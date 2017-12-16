Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 12.15.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 50, HOUGH 45
HH - 13 8 6 19 = 45
MH - 7 11 13 18 = 51
HH: Myles Washington 11, Cooper Crawford 10, Damon Early 10, McCormick 9, B. Maye 4, D. Maye 2
NM: Maxwell 17, Withers 10, Hairston 8, Ford 8, Lucky 6
Records: Hough: Overall 6 - 3, Conf. 3 - 1; North Meck: Overall 9 - 0, Conf. 4-0
NO. 4 INDEPENDENCE 78, NO. 5 BUTLER 70
Butler 8 20 22 20_-70
Independence 15 28 18 17—78
Butler 70- Brown 10, Gibson 9, DJ Little 21, McPhatter4, Gerrele Gates25
Independence 78- Matthew Smith 13, Jamarius Burton 15, Milton 3, Jordan Mobley 19, Andra’ McKee 26, Pauldin 2
NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 84, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 44
FREEDOM: 31 17 13 20 81
ST STEPHENS 6 14 12 12 44
Freedom: Fletcher Abee 28, Michael Logan 18, Jakari Dula 10, Pearson 6, Davis 5, Birchfield 4, Moore 4, Kanipe 4, Johnson 2.
Saint: Joyner-McCorkle 9, Figueroa 9, Henry 7, Rose 6, Pyatte 4, Rhinehart 4, Scott 4, Cline 1
Notable: Freedom next at Hickory Tuesday, Dec 19
MARION MCDOWELL 74, HICKORY 65
Hickory 20 21 14 10 - 65
Mcdowell 18 17 17 22 - 74
Hickory Torey James 21, Jaquan Thurman 16, Cody Young 12 Jackson Bell 7, james freeman 6, Davis Amos 3
Mcdowell Skyler mcKinney 20, Travis Corpening 20, Kevin Silver 17 lindsey 9, McRary 5, Davis 3
NO. 10 CONCORD CANNON SCHOOL 72, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 28
Cannon 27,18,16,11= 72
HC 4,11,8,5 -- 28
Cannon Hamilton 19; Murphy 14; Parker 9; Cox 12; Meeks 1; Dibble 4; Lancaster 1; Holmes 2; Moss 7
HC Tysinger 3; Duncan 4; Harris 9; McGrath 4; Sjobum 4; Cook 2; McMahon 2
NO. 11 ROCKY RIVER 80, EAST MECKLENBURG 35
Rocky River--22 32 20 6=80
East Meck-- 9 16 2 8=35
Rocky River High Narique Smith 6, Elijah Sidbury 3, Jordan Campbell 8, D-Stone Dubar 20, Nakeem Nicholas 2, Jaden Springer 26, Marcus Evans 2, Kahlil Brantley 7, Trayden Williams 4, Jaylen Lewis 2
East Meck Harris 2, Martin 5, Ellerbe 4, Richards 4, Truitt 2, Campbell 7, Riley 4, Bradley 3, Coleman 4
HARDING 45, NO. 13 ARDREY KELL 43
HU 17 5 10 13
AK 6 15 7 15
Harding: Brian Ross 13, Jones 6, Alexander 8, Funderburk 9, Thomas 9
AK : Hendricks 2, Kasanyanay 16, Grey 4, Jarred 8, Flynn 11 Stankavage 2
Records : Harding 9-3 Ardrey Kell 7-2
NO. 14 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 72, CONCORD 44
Concord 7 16 4 17 -- 44
Forest Hills 19 20 17 16 -- 72
FOREST HILLS -- Jai Rorie 16, Trey Belin 14, Nas Tyson 11, Jaleel McLaughlin 11, Blakeney 8, Owens 4, K. Tyson 4, Richardson 2, Williams 2
CONCORD -- Threadgill 6, Oneal 9, Johnson 2, Mott 4, Stowe 3, Mason 9, Lippard 2, Hall 2, Sampson 2, Cannaday 5
Records: Forest Hills 5-1, Concord 4-6
NO. 7 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 74, HICKORY GROVE 52
HGC - 15 17 7 13 = 52
Charlotte Christian - 21 15 25 13 = 74
HGC: KJ Freeman 14, AJ Smith 14, Regin Larson 10, Hinton 2, Owens 4, Hargett 6, Hadden 4,
CC: Blake Preson 24, Seth Bennett 13, Paul Hudson 12, Brown 5, Shrater 2, Jones 2, Eudosamwan 8, Tharrington 8,
Records: Hickory Grove 6-5
NO. 15 FORT MILL NATION FORD 73, ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 64
Nation Ford 19 18 19 17 -- 73
South Pointe 13 8 18 25 -- 64
NATION FORD: Eric Moulds 12, Khy Smith, Zeb Graham 18, Prince 2, Ben Tuipulotu 12, Sean McCabe 10
SOUTH POINTE: BJ Davis 13, Hopkins 2, J Corn 22, I Ross 5, Woodard 2,
OTHERS
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 72, WEST CALDWELL 60
Alexander 14 15 21 22 -- 72
West Caldwell 16 22 15 7 -- 60
ALEXANDER 72 -- Lyndon Strickland 20, Flowers 13, Hodges 11, Barr 8, Wooten 5, Benfield 2, Lowrance 9, Kerley 4
WEST CALDWELL 60 -- Kaleb Dula 14, Javon Elleby 22, Kam Carver 15, Brooks 1, Isbell 4, Dula 2, Triplett 2
ASHEVILLE SCHOOL 53, METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 52
MCA - 10 9 22 11 = 52
AS - 11 12 10 19 = 53
MCA: Stephen Clark 18, Tate Johnson 17, Tyler Nelson 6, Tyler Andersen 5, Stowe Griffin 3, Saylor Tsangarides 3
Records: Metrolina Christian: Overall 7 - 5, Conf. (0 - 1)
Notes: Metrolina Christian's next game is away against Rabun Gap School at Asheville School Saturday, December 16th at 4pm.
BERRY 58, SOUTH MECK 56
SM - 6 19 15 16 = 56
Berry - 12 22 12 12 = 58
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 15, Chris White 9, Kevin Tate 6, Trey Jackson 11, Jason Ivey 4, Matt Kupprenic 2, Barrett Funderburke 3, Ben Hollifield 6
Phillip O. Berry: Maurice Brown 17, Webster Filmore 2, Darius Best 7, Jackson Grace 2, Mon’Tavus Wilson 13, Elijah Smith 6, Willie Jones 2, Randy White 9,
CALDWELL ACADEMY 82 CHRIST THE KING 58
CTK - 19 6 24 9 = 58
CA - 17 21 25 19 = 82
CTK: Jack Zuhosky 19, Drew Hendershott 12, Brian Buchsbaum 11, Todd 6, Kuhn 4, Quinero 2, Edmiston 2, Stanley 2
CA: Collins 24, Collis 24, Garrett 10, Leonard 9, Young 8, Plusman 5, Miller 2
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 85, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 46
CSD 23 14 21 27 — 85
CI 7 11 17 11 — 46
COMM SCH OF DAV (85) - Christian 20 Alexander 14 Ellington 15 Renshaw 11 Hosse 9 Johnson 6 Martin 4 Davis Chiara 2
CAROLINA INTL (46) - Jones 13 Brewton 9 Smith 7 Shayeb 4 Featherson 4 Fuller 5 Jamil 2 Ivery 2
Records: CSD 4-1; 1-0 CI 5-4; 1-1
EAST BURKE 39, WEST IREDELL 37
East Burke 9 14 5 11 -- 39
West Iredell 8 10 12 7 -- 37
East Burke 39 -- Morrison 9, Melton 6, Lor 6, Dillon 5, Lail 4, Lowman 4, Kistler 3, Smith 2
West Iredell 37 -- Hayden Blohm 12, Davis 8, Gregory 6, Hooks 5, Stokes 4, Marshall 2
Records: East Burke 2-7 (1-0 NWFAC), West Iredell 1-6 (0-2 NWFAC)
FORT MILL 58, INDIAN LAND 52
Fort Mill: 16 16 14 12 58
Indian Land: 17 9 10 16 52
Fort Mill: Ryan Heriot 25, Morton 9, Saunders 5, Ross 4, Darby 4, Velez 4, Lemon 3, Schleif 2, Amigo 2
Indian Land: Palmer 23, Gilbert 11, Well 10, Thompson 5, Leyland 3
Records: Fort Mill: 4-4
GASTONIA ASHBROOK 59, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 39
Ashbrook 14 11 19 15 = 59
Forestview 3 9 18 9 = 39
Ashbrook - Ja'Quail Brown 17, Byron Sanders 12, Cameron June 7, Jacob Warnock 6, Tykel Roseboro 5
Forestview - Jalen Neely 13, Logan Botts 13, Darian Anderson 8
Notable: Ashbrook is 5-2, 2-0; Ashbrook hosts Crest on 12/19/17
GASTON DAY 77, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 63
CCS: 15 16 17 15 63
GDS: 22 22 18 15 77
CCS: Donovan Gregory 29, Myles Pierre 13, Marten Maide 11, Gwynn Jr 5, Boggs 4, Cooper 1
GDS: Adelekun 22, Quan McLuney 21, MJ Armstrong 17, Nate Hinton 15, Crump 2
HOPEWELL 63, MALLARD CREEK 62
Mallard Creek 19 23 12 8 --62
Hopewell 12 16 22 13-- 63
MALLARD CREEK 62— Kyle Austin 24, Demitrious Dixon 10, Justin Taylor 11, Denis 9, Ilaoa 4, Glenn 2, Hailey 2
HOPEWELL 63 — Zack Dixon 21, Bryce Williams 14, Fanney 9, Cannady 6, Jones 5, McManus 4, Harris 3, Brown 1
Records: Mallard Creek 0-7; Hopewell 6-3
LAKE NORMAN 68, MOORESVILLE 58
Lake Norman 18 19 21 10 -- 68
Mooresville 13 11 13 21 -- 58
Lake Norman: Zach Schulz 14, Austin Edds 13, Demarcus Johnson 13, Zane Haglan 11, Robinson 9, Hudson 5, Brazil 3
Mooresville: Griffin White 14, Seth Welch 12, Treye Gunnings 12, Tyler Luther 10, Stewart 4, Mauney 2, Smith 2, Birchett 2
Records: Lake Norman (6-3, 2-2) Mooresville (1-7, 0-4)
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 43, NORTH LINCOLN 31
LNC - 11 - 8 - 97 - 15 — 43
NLH - 3 - 6 - 8 - 14 — 31
LNC — Kezia Johnson 10; Benson 9; Behnke 6; Williams 5; Bissinger 5; Moody 2; Seifert 2; Pierce 2; Vallenti 2
NLH - Katie Klien 13; Sigmon 8; Wood 4; McGinnis 4; Harris 2
Records: LNC 6-4 (2-0 Conference); NLH 5-2 (1-1 Conference)
Notable: Jenni Williams & Vanessa Bissinger led the LNC with 6 steals apiece. Vanessa also had 7 assist, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.
LINCOLNTON 62, EAST LINCOLN 48
Lincolnton 11 12 19 20 == 62
East Lincoln 10 9 11 18 == 48
Lincolnton: Robbie Cowie 19, Kris Robinson 15, Tyshawn Harris 11, Cordell Littlejohn 11, Jamal Littlejohn 6
East Lincoln: Colson Leach 19, Kabian McClendon 14, John Bean 5, Ben Zirkle 5, Sidney Dollar 3, Allden Horne 2
Records: LHS Overall 5-1, Conf. 2-0
Notes: LHS is scheduled to play Tuesday at Bandys
MOUNT PLEASANT 65, CENTRAL CABARRUS 59
Mt. Pleasant 19 15 17 14 65
Central Cabarrus 20 10 17 12 59
Mt. Pleasant (5-3) Efird 2, Hunter Sloop 10, Gonion-Waldref 0, Meade 5, Pruitt 2, Trey Barnhardt 16, Evan DeVitto 15, Bonnett 7, Smith 6
Central Cabarrus Keani Mitchell 13, Rowden 4, Adam Roller 10, Derrick Butler 13, Che Jones 15, Boykins 2, Faulkner 2
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 93, CABARRUS CHARTER 33
MICS 38 18 18 19 = 93
CCA 9 6 11 7 = 33
MICS: Demetrius Washington 15, Jalen Thomas 16, Zaire Lucky 22, Brandon Grigg 12
CCA: C. Cheatham 12
Record: MICS 7 - 1
MYERS PARK 75, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 61
Hickory Ridge - 9 7 20 25 = 61
Myers Park - 21 14 17 23 = 75
Hickory Ridge - Bell 17, Kirby 10
Myers Park - John Ingram 16, Caleb McReed 14, Duwe Farris 10
PINE LAKE PREP 82, UNION ACADEMY 79
Pine Lake 20 23 22 17 - 82
Union Academy 24 15 16 24 - 79
PLP - Alex Cluff 22 D’Marco Small 21 Josh Barnette 20 Workman 5 Yuminami 5 Doroodchi 4 Schoore 3 Williams 2
UA - Derek Young 20 Jalen Anderson 18 Johnny Anderson 12 Cameron Phronebarger 11 Mcfadden 9 Davidson 9
QUEENS GRANT 72, BRADFORD PREP 26
Queen’s Grant - 28 10 16 18 - 72
Bradford - 3 8 9 8 - 26
Queen’s Grant (3-3) - Jah’Quez Sanders 15, LB Boyette 11, Xavier Westbrook 10, Khalil Chapman 10, Lemons 9, Craig 5, Murphy 3, Gallagher 2, Dougherty 2, Enos 1
Bradford Prep (1-7) - Saadiq Horten 10, Alexander 6, Strickland 4, Zeigler 3, Mover 3, Simatow 2
Notable: Queen’s Grant Jah’Quez Sanders 15p/6r/6a; Xavier Westbrook 10p/8r
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 60, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 51
Statesville Christian 9 25 9 17—60
Victory Christian 17 11 10 13—51
Statesville Christian 60— Brennan Settle 23, Scott Harvey 11, Marcus Henderson 10, Logan Mosley 9, Christian Bailey 3, Jordan McCray 2, Michael McKoy 2
Victory Christian 51– Ayala 14, Erwin 11, Gool 11, Gountopolous 5, Bob-Manuel 4, C.Smith 3, Gue 2, Coleman 1
Records: Statesville Christian 11-0; Victory Christian 8-5
UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 64, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 56
Piedmont 10 18 17 19 64
Cuthbertson 7 13 22 14 56
Piedmont Hall 2, Climbingbear 5, Trip Fesmire 17, Baucom 8, Ruettgers 2, Topper 2, Hunter Tyson 28
Cuthbertson Miles Brown 17, Heyword 5, Smith 3, Gibson 2, T. Dawson 14, Flax 6, Goode 5, Hesse 1, Gibson 3
Noteable: Trip Fesmire with 13 2nd half points. Hunter Tyson 7-9 in the 4th quarter from the foul line.
Records: Piedmont 5-2 (2-1), Cuthbertson 2-6 (1-2)
UNITED FAITH 71, UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN 34
United Faith: 25 17 18 11 -- 71
University Christian: 6 8 8 12 -- 34
United Faith 71, Sam Wolfe 19, Nate Springs 18, Bryson Canty 17, Chris Hill 8, Elias Tewolde 7
University Christian 34, Bryen Burs 15, Jonah Watson 14, Garrett Burns 3, Jay Sowers 2
Notes: Nate Springs 18pts 21rebs 7blks | Sam Wolfe 19pts 6rebs | Chris Hill 8pts 5ast
Record: United Faith: Overall = 7-3 | Conference = 3-0
WEST MECKLENBURG 71, PROVIDENCE 45
WMHS – 11 17 23 20 = 71
PHS – 9 7 15 14 = 45
WMHS: Jahfari Francois 24, Jalan Moore 18, Eli Lockhart 17, Jalen Peele 5, Nangwayan Anthony 4, Jamari Taylor 3
PHS: T. Mulkey 10, W. Cotton 9, B. Schloeder 7, J. Brockmann 7, C. Peterson 6, M. Price 2, E. Garner 2, P. Sullivan 2
Records: WMHS HAWKS: Overall 3 - 6, Conf. 1 - 3; PHS: Overall 1 - 7, Conf. 0 - 3
Notes: WMHS Hawks next game will be away (7 pm) on Monday, 12/18 when they play the West Charlotte Lions.
