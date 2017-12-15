Independence's Andra’ McKee puts back an offensive rebound for two points. McKee, Jamarius Burton, Matthew Smith and Jordan Mobley sparked the Patriots to a 78-70 over rival Butler on Friday night.
High School Sports

Friday’s top high school basketball performers

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 15, 2017 10:38 PM

Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: 6-8 junior forward had 23 points, 22 rebounds in a 78-63 win at Carmel Christian.

Konrad Christian, Community School of Davidson: 6-9 senior forward made 10-of-15 shots and finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and three steals in a 85-46 win over Carolina International.

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek girls: 18 points, five rebounds, five steals in a 61-30 win over Hopewell.

Andra’ McKee, Jamarius Burton, Matthew Smith, Jordan Mobley, Independence: Patriots quartet sparked a 78-70 over rival Butler. McKee had 26 points; Burton had 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, five steals; Smith had 13 points, nine rebounds, three blocks; and Mobley had 19 points, four rebounds.

Kyanna Morgan, Vance girls: 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals in a 63-36 win over West Charlotte.

Jaden Springer, Rocky River: 26 points, 13 rebounds for the sophomore guard in an 80-35 win over East Mecklenburg.

Bryce Williams, Hopewell: 14 points in a 63-62 over Mallard Creek including the game-winner with three seconds to play.

