High School Notes: South Mecklenburg’s Rocky White gets a rare Shrine Bowl double

Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg, South Mecklenburg football coach Rocky White got to pull of a rare double.
White won a Shrine Bowl championship as a player in 1977. He was a quarterback on that team. Thirty years later, White was an assistant coach on the North Carolina Shrine Bowl team. North Carolina whipped South Carolina 55-24 in Saturday’s game.
After graduating from Olympic High School in 1978, White played college football at North Carolina.
White was head coach at West Mecklenburg from 2003-07. He’s been head coach at South Mecklenburg since the 2012 season.
▪ Harding High will hold a prep rally Tuesday to celebrate its N.C. 4A state football champion. CNN is scheduled to cover the event.
The Rams beat Scotland County this month to win their state championship since 1953. Two years ago, Harding was 1-10.
The pep rally will begin Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.
Mallard Creek’s Palmieri to coach in national all-star game
▪ Mallard Creek football coach Mike Palmieri will coach in the Under Armour national high school all-star game. Palmieri will be an assistant coach in the game for the second straight year.
Palmieri led the Mavericks to their fourth state championship appearance in five seasons, despite having 19 new starters.
The Under Armour game is Jan. 4 in Orlando. It will be televised live by ESPN.
Mallard Creek coach featured on Men’s Health
Mallard Creek coach Vinson Smith was recently featured by the national men’s magazine Men’s Health. Two years ago, the Observer detailed Smith’s journey to drop from more than 500 pounds to 240.
Basketball
▪ Union Academy’s Briana Pressley and Weddington’s Erin Addison scored their 1,000th points last week. Addison is the sixth Weddington girls player to hit 1,000.
▪ Former Garinger High boys basketball coach Carlton “Spanky” Anthony returns to Charlotte Tuesday. Anthony is coaching at Anson Senior High now and Anson plays at Garinger Tuesday night.
