0
1
4
2
Hickory Christian
0
2
2
4
Woodlawn
0
2
2
6
Friday
Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian
Caldwell Academy at Christ the King
Gaston Day at Carmel Christian
Hickory Christian at Cannon School
Statesville Christian at Victory Christian
United Faith at University Christian
Saturday
United Faith at Fayetteville Northwood Temple (boys only)
S.C. REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Nation Ford
0
0
5
1
Clover
0
0
3
2
Northwestern
0
0
3
3
Fort Mill
0
0
3
4
Rock Hill
0
0
0
7
Friday
Indian Land at Fort Mill
South Pointe at Nation Ford
Clover at York
Gaffney at Northwestern
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
South Pointe
0
0
6
1
Lancaster
0
0
3
2
York
0
0
3
3
Ridge View
0
0
3
3
Westwood
0
0
2
3
Richland NE
0
0
1
4
Friday
Lower Richland at Richland Northeast
Lancaster at Chester
South Pointe at Nation Ford
Clover at York
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Chester
0
0
5
1
Camden
0
0
3
2
Indian Land
0
0
3
4
Columbia
0
0
2
8
Fairfield Central
0
0
0
2
Friday
Lancaster at Chester
Indian Land at Fort Mill
Fairfield Central at Columbia Keenan
Camden at Sumter Crestwood
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Lee Central
1
0
5
2
Pageland Cent.
1
0
3
1
North Central
1
0
2
4
Chesterfield
0
0
1
0
Cheraw
0
1
3
2
Buford
0
1
3
3
Andrew Jackson
0
1
1
2
Friday
Buford at Cheraw
Lugoff-Elgin at North Central
Andrew Jackson at Pageland Central
Sumter at Lee Central
REGION 2 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Great Falls
0
0
6
1
Governor School
0
0
3
3
McBee
0
0
3
3
Timmonsville
0
0
3
3
Lewisville
0
0
2
3
Lamar
0
0
1
6
Friday
York Prep at Lewisville
Timmonsville at Hannah-Pamplico
GIRLS STANDINGS
I-MECK 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
North Meck
3
0
7
2
Mallard Creek
3
0
6
1
Hopewell
2
1
6
4
Hough
2
1
6
2
Lake Norman
1
2
2
6
Vance
1
2
6
3
Mooresville
0
3
4
3
West Charlotte
0
3
2
4
Friday
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman at Mooresville
North Mecklenburg at Hough
West Charlotte at Vance
Saturday
Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson
SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Ardrey Kell
3
0
9
1
South Meck
1
1
8
2
Berry Academy
2
0
6
1
Providence
1
1
5
2
West Meck
1
2
3
4
Harding
0
3
2
9
Olympic
1
2
1
7
Friday
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Providence at West Mecklenburg
South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Hickory Ridge
2
0
5
1
Myers Park
2
0
4
3
Independence
2
1
7
3
Butler
2
1
4
3
East Meck
1
1
2
6
Porter Ridge
0
2
0
6
Garinger
0
1
0
6
Rocky River
0
3
1
7
Friday
Butler at Independence
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
Porter Ridge at Garinger
SANDHILLS 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Pinecrest
3
0
8
0
Lumberton
2
0
8
1
Fay. Britt
2
0
3
4
Hoke County
2
1
4
4
Scotland
1
2
2
6
Purnell Swett
0
2
1
4
Richmond Sr.
0
2
0
4
Fay. 71st
0
3
2
6
Friday
Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Britt
Fayetteville 71st at Scotland County
Lumberton at Pinecrest
Richmond Senior at Hoke County
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Freedom
0
0
3
0
St. Stephens
0
0
4
1
Watauga
0
0
3
2
McDowell
0
0
3
2
South Caldwell
0
0
2
2
Alexander
0
0
2
3
West Caldwell
0
0
1
3
Hickory
0
0
1
3
Friday
Alexander Central at West Caldwell
Hickory at McDowell
St. Stephens at Freedom
South Caldwell at Watauga
Saturday
South Caldwell at Maiden
Mitchell at McDowell
BIG SOUTH 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Ashbrook
1
0
6
0
Forestview
1
0
7
1
Kings Mountain
1
0
5
1
Hunter Huss
1
0
2
2
North Gaston
0
1
6
1
Stuart Cramer
0
1
5
2
Burns
0
1
0
4
Crest
0
1
0
6
Friday
Burns at Hunter Huss
Forestview at Ashbrook
North Gaston at Kings Mountain
Stuart Cramer at Crest
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
West Rowan
0
0
6
0
North Iredell
0
0
6
1
Jesse Carson
0
0
6
1
Statesville
0
0
6
2
South Iredell
0
0
1
4
East Rowan
0
0
1
6
Friday
A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson
Cox Mill at West Rowan
Davie County at North Iredell
Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville
South Iredell at Mount Airy
West Stanly at East Rowan
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Parkwood
2
0
7
0
Cuthbertson
2
0
5
2
Piedmont
1
1
6
1
Catholic
1
1
4
2
Marvin Ridge
1
1
6
3
Weddington
1
2
4
4
Monroe
1
2
3
5
Sun Valley
0
2
3
4
Friday
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
Piedmont at Cuthbertson
Sun Valley at Monroe
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Central Cabarrus
1
0
4
3
NW Cabarrus
0
0
4
4
Jay M. Robinson
0
0
2
4
Cox Mill
0
0
4
5
Concord
0
0
2
7
A.L. Brown
0
1
1
6
Friday
A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson
Concord at Forest Hills
Cox Mill at West Rowan
Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus
Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville
Saturday
Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Salisbury
5
0
5
0
E. Davidson
5
0
8
0
Ledford
5
1
6
1
Lexington
3
3
5
3
South Rowan
2
2
3
3
W. Davidson
2
3
5
3
N. Davidson
2
2
3
2
C. Davidson
1
5
2
5
Thomasville
1
4
1
4
Oak Grove
0
6
0
9
Friday
Ledford at Oak Grove
East Davidson at Salisbury
North Davidson at Central Davidson
West Davidson at Thomasville
South Rowan at Lexington
NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Draughn
1
0
5
2
Patton
1
0
5
3
Hibriten
1
0
1
2
East Burke
0
0
7
0
Bunker Hill
0
1
2
7
West Iredell
0
1
1
5
Fred T. Foard
0
1
0
6
Friday
Draughn at Patton
East Burke at West Iredell
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
Hibriten at Bessemer City
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
West Stanly
0
0
4
4
E. Montgomery
0
0
1
2
Anson
0
0
1
5
Mount Pleasant
0
0
1
6
Cent. Academy
0
0
1
8
Forest Hills
0
0
0
4
Friday
Trinity Wheatmore at East Montgomery
Concord at Forest Hills
Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus
West Stanly at East Rowan
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
E. Rutherford
0
0
5
0
R-S Central
0
0
5
4
Shelby
0
0
3
3
Chase
0
0
1
5
East Gaston
0
0
1
6
South Point
0
0
1
9
Friday
Chase at East Henderson
SOUTH FORK 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Maiden
1
0
4
0
North Lincoln
1
0
4
1
Bandys
0
1
4
2
Lake Norman Ch.
1
0
5
4
East Lincoln
0
1
3
2
Lincolnton
1
0
2
2
Newton-Conover
0
1
3
3
West Lincoln
0
1
1
5
Friday
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
Maiden at West Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Bandys
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Saturday
South Caldwell at Maiden
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Alleghany
3
0
5
2
North Wilkes
2
0
7
2
Starmount
1
0
2
3
East Wilkes
1
1
4
1
Wilkes Central
1
1
3
3
West Wilkes
1
2
4
5
Ashe County
0
2
0
5
Elkin
0
3
0
6
Friday
West Wilkes at East Wilkes
Ashe County at Elkin
Alleghany at Starmount
Wilkes Central at North Wilkes
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Mtn. Heritage
0
0
5
0
Mitchell
0
0
4
1
Owen
0
0
7
2
Madison
0
0
6
2
Avery County
0
0
5
2
Polk County
0
0
1
5
Friday
Mountain Heritage at Canton Pisgah
Swannanoa Owen at Hendersonville
Polk County at Landrum (SC)
Saturday
Avery County at Cloudland (TN)
PAC 7 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Union Academy
2
0
7
1
Pine Lake Prep
1
0
4
3
Carolina Intl.
1
0
3
6
Comm. School
of Davidson
0
0
3
3
Mtn. Isl. Charter
1
2
2
5
Bradford Prep
0
1
0
5
Queens Grant
0
2
1
3
Friday
Bradford Prep at Queens Grant
Carolina International at Community School of Davidson
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Charter
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Lincoln Charter
1
0
4
2
Bessemer City
0
0
4
0
Piedmont Comm.
Charter
0
0
7
2
Highland Tech
0
0
5
2
T. Jefferson
Academy
0
0
0
3
Cherryville
0
1
2
4
Friday
Hibriten at Bessemer City
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
South Davidson
4
0
4
3
Gray Stone Day
3
0
5
1
Albemarle
3
1
7
2
North Rowan
3
1
3
3
North Stanly
2
1
2
4
South Stanly
0
3
2
5
North Moore
0
3
2
6
Uwharrie Charter
0
3
2
6
W. Montgomery
0
3
0
7
Friday
Gray Stone Day at Albemarle
North Stanly at South Stanly
West Montgomery at North Rowan
CISAA
League
All
W
L
W
L
Providence Day
0
0
7
4
Clt. Latin
0
0
5
3
Country Day
0
0
4
5
Cannon School
0
0
1
6
Covenant Day
0
0
1
7
Clt. Christian
0
0
0
8
Friday
Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Hickory Christian at Cannon School
Saturday
Charlotte Christian vs. Spring Valley (SC), at Columbia (boys only)
Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day
METROLINA 8
League
All
W
L
W
L
Hickory Grove
1
0
8
2
Westminster
Catawba
1
0
5
2
Gaston Day
1
0
4
6
Concord
First Assembly
0
0
7
2
Gaston Chr.
0
0
2
2
Southlake Chr.
0
0
0
4
Metrolina Chr.
0
1
4
6
Northside Chr.
0
2
0
4
Friday
Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Gaston Day at Carmel Christian
Metrolina Christian at Asheville School
Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical
Concord First Assembly vs. Carolina Day, at Legacy Charter (SC) (girls only)
Saturday
Concord First Assembly vs. Ben Lippen, at Columbia (boys only)
Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day
Metrolina Christian vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA), at Asheville School
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT
League
All
W
L
W
L
Victory Christian
2
0
6
4
United Faith
2
0
4
5
Statesville Chr.
1
0
10
0
Carmel Christian
0
0
5
6
Christ the King
0
0
3
6
North Hills Chr.
0
0
0
6
University Chr.
0
1
3
3
Hickory Chr.
0
2
1
6
Woodlawn
0
2
0
7
Friday
Caldwell Academy at Christ the King
Gaston Day at Carmel Christian
Hickory Christian at Cannon School
Statesville Christian at Victory Christian
United Faith at University Christian
Saturday
United Faith at Fayetteville Northwood Temple (boys only)
S.C. REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Nation Ford
0
0
6
0
Rock Hill
0
0
6
2
Northwestern
0
0
4
2
Fort Mill
0
0
5
3
Clover
0
0
5
3
Friday
Indian Land at Fort Mill
South Pointe at Nation Ford
Clover at York
Gaffney at Northwestern
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Westwood
0
0
8
0
Richland NE
0
0
5
0
South Pointe
0
0
6
2
Ridge View
0
0
4
1
Lancaster
0
0
3
2
York
0
0
2
6
Friday
Lower Richland at Richland Northeast
Lancaster at Chester
South Pointe at Nation Ford
Clover at York
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Camden
0
0
4
2
Fairfield Central
0
0
3
2
Columbia
0
0
0
3
Indian Land
0
0
0
7
Chester
0
0
0
8
Friday
Lancaster at Chester
Indian Land at Fort Mill
Fairfield Central at Columbia Keenan
Camden at Sumter Crestwood
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Andrew Jackson
1
0
4
1
Buford
1
0
4
3
Cheraw
1
0
2
2
Chesterfield
0
0
1
0
North Central
0
1
4
4
Pageland Cent.
0
1
1
3
Lee Central
0
1
0
6
Friday
Buford at Cheraw
Lugoff-Elgin at North Central
Andrew Jackson at Pageland Central
Sumter at Lee Central
REGION 2 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Great Falls
0
0
2
3
McBee
0
0
1
3
Lamar
0
0
2
6
Lewisville
0
0
2
6
Timmonsville
0
0
0
1
Governor School
0
0
0
0
Friday
York Prep at Lewisville
Timmonsville at Hannah-Pamplico
Comments