This week’s high school basketball regular-season, holiday tournament schedules

Monday, December 18th
A.L. Brown at North Stanly
Bessemer City at West Iredell
Burns at Shelby
Carson at Central Cabarrus
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Catholic
Chase at Polk County
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Community School of Davidson at Christ the King
Cuthbertson at Indian Land
Forest Hills at Parkwood
Garinger at Berry
Lewisville at Chesterfield
Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson
Mooresville at West Rowan
Mountain Island Charter at Uwharrie Charter
Nation Ford at South Pointe (SC)
North Iredell at Lake Norman
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at SouthLake Christian
R.S. Central at Hendersonville
South Davidson at Mount Pleasant
South Mecklenburg at East Mecklenburg
South Rowan at West Davidson
West Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
White Knoll at Chester
York at Rock Hill
York Prep at Charlotte Christian
Tuesday, December 19th
Anson County at Garinger
Bandys at Lincolnton
Berry at Myers Park
Blacksburg at Lewisville
Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson
Buford at Great Falls
Bunker Hill at Draughn
Central Academy at Cuthbertson
Central Davidson at South Rowan
Charlotte Catholic at Providence Day (Girls
Charlotte Secondary at Sugar Creek Charter (Boys
Chase at Bessemer City
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep
Crest at Ashbrook
Davie County at Carson
East Lincoln at North Lincoln
East Rowan at Mount Pleasant
Forestview at North Gaston
Freedom at Hickory
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Creek Charter (Girls
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard
Hickory Ridge at Concord
Hough at Rocky River
Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden
McDowell at St. Stephens
Monroe at West Stanly
Newton Conover at West Lincoln
Patton at East Burke
Piedmont at Central Cabarrus
Providence at Hopewell (Girls
Salisbury at North Davidson
South Iredell at Wilkes Central
South Pointe (SC) at Northwestern
South Stanly at West Montgomery
Southern Lee at Richmond Senior
Stuart Cramer at Burns
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Asheville Trailblazers
Union Academy at Carolina International
Watauga at Alexander Central
Weddington at Porter Ridge
West Caldwell at South Caldwell
Wednesday, December 20th
Chester at Clinton
Hopewell at Page
Liberty Heights at Gaston Day (Boys
Mountain Island Charter at Cabarrus Charter (Boys
North Hills Christian at East Rowan
Patton at West Caldwell
Salisbury at Oak Grove
South Iredell at East Lincoln
South Point at Lake Norman Charter
Statesville at Alexander Central
West Wilkes at North Iredell
West Iredell at Bandys
West Rowan at A.L. Brown
Wilkes Central at Watauga
York Prep at Gaston Day (Girls
Thursday, December 21st
Ashe County at Hibriten
Charlotte Learning Center at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Boys
Crest at Shelby
Draughn at Lincolnton
Freedom at East Burke
Maiden at Fred T. Foard
Northern Guilford at Jay M. Robinson
North Wilkes at Avery County (Boys
Statesville Christian at Davie County
Weddington at Providence (Girls
West Iredell at St. Stephens
York Prep at Gaston Day (Girls
Friday, December 22
Burns at Chase
Fred T. Foard at McDowell
Mitchell at Draughn
North Wilkes at Newton Conover
Oceanside Collegiate at Statesville Christian (Boys
Patton at Freedom
R.S. Central at Mountain Heritage
South Point at Ashbrook
Saturday, December 23rd
Nation Ford vs. Cardinal Newman at Spectrum Center (Charlotte Hornets
High School Holiday Tournament Schedules
Anson Invitational
At Anson County High
Friday, Dec. 22
Union Academy vs. Parkwood (Girls), 4
Richmond Senior vs. Parkwood (Boys), 5:30
Chesterfield at Anson County (Girls), 7
Chesterfield at Anson County (Boys), 8:30
Saturday, Dec. 23
Girls
Boys
Girls
Boys
BSN Sports
At Charlotte Country Day
Thursday, Dec. 21
Boys
Carmel Christian vs. Queens Grant, 10 a.m.
Comenius vs. Liberty Heights, 1
Porter Ridge at Charlotte Country Day, 5
Lincoln Charter vs. Independence, 8
Thursday, Dec. 21
Girls
Metrolina Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 8:30 a.m.
Pinewood Prep at Charlotte Country Day, 11:30 a.m.
Summerville vs. West Charlotte, 3:30
Lincoln Charter vs. Independence, 6:30
Friday, Dec. 22
Boys
Carmel Christian-Queens Grant loser vs. Comenius-Liberty Heights loser, 10 a.m.
Porter Ridge-Charlotte Country Day loser vs. Independence-Lincoln Charter loser, 1
Carmel Christian-Queens Grant winner vs. Comenius-Liberty Heights winner, 5
Porter Ridge-Charlotte Country winner vs. Independence-Lincoln Charter winner, 8
Friday, Dec. 22
Girls
Metrolina Christian-Carmel Christian loser vs. Pinewood Prep-Charlotte Co. Day loser, 8:30 a.m.
Summerville-West Charlotte loser vs. Lincoln Charter-Independence loser, 11:30 a.m.
Metrolina Christian-Carmel Christian winner vs. Pinewood Prep-Charlotte Co. Day winner, 3:30
Summerville-West Charlotte winner vs. Lincoln Charter-Independence winner, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 23
Boys
7th-place game, 10 a.m.
5th-place game, 1
3rd-place game, 5
Championship game, 8
Saturday, Dec. 23
Girls
7th-place game, 8:30 a.m.
5th-place game, 11:30 a.m.
3rd-place game, 3:30
Championship game, 6:30
Catawba Valley Private School Tournament
At Hickory Christian
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (Girls), 2:30
Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (Boys), 4
Tri-City Christian at University Christian (Girls), 5:30
Tri-City Christian at University Christian (Boys), 7
Thursday, Dec. 21
Girls
Boys
Girls
Boys
Chik-Fil-A Classic Holiday Tournament (Boys
At Richland Northeast High (Columbia, SC) (Local teams listed only)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
A.C. Flora vs. York Prep, 6:30
Thursday, Dec. 21
Providence Day vs. Westside (GA) (American Division), Noon
Cox Mill vs. Corner Canyon (UT) (American Division), 1:30
United Faith vs. Blythewood, 4:30
York Prep vs. Thomasville, 6
Cannon School vs. Oak Hill (National Division), 6:10
Friday, Dec. 22
Providence Day-Westside (GA) loser vs. Cox Mill-Corner Canyon loser, 1:50
Providence Day-Westside (GA) winner vs. Cox Mill-Corner Canyon winner, 3:50
Cannon School-Oak Hill loser vs. Prolific Prep (CA)-Westtown (PA) loser, 3:20
United Faith vs. Richland Northeast, 6:25
Cannon School-Oak Hill winner vs. Prolific Prep (CA)-Westtown (PA) winner, 7
Saturday, Dec. 23
National Division 7th-place game, 12:30
American Division 7th-place game, 12:30
National Division 5th-place game, 2
American Division 5th-place game, 2
American Division 3rd-place game, 3:40
National Division 3rd-place game, 5:10
National Division Championship game, 6:45
American Division Championship game, 8:30
Hickory Tavern/Chik-Fil-A Classic (Boys
At Ardrey Kell
Monday, December 18th
Providence vs. Metrolina Christian, 6
Ardrey Kell vs. Covenant Day, 7:30
Tuesday, December 19th
Providence vs. Covenant Day, 6
Ardrey Kell vs. Metrolina Christian, 7:30
Lindberg Moody Holiday Classic (Boys
At Northwestern High (SC)
Thursday, December 21
Elevation Prep vs. Fundamental Prep, 2:30
Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Aiken, 4
Marlboro County at Northwestern, 5:30
Crestwood vs. River Bluff, 7
Friday, December 22
Elevation Prep-Fundamental Prep loser vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Aiken loser, 2:30
Marlboro County-Northwestern loser vs. Crestwood-River Bluff loser, 4
Elevation Prep-Fundamental Prep winner vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Aiken winner, 5:30
Marlboro County-Northwestern winner vs. Crestwood-River Bluff winner, 7
Saturday, December 23
7th-place game, 11 a.m.
5th-place game, 12:30
3rd-place game, 2
Championship game, 3:30
Queen City Classic
At Northside Christian
Tuesday, December 19
Burlington School vs. Victory Christian (Girls), 5
Comenius vs. Mallard Creek (Boys), 6:30
West Forsyth vs. Covenant Day (Girls), 8
Burlington School vs. Victory Christian, 9:30
Wednesday, December 20
Gaffney vs. Northwood Temple (Girls), 5
Northwood Temple vs. Sun Valley (Boys), 6:30
Rocky River vs. Mallard Creek (Girls), 8
St. David
Thursday, December 21
Burlington School-Victory Christian loser vs. West Forsyth-Covenant Day loser (Girls), 5
Comenius-Mallard Creek loser vs. Burlington School-Victory Christian loser (Boys), 6:30
Burlington School-Victory Christian winner vs. West Forsyth-Covenant Day winner (Girls), 8
Comenius-Mallard Creek winner vs. Burlington School-Victory Christian winner (Boys), 9:30
Friday, December 22
Gaffney-Northwood Temple loser vs. Rocky River-Mallard Creek loser (Girls), 5
Northwood Temple-Sun Valley loser vs. St. David
Gaffney-Northwood Temple winner vs. Rocky River-Mallard Creek winner (Girls), 8
Northwood Temple-Sun Valley winner vs. St. David
Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout
At Olympic High
Thursday, December 21
Vance vs. Positive Day (Boys), 4
Believe Academy (TN) vs. The Park School (NY) (Boys), 5:30
West Mecklenburg vs. Mountain Island Charter (Boys), 7
Carolina Academy at Olympic (Boys), 8:30
Friday, December 22
Vance at Olympic (Girls), 4
West Mecklenburg vs. Cary Academy (Boys), 5:30
West Charlotte vs. Positive Day (Boys), 7
The Park School (NY) at Olympic (Boys), 8:30
Y.C. Winborn Classic (Sponsored By Hospitality Heating and Air)
At Rock Hill
Thursday, Dec. 21
Boys
Chapin vs. Clover, 3:30
Fairfield Central vs. Butler, 5
Byrnes vs. York, 6:30
Greenville vs. Rock Hill, 8
Thursday, Dec. 21
Girls
Lugoff-Elgin vs. Sun Valley, 12:30
Buford at Rock Hill, 2
St. James vs. Gray Collegiate, 2
Airport vs. Butler, 4
Friday, Dec. 22
Boys
Chapin-Clover loser vs. Fairfield Central-Butler loser, 11 a.m.
Byrnes-York loser vs. Greenville-Rock Hill loser, 2
Chapin-Clover winner vs. Fairfield Central-Butler winner, 5
Byrnes-York winner vs. Greenville-Rock Hill winner, 8
Friday, Dec. 22
Girls
Lugoff-Elgin-Sun Valley loser vs. Buford-Rock Hill loser, 9:30 a.m.
St. James- Gray Collegiate loser vs. Airport-Butler loser, 12:30
St. James- Gray Collegiate winner vs. Airport-Butler winner, 3:30
Lugoff-Elgin-Sun Valley winner vs. Buford-Rock Hill winner, 6:30
Saturday, Dec. 23
Boys
7th-place game, 11 a.m.
5th-place game, 2
3rd-place game, 5
Championship game, 8
Saturday, Dec. 23
Girls
7th-place game, 9:30 a.m.
5th-place game, 12:30
3rd-place game, 3:30
Championship game, 6:30
Other Tournaments (Out of Charlotte Observer area)
Central Pageland (Boys) in Darlington (SC) Falcon Tournament, Dec. 18-20
Charlotte Latin (Girls) in Doc Maples
Concord First Assembly (Boys) in Chik-Fil-A Classic at Elizabethton High (TN) Dec. 20-23
East Rutherford (Boys) in Greer FCA Classic, Dec. 21-23
East Rutherford (Girls) in Upstate Classi (Easley), Dec. 21-23
Marvin Ridge (Boys) in Seahawk Classic at Hilton Head High, Dec. 21-23
