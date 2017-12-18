High School Sports

This week’s high school basketball regular-season, holiday tournament schedules

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 18, 2017 11:25 AM

Monday, December 18th

A.L. Brown at North Stanly

Bessemer City at West Iredell

Burns at Shelby

Carson at Central Cabarrus

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Catholic

Chase at Polk County

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Community School of Davidson at Christ the King

Cuthbertson at Indian Land

Forest Hills at Parkwood

Garinger at Berry

Lewisville at Chesterfield

Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson

Mooresville at West Rowan

Mountain Island Charter at Uwharrie Charter

Nation Ford at South Pointe (SC)

North Iredell at Lake Norman

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at SouthLake Christian

R.S. Central at Hendersonville

South Davidson at Mount Pleasant

South Mecklenburg at East Mecklenburg

South Rowan at West Davidson

West Mecklenburg at West Charlotte

White Knoll at Chester

York at Rock Hill

York Prep at Charlotte Christian

Tuesday, December 19th

Anson County at Garinger

Bandys at Lincolnton

Berry at Myers Park

Blacksburg at Lewisville

Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson

Buford at Great Falls

Bunker Hill at Draughn

Central Academy at Cuthbertson

Central Davidson at South Rowan

Charlotte Catholic at Providence Day (Girls

Charlotte Secondary at Sugar Creek Charter (Boys

Chase at Bessemer City

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep

Crest at Ashbrook

Davie County at Carson

East Lincoln at North Lincoln

East Rowan at Mount Pleasant

Forestview at North Gaston

Freedom at Hickory

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Creek Charter (Girls

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard

Hickory Ridge at Concord

Hough at Rocky River

Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden

McDowell at St. Stephens

Monroe at West Stanly

Newton Conover at West Lincoln

Patton at East Burke

Piedmont at Central Cabarrus

Providence at Hopewell (Girls

Salisbury at North Davidson

South Iredell at Wilkes Central

South Pointe (SC) at Northwestern

South Stanly at West Montgomery

Southern Lee at Richmond Senior

Stuart Cramer at Burns

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Asheville Trailblazers

Union Academy at Carolina International

Watauga at Alexander Central

Weddington at Porter Ridge

West Caldwell at South Caldwell

Wednesday, December 20th

Chester at Clinton

Hopewell at Page

Liberty Heights at Gaston Day (Boys

Mountain Island Charter at Cabarrus Charter (Boys

North Hills Christian at East Rowan

Patton at West Caldwell

Salisbury at Oak Grove

South Iredell at East Lincoln

South Point at Lake Norman Charter

Statesville at Alexander Central

West Wilkes at North Iredell

West Iredell at Bandys

West Rowan at A.L. Brown

Wilkes Central at Watauga

York Prep at Gaston Day (Girls

Thursday, December 21st

Ashe County at Hibriten

Charlotte Learning Center at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Boys

Crest at Shelby

Draughn at Lincolnton

Freedom at East Burke

Maiden at Fred T. Foard

Northern Guilford at Jay M. Robinson

North Wilkes at Avery County (Boys

Statesville Christian at Davie County

Weddington at Providence (Girls

West Iredell at St. Stephens

York Prep at Gaston Day (Girls

Friday, December 22

Burns at Chase

Fred T. Foard at McDowell

Mitchell at Draughn

North Wilkes at Newton Conover

Oceanside Collegiate at Statesville Christian (Boys

Patton at Freedom

R.S. Central at Mountain Heritage

South Point at Ashbrook

Saturday, December 23rd

Nation Ford vs. Cardinal Newman at Spectrum Center (Charlotte Hornets

High School Holiday Tournament Schedules

Anson Invitational

At Anson County High

Friday, Dec. 22

Union Academy vs. Parkwood (Girls), 4

Richmond Senior vs. Parkwood (Boys), 5:30

Chesterfield at Anson County (Girls), 7

Chesterfield at Anson County (Boys), 8:30

Saturday, Dec. 23

Girls

Boys

Girls

Boys

BSN Sports

At Charlotte Country Day

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boys

Carmel Christian vs. Queens Grant, 10 a.m.

Comenius vs. Liberty Heights, 1

Porter Ridge at Charlotte Country Day, 5

Lincoln Charter vs. Independence, 8

Thursday, Dec. 21

Girls

Metrolina Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 8:30 a.m.

Pinewood Prep at Charlotte Country Day, 11:30 a.m.

Summerville vs. West Charlotte, 3:30

Lincoln Charter vs. Independence, 6:30

Friday, Dec. 22

Boys

Carmel Christian-Queens Grant loser vs. Comenius-Liberty Heights loser, 10 a.m.

Porter Ridge-Charlotte Country Day loser vs. Independence-Lincoln Charter loser, 1

Carmel Christian-Queens Grant winner vs. Comenius-Liberty Heights winner, 5

Porter Ridge-Charlotte Country winner vs. Independence-Lincoln Charter winner, 8

Friday, Dec. 22

Girls

Metrolina Christian-Carmel Christian loser vs. Pinewood Prep-Charlotte Co. Day loser, 8:30 a.m.

Summerville-West Charlotte loser vs. Lincoln Charter-Independence loser, 11:30 a.m.

Metrolina Christian-Carmel Christian winner vs. Pinewood Prep-Charlotte Co. Day winner, 3:30

Summerville-West Charlotte winner vs. Lincoln Charter-Independence winner, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Boys

7th-place game, 10 a.m.

5th-place game, 1

3rd-place game, 5

Championship game, 8

Saturday, Dec. 23

Girls

7th-place game, 8:30 a.m.

5th-place game, 11:30 a.m.

3rd-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 6:30

Catawba Valley Private School Tournament

At Hickory Christian

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (Girls), 2:30

Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (Boys), 4

Tri-City Christian at University Christian (Girls), 5:30

Tri-City Christian at University Christian (Boys), 7

Thursday, Dec. 21

Girls

Boys

Girls

Boys

Chik-Fil-A Classic Holiday Tournament (Boys

At Richland Northeast High (Columbia, SC) (Local teams listed only)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

A.C. Flora vs. York Prep, 6:30

Thursday, Dec. 21

Providence Day vs. Westside (GA) (American Division), Noon

Cox Mill vs. Corner Canyon (UT) (American Division), 1:30

United Faith vs. Blythewood, 4:30

York Prep vs. Thomasville, 6

Cannon School vs. Oak Hill (National Division), 6:10

Friday, Dec. 22

Providence Day-Westside (GA) loser vs. Cox Mill-Corner Canyon loser, 1:50

Providence Day-Westside (GA) winner vs. Cox Mill-Corner Canyon winner, 3:50

Cannon School-Oak Hill loser vs. Prolific Prep (CA)-Westtown (PA) loser, 3:20

United Faith vs. Richland Northeast, 6:25

Cannon School-Oak Hill winner vs. Prolific Prep (CA)-Westtown (PA) winner, 7

Saturday, Dec. 23

National Division 7th-place game, 12:30

American Division 7th-place game, 12:30

National Division 5th-place game, 2

American Division 5th-place game, 2

American Division 3rd-place game, 3:40

National Division 3rd-place game, 5:10

National Division Championship game, 6:45

American Division Championship game, 8:30

Hickory Tavern/Chik-Fil-A Classic (Boys

At Ardrey Kell

Monday, December 18th

Providence vs. Metrolina Christian, 6

Ardrey Kell vs. Covenant Day, 7:30

Tuesday, December 19th

Providence vs. Covenant Day, 6

Ardrey Kell vs. Metrolina Christian, 7:30

Lindberg Moody Holiday Classic (Boys

At Northwestern High (SC)

Thursday, December 21

Elevation Prep vs. Fundamental Prep, 2:30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Aiken, 4

Marlboro County at Northwestern, 5:30

Crestwood vs. River Bluff, 7

Friday, December 22

Elevation Prep-Fundamental Prep loser vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Aiken loser, 2:30

Marlboro County-Northwestern loser vs. Crestwood-River Bluff loser, 4

Elevation Prep-Fundamental Prep winner vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Aiken winner, 5:30

Marlboro County-Northwestern winner vs. Crestwood-River Bluff winner, 7

Saturday, December 23

7th-place game, 11 a.m.

5th-place game, 12:30

3rd-place game, 2

Championship game, 3:30

Queen City Classic

At Northside Christian

Tuesday, December 19

Burlington School vs. Victory Christian (Girls), 5

Comenius vs. Mallard Creek (Boys), 6:30

West Forsyth vs. Covenant Day (Girls), 8

Burlington School vs. Victory Christian, 9:30

Wednesday, December 20

Gaffney vs. Northwood Temple (Girls), 5

Northwood Temple vs. Sun Valley (Boys), 6:30

Rocky River vs. Mallard Creek (Girls), 8

St. David

Thursday, December 21

Burlington School-Victory Christian loser vs. West Forsyth-Covenant Day loser (Girls), 5

Comenius-Mallard Creek loser vs. Burlington School-Victory Christian loser (Boys), 6:30

Burlington School-Victory Christian winner vs. West Forsyth-Covenant Day winner (Girls), 8

Comenius-Mallard Creek winner vs. Burlington School-Victory Christian winner (Boys), 9:30

Friday, December 22

Gaffney-Northwood Temple loser vs. Rocky River-Mallard Creek loser (Girls), 5

Northwood Temple-Sun Valley loser vs. St. David

Gaffney-Northwood Temple winner vs. Rocky River-Mallard Creek winner (Girls), 8

Northwood Temple-Sun Valley winner vs. St. David

Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout

At Olympic High

Thursday, December 21

Vance vs. Positive Day (Boys), 4

Believe Academy (TN) vs. The Park School (NY) (Boys), 5:30

West Mecklenburg vs. Mountain Island Charter (Boys), 7

Carolina Academy at Olympic (Boys), 8:30

Friday, December 22

Vance at Olympic (Girls), 4

West Mecklenburg vs. Cary Academy (Boys), 5:30

West Charlotte vs. Positive Day (Boys), 7

The Park School (NY) at Olympic (Boys), 8:30

Y.C. Winborn Classic (Sponsored By Hospitality Heating and Air)

At Rock Hill

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boys

Chapin vs. Clover, 3:30

Fairfield Central vs. Butler, 5

Byrnes vs. York, 6:30

Greenville vs. Rock Hill, 8

Thursday, Dec. 21

Girls

Lugoff-Elgin vs. Sun Valley, 12:30

Buford at Rock Hill, 2

St. James vs. Gray Collegiate, 2

Airport vs. Butler, 4

Friday, Dec. 22

Boys

Chapin-Clover loser vs. Fairfield Central-Butler loser, 11 a.m.

Byrnes-York loser vs. Greenville-Rock Hill loser, 2

Chapin-Clover winner vs. Fairfield Central-Butler winner, 5

Byrnes-York winner vs. Greenville-Rock Hill winner, 8

Friday, Dec. 22

Girls

Lugoff-Elgin-Sun Valley loser vs. Buford-Rock Hill loser, 9:30 a.m.

St. James- Gray Collegiate loser vs. Airport-Butler loser, 12:30

St. James- Gray Collegiate winner vs. Airport-Butler winner, 3:30

Lugoff-Elgin-Sun Valley winner vs. Buford-Rock Hill winner, 6:30

Saturday, Dec. 23

Boys

7th-place game, 11 a.m.

5th-place game, 2

3rd-place game, 5

Championship game, 8

Saturday, Dec. 23

Girls

7th-place game, 9:30 a.m.

5th-place game, 12:30

3rd-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 6:30

Other Tournaments (Out of Charlotte Observer area)

Central Pageland (Boys) in Darlington (SC) Falcon Tournament, Dec. 18-20

Charlotte Latin (Girls) in Doc Maples

Concord First Assembly (Boys) in Chik-Fil-A Classic at Elizabethton High (TN) Dec. 20-23

East Rutherford (Boys) in Greer FCA Classic, Dec. 21-23

East Rutherford (Girls) in Upstate Classi (Easley), Dec. 21-23

Marvin Ridge (Boys) in Seahawk Classic at Hilton Head High, Dec. 21-23

