Lincoln Charter-Indy among featured high school games of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 18, 2017 02:54 PM

Hough at No. 11 Rocky River, Tues, 7:30 p.m.: Rocky River (6-2) has won three straight games but will get a test at home. Hough (6-3) has won three of its last four games and played No. 2 North Meck to a close game Friday before losing 51-45.

No. 8 Lincoln Charter vs. No. 4 Independence at Charlotte Country Day, Thurs, 8 p.m.: The feature game on the first day of the Queen City Clash has the reigning N.C. 1A state champions from Lincoln Charter (7-1) facing a legitimate N.C. 4A state championship contender from Independence (7-0).

No. 10 Concord Cannon School vs. Oak Hill (VA) at Richland Northeast (SC) High, Thurs, 6:10 p.m.: Cannon (7-4) has won four straight games, a run that includes a win at nationally ranked Greensboro Day. The Cougars will face another nationally ranked team in the first round of the Chick-Fil-A Classic this week. Oak Hill (10-0) is No. 3 in MaxPreps national poll. Former Charlotte Christian star B.J. Mack is a junior center for Oak Hill.

