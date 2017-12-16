Friday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.15.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 2 MALLARD CREEK 61, HOPEWELL 30
Mallard Creek 16 17 17 11 -- 61
Hopewell 3 11 12 4 -- 30
MALLARD CREEK 61-- Janay Sanders 12, Caldwell 7, Smith 9, Dazia Lawrence 18, Mitchell 4, Hortman 4, Mines 2, Hunter 4, Hunter 2,Montgomery 3, Anderson 2,
Hopewell 30-- McManus 6, A. Finger 15, Chambers 2, Duncan 7
Records: Mallard Creek 7-1
Notable: Junior, Dazia Lawrence, finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals.
NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 76, MYERS PARK 50
Hickory Ridge - 12 27 20 17 76
Myers Park - 10 06 14 20 50
Hickory Ridge - Jierra Shears 11, Nia Daniel 12, Alyssa Wagner 11, Geigan Richardson 13, Gabby Smith 14, Calhoun 2, Green 8, Aarolema 3, Ruggiero 2,
Myers Park - Micahla Funderburk 16, Ari Brown 11, Taylor Henderson 10, Dunn 6, Shire2, Owens 2, Proctor 1, Harrell 2
NO. 4 GASTONIA ASHBROOK 56, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 43
Forestview 8 12 13 10 43
Ashbrook 14 14 17 11 56
Forestview Yasmine Love 10 pts 10 rebs, Sydney Bowen 10 pts 4 asst, O'Marri Holland 8 pts 4 asst, Brianna Cherry 8, Kenzley Dunlap 3 pts 3 asst, Destiney Floyd 4
Ashbrook Evonna McGill 17, Jada Davie 16, Trinity Jones 11, Schloss 8, Portee 2, Barrett 2
Records: Forestview 7-2 1-1 Big South travels to North Gaston Tuesday.
NORTH MECKLENBURG 49, NO. 11 HOUGH 39
North Meck (49) 13 11 16 9
Hough (39) 9 0 12 18
North Meck - Timmons 26, Lewis 4, Wilson 4, Moser 4, Hayes 7, Taylor 2, Dunlap 3
Hough - Hailey Gipson 11, Renee Alquiza 16, Swartz 8, Bell 2, Sutton2
OTHER RESULTS
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 66, WEST CALDWELL 35
Alexander 21 16 18 11 -- 66
West Caldwell 9 30 13 13 -- 65
ALEXANDER 66 -- Nikki Hagy 11, Payne 4, Robles 2, Keykey Miller 23, Sydney Sharpe 18, Chapman 3, Hammer 1, Black 2, Glenn 2
WEST CALDWELL 65 -- Hood 2, Battle 9, McMasters 3, Patterson 2, Annie Bean 36, Kayla Mathes 4, Eldreth 3, Crisp 6
BUTLER 45, INDEPENDENCE 40
Indy: 9 9 9 13 40
Butler: 10 15 10 10 45
Indy: Brianna McManus 14, Sharonda Smith 10, Anderson 6, Flynn 4, Milton 3, Barrino 3
Records: Indy: 7-4 overall (2-2 Conference)
CALDWELL ACADEMY 30, CHRIST THE KING 26
CTK - 4 8 7 7 = 26
CA - 10 4 6 10 = 30
CTK: Sarah Kocher 16, Jessica Hoagland 7, Panizza 2, O’malley 1
CA: May 18, Riess 10, Houseman 2
Records: CTK 4-7
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 56, GASTON DAY 29
Gaston Day School 7 2 10 10
Carmel Christian School - 13 16 16 11
Gaston Day School - Zaria Clark 20, Shouse 5, King 4
Carmel Christian School - Christiana McLean 13, Ashlynn Dotson 12, Sherise Jones 11, Williams 8, G. Jones 6, Nichols 4, DeJesse 2
Notable: Ashlynn Dotson 12 points, 10 steals; Christiana McLean 13 Points, 7 Steals; Sherise Jones 11 Points, 10 Rebounds
Record: Carmel Christian School 6-6
CENTRAL CABARRUS 70, MT PLEASANT 18
CCHS: 24, 22, 13, 11 (70)
MtP: 2, 8, 6, 2 (18)
CCHS: Aniyah Tate 17, Nevaeh Brown 10, Faith Holit 10, Webb 9, Ussery 9, Benton 6, Biddy 4, Ratzloff 3, A.Brown 2
MtP: Osborne 5, Hall 4, Blankenship 4, Gifford 2, Harrison 2 Haywood 1
Notable: The Vikings were led by Aniyah Tate with 17pts and 8 rebounds Nevaeh Brown added 10 pts 5 assist and 5 rebounds Faith Holit also had 10 points
CONCORD CANNON SCHOOL 54, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 14
Cannon School 11 9 22 12—54
Hickory Christian Academy 4 6 4 0- 14
Cannon School 54– Sane Davis 14, Caroline Livingston 17, Polsky 2, Castor 2, Winchester 2, Ray 4, Wood 7, Galloway 4, Holloway 2
Hickory Christian Academy –Ledford 2, Howard 9, Smith 2, Fulcher 1
Records: Cannon School 2-6
EAST LINCOLN 61, LINCOLNTON 49
ELHS: 14 13 15 19- 61
LHS: 6 14 10 19- 49
ELHS: Destiny Johnson 25, Caira McClain 21, Brianna Tadlock 12, S. Rhoney 2, A. Robinette 1
LHS: Hundley Rhyne 19, K. Smith 9, A. Rhyne 9, A. Bryant 5, S. Finger 4, J. Killian 2
Records: ELHS: (4-2, 1-1) next Game @ North Lincoln 12/19/17; LHS: (3-3, 1-1) next game vs Bandys @ LHS 12/19/17
FORT MILL COMENIUS 86, GRACE ACADEMY 17
Comenius: 29, 12, 27, 18 = 86
Grace: 6, 6, 0, 5 = 17
COMENIUS 86 -- ERIN CEPEDA (31), PAOLA MARTINEZ (28), KENNEDY DARITY (8), MONIQUE CEPEDA (8), JG GARON (6)
Grace: High scorer- Emma Phibbs (4)
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 40, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 31
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN - 10 10 10 10 = 40
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 1 9 9 12 = 31
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN : RC Imani 16, Johnson 9, Jennings 6, Ganda 5, Brown 2, Bowers 2
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Kaitlin Walker 11, Martin 8, E. Coles 4, Noonan 4, Igbinadolor 3, Rowe 1
Records: Hickory Grove Christian 9-2 (1-0); Charlotte Christian 0-9 (0-0)
Notes: Kaitlin Walker is posted her 2nd double-double in a row. She led the Lady Knights with 11 points and 17 rebounds. She also added 4 steals, 2 steals, and 1 assist.
INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 51, MONROE 43
Monroe 2 15 15 11 - 43
Sun Valley 15 12 4 20 - 51
Monroe 43 – A. Roland 12, I. Knotts 11, K. Parker 7, K. Clark 5, J. Reddick 4, J. Parsons 2, A. Walker 2
Sun Valley 51 – A. Cherry 18, R. Murray 13, B. Dawson 8, N. Clayton 6, L. Rhodes 2, I. Taylor 2
Records: Monroe 3-6; Sun Valley 5-3
PROVIDENCE 51, WEST MECKLENBURG 21
West Mecklenburg 5 2 5 9-- 21
Providence 18 10 9 14-- 51
WEST MECKLENBURG 21- - Cayla Harris 6, Nyasia McMillan 15
PROVIDENCE 51-- N. McGill 3, L. Bowen 11, M. Chapman 4, G. Shives 6, B. Harrison 4, J. Askew 15, L. Cope 2, C. Mulkey 6
Records: West Mecklenburg 3-5 (1-3); Providence 6-2(2-1)
ROCKY RIVER 45, EAST MECK 36
East Meck 5 7 16 8 – 36
Rocky River 8 16 10 11—45
EM – Kasadi Stayley 17, Wilson 6, Kelson 5, Browne 3, Green 2, Hall 2, Scott 1
RR – Mashya Scott 18, Andreasia Alexander 11, Eva Powell 10, Chambers 6
Records: East Meck 3-6, 2-2 Rocky River 2-7, 1-3
SOUTH ROWAN 80, LEXINGTON 61
SR 20-17-22-21=80
LX 8-19-18-16=61
South Rowan Janiya Downs 31, Tazah Harden 23, Lowery 10, Corriher 9, Arnott 4, Rollins 2, Massey 1, McGuire, Shell, Chabala, Butler, Mullins
Lexington Harvin 20, Peoples 9, Owens 9, Bray 8, A. McIntosh 5, Clark 5, AM McIntosh 4, Hough 1
STUART CRAMER 50, BOILING SPRINGS CREST 35
SC 10 9. 18. 9
Crest. 15. 2. 9. 9
Notable: Crest’s Niyya Green had 15; Lady Chargers are now 0-7 and will travel to Ashbrook on Tuesday.
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 34, ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 30
Sugar Creek Charter- 9 9 8 8 F: 34
Arborbrook Christian- 1 12 8 9 F: 30
Sugar Creek: Cruz 3, Verene 4, Shamicah Sturdivant 19, Cunningham 3, Ballard 5.
ACA: C. Zawacki 6, Sayles 2, Johnson 2, Elizabeth Timberlake 14, A. Zawacki 6.
Records: SCCS (9-3), ACA (7-3)
UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN 54, UNITED FAITH 43
UFCA 12. 6. 13. 11 = 43
UCHS 14. 20. 7. 13 = 54
UFCA: Swilling 21 pts, 8 reb, 4 steals, 2 assists; Busby 20 pts, 5 reb, 6 steals, 4 assists; Hartwell 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 steal
VANCE 63, WEST CHARLOTTE 36
VANCE - 24 10 16 13 = 63
WC - 14 7 8 7 = 36
VANCE: Kyanna Morgan 18, Tanajah Hayes 11, Magan Jackson 10, Ahmyia Moreland 10, Tori Reid 4, M’Kaylah Marshall 3, Sky Lennon 3, Camrii Perkins 2.
Record - Vance Lady Cougars Overall 7-3, Conference 2-2
WATAUGA 52, SOUTH CALDWELL 40
South Caldwell 10 5 11 14 -- 40
Watauga 12 14 13 13 -- 52
South Caldwell – Propst 6, Evans 5, Austin 2, Mackenzie Starnes 17, Heavner 3, Kale 4, Hanson 1, Everhart 2, Cotter, Huggins, Pittman, Jackson, Martin
Watauga - Byrd 7, Haas 7, Rebekah Farthing 15, Ward 2, Robinson 3, Bolick 7, Madie Darner 11, Lopez, Bolick, Warren
Record: South Caldwell (2-3, 0-1)
WEDDINGTON 60, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 50
Weddington - 16 15 17 12 - 60
Catholic - 15 12 9 14 - 50
Weddington: Erin Addison 25, Karrah Katzbach 4, Blaire Brown 11, Miranda Barron 9, Anna James 6, Maggie Snyder 3, Celeste Howard 2
Catholic: Emma Ultrus 12, Maggie Dupree, Carson Dymock 11, Dare Barolina 7, Lindsay Christmas 2, Clara Flatav 2, Molly McArdre 1
Records: Weddington: 4-5 Overall, 1-3 Conference; Catholic: 4-3 Overall. 1-2 Conference
YORK PREP 56, LEWISVILLE 30
30 Lewisville 8, 5, 11, 6
56 York Prep Academy 16, 8, 19, 13
Lewisville Leading Scorers: Hannah McCallister 11pts (4-10FG / 3-5 FT), 4 rebounds; Amber Bass 9pts (3-10 FG / 3-8 FT), 6 rebounds, 4 assist
YPA Leading Scorers: S Hemphill 15 pts (5-10 FG); M Brown 12pts (5-12 FG) ; J Mapp 11prs (3-12FG)
