Harding High lineman Jovaughn Gwyn will play in the Shrine Bowl Saturday. He is uncommitted for college. Four Mecklenburg County stars will play in the annual all-star game Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Two Harding High state champions to play in Shrine Bowl Saturday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 15, 2017 05:14 PM

Two state champions from Harding High will play in the Shrine Bowl Saturday.

Rams defensive back Malik Dunlap and offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn will play in the game, which features some of North Carolina’s best senior football players from public schools against their S.C. counterparts. Dunlap has committed to N.C. State. Gwyn is uncommitted.

North Carolina has won the past two games but South Carolina leads the all-time series 44-32-4.

Two other Mecklenburg County players in the game: West Mecklenburg wide receiver Dyami Brown, a North Carolina recruit, and Harding linebacker Gerald Nathan, who has committed to Colorado State.

▪ The game will be shown live on the Watch ESPN app and later shown on tape-delay on ESPNU.

▪ Area S.C. players: Eli Adams, DE, Rock Hill South Pointe; Caderreus Canaty, OL, Rock Hill Northwestern; Derion Kendrick, QB, Rock Hill South Pointe; Tajh Reid-Stanley, DB, York

▪ Area N.C. players: Isaac Cochran, OL, Concord; Phillip Davis, DT, Belmont South Point; Jarrett Garner, WR, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge; Dax Hollifield, LB, Shelby; Chandler Medeiros, DT, South Iredell; Matthew Robinson, LB, Belmont South Point; Rick Sandidge, DT, Concord; Miles Simon, DB, Lenior Hibriten

Complete Shrine Bowl rosters

