Friday’s Girls Roundup: Butler girls stop Independence

↑Janiya Downs, South Rowan: Junior scored her 1,000th point this week. She had 35 points and 20 rebounds against Thomasville Tuesday and 26 points and 10 rebounds against East Rowan Wednesday. For the season, she averages 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game....Downs had 31 in Friday’s 80-61 win over Lexington.
↑Hickory Ridge balance: five players scored in double figures as Hickory Ridge, No. 3 in the Observer Sweet 16 poll, won easily Friday, beating Myers Park 76-50. Gabby Smith had 14 points, 14 rebounds. Freshman Reigan Richardson had 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Nia Daniel added 14 points, 10 rebounds.
↑Butler: Bulldogs ended rival Independence’s two-game win streak with a 45-40 win. Butler has won three of its past four games.
↑Shamicah Sturdivant, Sugar Creek Charter: 19 points, five rebounds, four steals, three blocks, two assists in a 34-30 win over Arborbrook Christian. She made two free throws with 19 seconds left to seal the win.
Never miss a local story.
↑Erin Addison, Weddington: game-high 25 points in 60-50 win over Charlotte Catholic. Addison scored her 1,000th career point in the game.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Annie Bean, West Caldwell: 36 points, including 13-of-19 free throws in a 66-65 loss to Alexander Central. Bean had six rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Erin Cepeda, Paola Martinez, Fort Mill Comenius: Cepeda had a quadruple double in a 86-17 win over Grace Academy: 31 points, 14 steals, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks. Martinez added 28 points eight steals, six rebounds and three assists.
Destiny Johnson, Caira McClain, Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln girls: In a 61-49 win over rival Lincolnton, East got huge performances from its ‘Big 3:’ 25 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals for Johnson; 21 points, 10 rebounds, six steals for McClain; and 12 points, five rebounds, four blocks for Tadlock.
Addison Laney, Monroe Parkwood: 14 points, 13 rebounds in a 59-51 win over Marvin Ridge. Molly Setliff (13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, six steals) and Kennedie Gaither (11 points, four assists) had strong games for Parkwood (9-0), No. 13 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Kyanna Morgan, Tanajah Hayes, Vance: 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 63-36 win over West Charlotte. Tanajah Hayes had 11 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
Comments